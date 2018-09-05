Photo courtesy Beats

Beats by Dre now official headphone of the NBA

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
All the players were wearing them anyway.

And Beats by Dre already had deals with LeBron James, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and other NBA stars. Plus Beats throws the best All-Star Weekend party going.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced a new leaguewide deal to make Beats by Dr. Dre the official headphone, wireless speaker and audio partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League and USA Basketball.

“Beats revolutionized the music industry and has become one of the most innovative and culturally-influential brands in the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Through our partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to merge sports, pop culture and technology to deliver unparalleled experiences and premium products to our fans.”

To be honest, it’s hard to picture Silver wearing a pair of Beats (and what would he be listening to, Chronic? Compton?), but this is a smart business deal. NBA players were already a walking ad for Beats every time they entered an arena so might as well make it official and have some money exchange hands. Everybody scratches everyone else’s back.

“I always want to be the best and work with the best. That’s why I joined the Beats fam – they have the best headphones and they made them a style icon when no one else thought of electronics that way,” Harden said in a statement. “Whether I’m traveling, working out or decompressing after a game, I can’t imagine listening to anything without them. Beats loves basketball and always works to tell the stories of their favorite players. I’m excited to see what they do with the NBA.”

As part of the deal, Beats will provide product to players and have a larger presence during marquee events including NBA All-Star weekend, the NBA Draft and more. Plus they will strike separate deals with teams, meaning soon you can get your own Lakers/Celtics/Knicks/Bucks/whatever Beats.

Beats is ultimately owned by Apple, which paid a whopping $3 billion for the company back in 2014, although that was more about the streaming software Beats had (now at the heart of Apple’s streaming service) as it was the headphones.

Some partnerships are natural, this feels like one of them.

Pau Gasol says he hopes to play for Spain in World Cup next summer

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
Pau Gasol is a legend of the Spanish national team. He led Spain to a World Championship (2006, what is now called the World Cup), has two Olympic silver medals (2008, 2012), and in 2012 he was the flag bearer for Spain at the Olympics.

And he’s not done yet.

Gasol released an autobiography is Spain recently — Bajo El Aro” meaning “Below The Hoop” — and in promoting it he spoke with Spanish news website El Dia saying he wants to play for his country in the 2019 World Cup in China if the 38-year-old is healthy. (Hat tip to NBC News 4 San Antonio for finding and translating this.)

I want to have the best possible regular-season and once I finish I will see how physically I am. I am about to turn 39…

I love playing with the national team and I would like to continue, and qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and help the team with my presence, if I am physically well my belief and my wish is to be in the World Cup.

Spain is 6-0 through the first round of qualifying and seems destined to make it to Tokyo for the World Cup. That’s when, as with the USA, their best players will return from the NBA (and in their case the top Spanish league) to take over the roster and compete for a title. Spain has gotten older at its core, but still are one of the handful of best teams in the world, and like Gasol can still, in flashes, put together some very impressive basketball.

FIBA has now set up the World Cup as the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. A lot of elite players will be there, but a few are certainly going to beg out of it, from the USA and other nations. My guess is Gasol plays, he takes real pride in representing his nation, but his body will make that call.

Grizzlies doing fairly well for team in self-imposed holding pattern

By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

As I’ve written repeatedly: The Grizzlies’ insistence in trying to win immediately with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley is likely to yield unfulfilling results in the present and leave Memphis less prepared for the future. This Western Conference is so unforgiving, the Grizzlies are are longshots just to make the playoffs, let alone advance. But they should also be good enough to miss out on a high drat pick in what appears to be a top-heavy draft. An expensive roster and unwillingness to pay the luxury tax leave little flexibility.

But in that context, Memphis added plenty of short- and long-term talent this offseason.

The Grizzlies used every mechanism available – draft, free agency and trade. The haul: Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Anderson, Garrett Temple, Omri Casspi, Jevon Carter.

Memphis did well to pick Jackson No. 3 despite his initial reluctance and unclear fit with Gasol. Jackson came around on the Grizzlies, and he was too talented to pass up. Though he’ll probably play center in the long run, he might begin his career at power forward due to strength concerns.

Carter provided solid value high in the second round. Unfortunately, Memphis could sign him to just a two-year deal, limiting upside on the value he’ll provide.

Anderson, signed to a mid-level offer sheet the Spurs didn’t match, is darned productive. His lack of athleticism will limit him in some matchups, but he should provide value on this deal.

Even after a lost year with the Warriors, Casspi is not far removed from productiveness. A minimum contract is worth finding out whether he can return to form.

The second-rounder surrendered to get Temple is not insignificant, but the Grizzlies cleared a roster crunch by dealing Ben McLemore and Deyonta Davis – both of whom seemed to run their course in Memphis – to the Kings. Temple should help the Grizzlies on the wing.

It wasn’t all gains for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost Tyreke Evans (to the Pacers), but that was less about this offseason and more the predictable outcome of last year’s failed trade deadline. Evans was so good in Memphis last season. He’ll be missed if this team is still trying to compete.

The Grizzlies also missed an opportunity to conduct an open coaching search, keeping interim J.B. Bickerstaff. I’m not as down on retaining him as I am the process behind it.

Ultimately, I’m just not sure where all these additions get Memphis. At least Jackson and Anderson will be around for years. They might finally provide a roadmap to a post-Gasol-Conley future while still helping in the interim.

But it’ll still be a while for that vision to come to fruition, if the Grizzlies ever execute a next step.

Offseason grade: B-

Dwyane Wade drops in on local pickup hoop game, schools the guys

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Ever wonder what would happen if an NBA player just dropped in on your weekly pick-up game at the local middle school?

Yes, he would destroy all of you with minimal effort — and you would love every minute of it. After a recent workout, Dwyane Wade did just that, dropping in on a game, hitting fadeaways and having a blast. Hat tip to Swish Cultures.

First, early in the clip, you look at that guy lining up the three and you know he’s the guy at the pickup game who is going to drill that $%&# every time, somebody try to close out. After that, everyone wants their turn to guard and get schooled by him.

That looked like fun.

Does this mean Wade is coming back to the Heat next season? Nothing official yet, but I don’t think this is the level he wants to play on the rest of the way.

Lonzo Ball says hearing his name in trade rumors this summer didn’t bother him

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
The Lakers fired a couple of warning shots across the bow of Lonzo Ball this summer. First, they went out and got Rajon Rondo as a free agent. Then, after Josh Hart won the Summer League MVP for his play with the Lakers, Magic Johnson said he could see Hart starting for the Lakers at the point someday.

Then there was Ball’s name popping up in trade rumors this summer, particularly those for Kawhi Leonard. (Sources told me the interest in Ball in San Antonio and around the league was lukewarm, teams instead were far more into Brandon Ingram as a target, one player the Lakers did not want to surrender.)

Ball wasn’t bothered by any of this. That’s what he said during an episode of “Ball In the Family,” the Facebook reality series about the Ball family. (Hat tip to the Lonzo Wire, who watches Ball in the Family so we don’t have to.)

There’s trade rumors every year… Athletes in general, you’re never really 100 percent safe. Wherever you’re at. Anything can happen, especially in the offseason, so all I can do is just make sure I’m ready to play at the best of my abilities.

I don’t doubt Ball is telling the truth. For a young player, he is very professional in a lot of ways and is incredibly good at tuning out the distractions around him to focus on his game (a skill one would need considering his father). Ball ignored the circus last season, and the Laker locker room did as well. All the distractions around Lonzo are a much bigger deal outside the Lakers’ locker room than in it.

No doubt Ball also got the message the Lakers’ sent, too: There’s no more coddling of him or any other young players. With the addition of LeBron James, the Lakers are a “win now” team and either you can help with that and push the team towards a title, or you’re out. Ball, with his ability to push the pace and get others involved, could have a role on a contender. However, he needs to prove he can play well off the ball (something he did at UCLA and will be better than some expect at it) and that he has become more of a scoring threat, both with his jumper and finishing around the rim.

Do those things, and stay healthy this season, and his stock goes way up (both with the Lakers and other teams).