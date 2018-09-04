Associated Press

Watch Dennis Schroder beat LeBron James in shot for charity contest

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
One shot from three. There’s $10,000 for charity on the line. It’s the Thunder’s new point guard Dennis Schroder vs. LeBron James.

Who ya got?

We all take LeBron, right? Ninety-nine times out of 100 he wins this. Schroder shot just 29 percent from three last season, so besides his mother and Billy Donovan (to show confidence in his guy), who is picking the German?. But this is the one other time, and it came this week when LeBron swung by Berlin on his international buy my Nikes More Than an Athlete Tour and was challenged by Schroder.

For the record, LeBron did later drain a half-courter for the fans.

Indiana Pacer sign coach Nate McMillan to multiyear deal

Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana’s head coach after serving as the associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. Terms of his deal were not announced Tuesday.

The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs..

“I’m really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done,” President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said. “Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He’s dedicated leader, a very good coach and we’re lucky to have him here with the Pacers.”

McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, all for Seattle.

“I’m very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing,” McMillan said. “Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it’s an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish.”

 

Kobe Bryant has offered to coach up Shaquille O’Neal’s son

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
Crossroads High School in Santa Monica — once basketball home to Baron Davis and Austin Croshere, plus more celebrities than do cameos on “Drunk History” — is going to have a stacked hoops team in the coming years. They will have LeBron James Jr. and Shaqir O’Neal, the younger son of Shaquille O’Neal, on the court together. Shaq’s older son, Shareef O’Neal, just graduated from there and will play for UCLA starting this season.

If you want to make it a little better, Kobe Bryant has offered to coach up Shaq’s children.

That’s what Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal, told TMZ Sports when the ambushed her at LAX.

“Kobe always offers … we’re just so far from each other, but he always offers.”

At some point, they will take Kobe up on this. You know Steve Alford would be good with that.

In the short term, those of us in SoCal may need to drive up and see some Crossroads games in the coming years.

Magic forming an identity. On purpose, though?

By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

In evaluating Magic president Jeff Weltman’s first offseason last year, I wrote it could take him years to put his stamp on the franchise. He inherited a roster so gummed up with bad contracts for at-least-half-decent veterans. There was no quick fix, up or down.

One year later, and Orlando has an identity.

I’m just unconvinced it’s one Weltman deliberately pursued.

The Magic are building a jumbo frontcourt, a rarity in today’s NBA. Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon and Mohamed Bamba are all promising, and they might – might – fit together. They’d comprise one of the league’s largest 3-4-5s.

But Orlando might have just stumbled into this experiment.

Isaac, the No. 6 pick last year, was already on board as a long-term piece.

The Magic might have hoped a better-fitting player – like point guard Trae Young, who went No. 5 (to the Hawks, via the Mavericks) – slipped to No. 6 this year. But Bamba was the top prospect available, and drafting him was far better than reaching for a lesser alternative.

And Gordon re-signed for a bargain rate. His four-year, $76 million deal is worth $38,093,280 less than a four-year max would have paid. Plus, his salary descends – from $21,590,909 this season to $16,409,091 in year four. Better to get those higher costs out of the way now, when Orlando is capped out anyway. This is one of the most team-friendly contracts of the summer.

So, this plan might have just fallen into the Magic’s lap. But they’re rolling with it now.

Orlando swapped center Bismack Biyombo for center Timofey Mozgov, who’s worse than Biyombo and will earn $1.28 million more over the next two years. Why? The deal allowed the Magic to acquire Jerian Grant, a worthwhile flier point guard. Neither center was likely to play much in Orlando, anyway.

I like the Magic’s second-rounders: Melvin Frazier and Justin Jackson. I like how Orlando got cash for accepting Dakari Johnson in a trade with the Thunder then got cash for flipping Johnson to the Grizzlies for Jarell Martin. I like the Magic’s new coach, Steve Clifford, who replaces Frank Vogel.

The Magic got plenty right this offseason. They just didn’t have clearance for a major takeoff. As much as they have fallen into a style, they were still hamstrung by the problems Weltman inherited.

And it’s far from guaranteed Isaac, Gordon and Bamba will complement each other. Orlando could have to move at least one, and timing a trade will be imperative.

But there’s plenty of time to figure that out. For now, the Magic are still in asset-acquisition mode, and they did well with that this summer.

Offseason grade: B

When Ray Allen enters Hall of Fame he doesn’t expect a lot of congratulations from 2008 Celtics

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Ray Allen was part of the Big 3 that brought a title to the Boston Celtics in 2008. He averaged 15.5 points per game in those playoffs, shooting 39.6 percent from three, helping knock off the hated Lakers and Kobe Bryant. It made him part of Boston lore.

Then in 2012 he left, joining LeBron James and the Miami Heat — Boston’s biggest rival. Allen has said that he was offered less money and a smaller role by Boston so he went where he felt wanted, but that’s not how his Celtics’ teammates viewed it, they felt betrayed. While Allen and Paul Pierce have said they patched things up, the bad blood between those Celtics and Allen is still there.

When Allen enters the Hall of Fame this weekend, five years after he walked away from the game, he doesn’t expect to hear from those teammates, Allen told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“No, I don’t expect to (hear from them),” Allen said…

“I talked to Paul a year ago today, and we patched it out. So much was made about my decision, and they were upset with me because I left for Miami. But it will never change what went on between us in 2008.”

Any communication with KG, Rondo, Glen Davis?

“Nope.”

Allen had the most famous moment of his career in Miami when he hit “The Shot” at the end of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against San Antonio to force overtime, where the Heat went on to win, then eventually take Game 7.

Allen witnessed the yellow ropes and championship trophy being carted to the court with under a minute left in Game 6.

“It hurt,” Allen told The Athletic. “It hurt so bad. I was angry. I was so pissed because the game wasn’t over with yet.”

Allen isn’t going into the Hall as a member of a specific team, that was his choice. He was drafted by the Bucks, played a season in Seattle, and went on to win rings in Miami and Boston, his career touched a lot of corners of the NBA. Maybe there is some bad blood still, but Allen doesn’t look back with regrets or wishes that things were different.

He goes into the Hall of Fame as the game’s all-time leading three-point shooter, and that — along with his pure stroke — is the stuff of legend.

 

 