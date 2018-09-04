Getty Images

How Steve Nash became less selfish, scored more, and became an MVP

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
One of the great “what ifs” in NBA history was the Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks under Don Nelson. From 2001 through 2004 — when Nash had flowing long hair — the team had the best offense the NBA had seen in decades playing a style closer to today’s game, and won at least 50 games each season (60 in 2002-03, when the team made the conference Finals). If that team had stuck together and embraced its groundbreaking ways, would the ring have come earlier in Big D?

The way the Nash and Nowitzki era began, it didn’t look like we would be asking that question, nor did it look like Nash would end up a Hall of Fame player, as he will officially become this weekend when he is enshrined.

Nash told Marc Stein of the New York Times, for his weekly email newsletter, it was Nelson who pushed him to greatness, but in a way he didn’t expect.

“Nellie was really hard on me, but he also really believed in me,” Nash said in a phone interview the other day. “He had more belief in me than I did.

“It was him imploring me to score. And that was a fundamental building block for me, because once I balanced the playmaking with the scoring, it opened up everything for me and my teammates.

“My nature is just to pass, pass, pass — to give. Nellie finally got it in my head that that was B.S. — that you’re hurting us by doing that. He challenged me, without exactly saying it this way, to realize I was being selfish.”

Very few players enter the NBA being “selfish” by passing too much, but we’ve other great passing point guards get held back to varying degrees by not being enough of a scoring threat (Ricky Rubio may be the most famous example, but there are others). Nash had the scoring in him, both around the rim and as a jump shooter, he just had to trust it and unleash it.

When he did, and with coaches who trusted him — including Mike D’Antoni — Nash helped revolutionize the NBA. And win a couple of MVPs along the way.

It all led to the Canadian icon entering the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward’s return to 5-on-5: ‘Any time soon’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 4, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
We have been waiting to see Gordon Hayward back in action for the Boston Celtics for some time. Like, since the first game of last year.

The former Utah Jazz forward fractured his tibia and dislocated his ankle during the first minutes of the initial game of the 2017-18 NBA season. It has been a long recovery since then for Hayward, who will be added to a Celtics roster that already has considerable firepower.

We have been teased over the course of the year and all summer with videos and news of Hayward’s progress. The final step before getting in some actual NBA action is playing in 5-on-5 drills, which coach Brad Stevens says should happen sometime soon.

Via Twitter:

We still don’t know what the plan for Hayward’s return this season will be. The first regular matchup of the year is on Oct. 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers. There is still significant time for Hayward to get into the rhythm of playing with his new teammates along with weighing out his particular role.

It seems likely that Hayward will immediately be a starter for Boston once he is deemed fully healthy and ready to go. The Celtics then have some rotational issues that could bruise some egos, but will lend them more rotational fluidity than many rivals in the Eastern Conference. It seems unlikely that Hayward will miss the season opener, so by any reasonable measurement he is on track to be back for meaningful games.

Now we just have to wait and see what fans will chant for him as he returns to an NBA floor.

Indiana Pacers sign coach Nate McMillan to multiyear deal

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana’s head coach after serving as the associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. Terms of his deal were not announced Tuesday.

The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs..

“I’m really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done,” President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said. “Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He’s dedicated leader, a very good coach and we’re lucky to have him here with the Pacers.”

McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, all for Seattle.

“I’m very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing,” McMillan said. “Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it’s an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish.”

 

Watch Dennis Schroder beat LeBron James in shot for charity contest

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
One shot from three. There’s $10,000 for charity on the line. It’s the Thunder’s new point guard Dennis Schroder vs. LeBron James.

Who ya got?

We all take LeBron, right? Ninety-nine times out of 100 he wins this. Schroder shot just 29 percent from three last season, so besides his mother and Billy Donovan (to show confidence in his guy), who is picking the German?. But this is the one other time, and it came this week when LeBron swung by Berlin on his international buy my Nikes More Than an Athlete Tour and was challenged by Schroder.

For the record, LeBron did later drain a half-courter for the fans.

Kobe Bryant has offered to coach up Shaquille O’Neal’s son

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
Crossroads High School in Santa Monica — once basketball home to Baron Davis and Austin Croshere, plus more celebrities than do cameos on “Drunk History” — is going to have a stacked hoops team in the coming years. They will have LeBron James Jr. and Shaqir O’Neal, the younger son of Shaquille O’Neal, on the court together. Shaq’s older son, Shareef O’Neal, just graduated from there and will play for UCLA starting this season.

If you want to make it a little better, Kobe Bryant has offered to coach up Shaq’s children.

That’s what Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal, told TMZ Sports when the ambushed her at LAX.

“Kobe always offers … we’re just so far from each other, but he always offers.”

At some point, they will take Kobe up on this. You know Steve Alford would be good with that.

In the short term, those of us in SoCal may need to drive up and see some Crossroads games in the coming years.