Doc Rivers says he wishes 2008 Celtics would all just get along

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This weekend, Ray Allen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and congratulations will flow to one of the greatest pure shooters the game has ever seen. His teammates from Milwaukee will praise him, LeBron James and the rest of the Maimi Heat will thank him for “the shot”…

And Allen expects there will be crickets from his 2008 Celtics teammates, with whom Allen won a title. Paul Pierce may be the lone exception.

Those players — particularly players like Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett — are bitter that Allen bolted Boston for Miami and the rival Heat. The Celtics’ coach of that era, Doc Rivers, has tried to mend the fences and told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg he is frustrated that those guys cannot move on and get along a decade later.

“As years have gone on, things have been fractured, and I hate it. I hate seeing it,” Rivers said Tuesday while in Boston for the annual ABCD Hoop Dreams fundraiser that he runs with current Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “I would love this [to be a] celebration for Ray. Not a lot to say here about it. Ray won us a title. He really did.

Nick Young, Corey Brewer reportedly will work out for Timberwolves

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Minnesota has a couple of open roster spots — they have 12 guaranteed contracts, plus a non-guaranteed deal for James Nunnally and he likely makes the roster — and they are looking for some added depth on the wing and at forward. For a lot of teams, those last couple of end-of-the-bench spots go to younger players the team is trying to develop and bring along.

Not in Minnesota, because Tom Thibodeau.

Minnesota is bringing in some veterans to look at, the well-connected Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis reports.

Nick Young, Corey Brewer, and Arron Afflalo are all veteran guys who could provide some scoring punch off the bench (none of them defend that well anymore).

I say “could” because anyone the Timberwolves bring in at this point likely would be third or deeper in the mix at their position, which means they are going to spend most of the season on the bench because Thibodeau runs his starters into the ground. The Warriors found 17 minutes a game last season for Young, not because he was playing within the system or providing valuable defense, but rather because they knew he could give them minutes that would keep their stars rested and healthy for the long grind of the season and into the playoffs.

Is that going to happen in Minnesota? Either way, one or more of these guys could make the roster.

Report: Knicks rookie Kevin Knox signs deal with Puma

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 5, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox was the darling of the 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. And while Knox and the Knicks didn’t win the championship — that honor went to the Portland Trail Blazers — the performance of the former Kentucky Wildcat perhaps gave some hope to New York fans for a brighter future.

It also appears that some companies have taken note of Knox as well. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Knox is the latest target of Puma brand.

The long-dormant shoe company has made a return to basketball for the upcoming NBA season, notably signing Deandre Ayton, Terry Rozier, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr., and Zhaire Smith. Knox was seen wearing a Puma shirt this week.

Via Twitter:

Puma has seen a bit of a sea change in 2018, with its parent company divesting itself of a large portion of its controlling interest as of this June. The move is supposed to give Puma more direct control, and moving forward with a basketball division seems in line with that strategy.

Under Armour and Adidas have been battling for market share against Nike over the past couple of years, and perhaps Puma sees a chance to grab some of that pie. Betting on some of these young players is a reasonable strategy for Puma, as rookies will no doubt be cheaper for the company than established veterans. At the same time, mid-level rookies will receive more money than they would from Puma than the more recognizable basketball apparel stalwarts.

Now we just need to wait and see how Puma develops lines for their basketball side of business.

LeBron James says he ‘stands with Nike’ in reference to Kaepernick

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Clutching his young daughter in his arms, LeBron James said on Tuesday that he `stands with Nike,’ a clear reference to the company’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

The basketball superstar – and new Los Angeles Laker – made the remarks as he received an award Tuesday for both his style and his philanthropy from the Harlem’s Fashion Row. The fashion collective partnered with Nike for the New York event, both a fashion show and an awards ceremony which focused on diversity and inclusivity in the fashion world. The evening culminated in the reveal of the latest LeBron James Nike basketball shoe: a women’s sneaker designed by three female African-American designers and inspired by strong African-American women.

In emotional remarks, James paid tribute to the three women in his life – his mother, wife and 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

He noted how his mother had raised him alone, and given him “a sense of pride, a sense of strength, a sense of no worry.”

“Because of you, Gloria James, I’m able to be in a position today where I can give back and showcase why I believe African-American women are the most powerful women in the world.”

He called his daughter “my rock.”

“People always told me if you ever have a girl, she’ll change you,” James said. “I was like, nobody’s changing me, I’m a man.” But she did, he said.

“Not only did she change me, she’s made me a better person,” James said. “A more dedicated person, a stronger person, I guess a more sensitive person.”

Closing his remarks, he said he stood “for anybody who believes in change.” He added: “I stand with Nike, all day, every day.”

🗣🗣🗣🗣Just.Do.It ✊🏾 @kaepernick7

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, launched vigorous debate on Tuesday as some fans expressed displeasure over the apparel giant’s support of a player known for starting a wave of protests among NFL players against police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

Some angry fans were even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear – and posting the results on social media.

But Kaepernick and his Nike campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of Nike’s “Just Do It,” received plenty of support from the fashion world in attendance Tuesday.

Bethann Hardison, an activist for diversity in fashion and a former supermodel who was also honored Tuesday, said she was happy with Nike’s move. “It’s such a divided situation in our world right now,” she said of the negative reaction by some fans. “But I’m such a huge, huge, wholeheartedly, supporter of Colin that I’m very proud that someone understands what he’s done and (is giving) him some kudos.”

Prominent African-American designer Tracy Reese said she loved the new Nike campaign.

“It was tastefully done,” she said. “And really, this is the time to stand up for what you believe in. Colin Kaepernick has done that and I think that we need to follow his example and really go where the heart leads, instead of where everybody expects you to go.”

Also honored Tuesday were designer Dapper Dan and stylist Jason Rembert. A fashion show highlighted the work of designers Kimberly Goldson, Undra Duncan and Fe Noel, who together created the new shoe.

Stephen Curry names his all-time best dribblers in NBA history (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoSep 4, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
5 Comments

There have been plenty of incredible ball handlers over the course of NBA history. Current NBA players often seem to pick the best dribblers as their own personal favorite players, and perhaps that explains why so many guys love Kyrie Irving.

While speaking about the subject of dribbling with Steve Smith on NBA TV, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said that he had a very specific opinion on who was on his Mount Rushmore of best dribblers in NBA lore.

“Myself, Kyrie (Irving), Pistol Pete (Maravich) and Magic Johnson,” said Curry.

You can’t knock Curry for his choices, although it does leave out some of the best guys to ever do it. Off the top of my head, guys like Allen Iverson, Tim Hardaway, Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford, and even John Stockton should be atop everyone’s list. Hell, Rafer Alston — who played on the And1 Streetball to her — probably fits the bill.

The thing about NBA handle that’s so wild is the context relative, perceived skill. For example, you wouldn’t think about many big men in the NBA having the ability to dribble the rock, and in normal game situations they don’t. But get those same guys on a court in summer and it becomes immediately clear that just about every NBA player can dribble better than you or anyone at your 24 Hour Fitness.

The same goes for whether NBA big men can shoot. Show up early to watch shootaround one day and you’ll catch your favorite NBA center draining threes. They just don’t do it while the clock is rolling. It’s wild stuff.

How about you? Who is on your list of all-time great dribblers?