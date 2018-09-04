Getty Images

Trail Blazers round out training camp roster with Gary Payton II, others

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Portland Trail Blazers’ roster is set, they have 15 guaranteed contracts in place (plus they still have stretch money on the books from Anderson Varejao and others). They are at the max.

However, they want more bodies in for training camp, guys they may consider calling up later in the season if injuries or other situations dictate. Enter their training camp guys, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

These guys could land a two-way contract with the team if they impress, or at least get exposure that could interest other teams. Chinanu Onuaku, in particular, could be a good two-way guy to try to develop. Gary Payton II is a local guy who played his college ball at Oregon State (like his father) and will be popular with the fan base.

Interestingly, all three players have a Rockets tie-in:

Isaiah Thomas has the WNBA’s back

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Tonight in Seattle, the WNBA’s Storm host the Phoenix Mercury in a deciding game: Win and move on to the NBA Finals, lose and go home. (The Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream are having their own Game 5 Tuesday night as well, with the same stakes).

Isaiah Thomas will be watching.

The Denver Nuggets’ point guard praised the league and the Storm (from his hometown of Seattle) in a piece for the Players’ Tribune.

Washington basketball, this culture…. in Seattle, man, we ride for the Storm. The city has been filling KeyArena for years, before and after the Sonics left, so nobody has to worry about whether the city’s gonna come out for our games. We ready. We want another ’ship. The Storm’s gonna be on in our house, and if we make the Finals I’m gonna try to go to at least one game.

But I gotta say, as exciting as it is to have the Storm making playoff noise — I’m worried that everyone’s not on the same page. For a while now, I’ve been hearing something that bothers me. It’s when people say things like, “There’s no basketball in Seattle anymore.” Or, like, “We need pro basketball back in Seattle.”

They’re talking about how the Sonics are gone. I get that.

But I can’t help but hear something else, too: They’re forgetting about the Storm.

Seattle…. it still has pro hoops. The Storm has been here for more than two decades. They’re a damn good, consistently-winning, title-taking, pro hoops team. If you don’t see it, that’s on you. You’re just not looking.

The WNBA playoffs have been thrilling — star players stepping up in big moments, drama, even matchups. More importantly, it’s just good basketball. The women in this league can flat out ball. They play a smart game. If you’re a basketball purist, this is beautiful stuff.

Thomas also wades into the biggest issue around the WNBA right now, salaries. The average WNBA salary for this season is expected to be about $75,000, with a max of $133,500 (well below the NBA’s rookie minimum). A lot of WNBA players take off overseas when the season ends to play in Europe, China or Russia because they make far more money there — more than double or triple their WNBA paycheck. (Remember, Diana Taurasi sat out the 2015 WNBA season because her Russian club paid her more and asked her to.) It’s an issue the league needs to address (attendance and financial issues around the league make that easier said than done, but the topic needs more light).

Do yourself a favor tonight, watch the two Game 5s. This is going to be good basketball.

 

LeBron James, Chris Paul support new Nike/Colin Kaepernick ad

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
8 Comments

Nike wanted to make a splash for the 30th anniversary of the famed “Just Do It” campaign, and it found the perfect way:

It made Colin Kaepernick one of the stars of it.

Unsurprisingly, this brought a backlash from some people on the political right, who have turned kneeling during the national anthem before an NFL game one of the most absurd parts of our national discourse. There are people burning their Nike clothing (note: If you already paid for the Nike shoes or gear they already have your money, burning something is just throwing that money away, try donating them to a charity for homeless veterans at least, otherwise your gesture is a “look at me” moment). Some are calling for a Nike boycott, which will go as well as the boycotts of Walmart, Starbucks, Netflix, Amazon, the Star Wars films, Hamilton, and the rest.

LeBron James and Chris Paul — both who have Nike endorsement contracts (CP3 through the Jordan brand) — were at the forefront of NBA players backing Kaepernick.

🗣🗣🗣🗣Just.Do.It ✊🏾 @kaepernick7

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Other NBA players have joined in.

While a few will try to slam the NBA players on social media, it will have no real impact. Put simply, the NBA’s core demographic — and the people generally buying LeBron’s and Paul’s shoes — is different from the NFL’s in that it’s younger, it’s more diverse, it’s more urban, and it’s more international. Those people get what Kaepernick is doing and why, and they generally support it. It’s the same reason President Donald Trump taking Twitter shots at the NBA or is players doesn’t have the same impact, this is not his constituency. LeBron and CP3 can speak out and will feel no backlash (not from Adam Silver, who encourages them to speak out on issues, and not from the NBA’s owners either, because the power dynamic in the NBA between stars and players is flipped from the NFL — the players have it).

 

Steven Adams wrote Kevin Durant didn’t like Thunder drafting him, Durant remembers differently

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 11:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

Steven Adams has become an anchor in Oklahoma City, one of the best centers in the game, a defensive force in the paint, a beast on the boards, and a guy who sets a strong pick and can roll hard. Plus, he brings an attitude to the court that is part of who the Thunder are.

Durant loved Adams as a teammate… but did it start out that way? In his biography that’s not how Adams remembers it (hat tip ESPN).

The rumor that KD was not happy about the Adams pick has been around since that draft, and he has vehemently (in a NSFW way) denied that was the case.

Who was still on the board when the Thunder took Adams? Looking back, the best player by far is Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was so raw it was considered a roll-of-the-dice pick at the time at 15. There also was Shabazz Muhammad, Tim Hardaway, Rudy Gobert, Tony Snell, and Kelly Olynyk. Looking back, outside of the Greek Freak the Thunder wouldn’t trade Adams for any of those other picks.

Watch highlights of Jason Kidd, Grant Hill’s co-Rookie of Year season

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Many years, there is some debate about who should be Rookie of the Year (Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell last year), and once every decade or so that debate is intense and a coin flip.

Only once has it ever ended tied — 1995. Jason Kidd and Grant Hill.

Next weekend those two will enter the Hall of Fame together, and we’re going to have a lot more on them (and all the inductees) over the course of the week. But for now, look back on the highlights of their impressive rookie seasons, the launching pad for careers that landed them with basketball’s greatest honor, induction into the Hall.