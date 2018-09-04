Hawks’ center Dewayne Dedmon suffers ankle avulsion fracture

An avulsion fracture is where a strain to ligament pulls a little bit of bone off where the two connect. It sounds bad, but it’s not considered serious, and rest often is all that’s needed.
The severity of the injury can vary and people can be sidelined from a few weeks to months, depending upon how it heals. Meaning Dedmon could be ready to go at the start of training camp, or could be slowed through some or most of it.
Dedmon is the Hawks starting center this season, with Alex Len and Miles Plumlee behind him in the rotation. Dedmon was solid and averaged 10 points and 7.9 rebounds in almost 25 minutes a game for the Hawks last season.
When Ray Allen enters Hall of Fame he doesn’t expect a lot of congratulations from 2008 Celtics
Ray Allen was part of the Big 3 that brought a title to the Boston Celtics in 2008. He averaged 15.5 points per game in those playoffs, shooting 39.6 percent from three, helping knock off the hated Lakers and Kobe Bryant. It made him part of Boston lore.
“No, I don’t expect to (hear from them),” Allen said…
“I talked to Paul a year ago today, and we patched it out. So much was made about my decision, and they were upset with me because I left for Miami. But it will never change what went on between us in 2008.”
Any communication with KG, Rondo, Glen Davis?
“Nope.”
Allen had the most famous moment of his career in Miami when he hit “The Shot” at the end of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against San Antonio to force overtime, where the Heat went on to win, then eventually take Game 7.
Allen witnessed the yellow ropes and championship trophy being carted to the court with under a minute left in Game 6.
“It hurt,” Allen told The Athletic. “It hurt so bad. I was angry. I was so pissed because the game wasn’t over with yet.”
Allen isn’t going into the Hall as a member of a specific team, that was his choice. He was drafted by the Bucks, played a season in Seattle, and went on to win rings in Miami and Boston, his career touched a lot of corners of the NBA. Maybe there is some bad blood still, but Allen doesn’t look back with regrets or wishes that things were different.
He goes into the Hall of Fame as the game’s all-time leading three-point shooter, and that — along with his pure stroke — is the stuff of legend.
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sterling Brown: “I’m always going to have my brother’s back”
“At the end of the day, I’m always going to have my brother’s back. That’s all that matters. I had a chance to talk to him and I told him, ‘whatever you need, I’m here,'” Antetokounmpo said. “As a team, we talked about it, we told him, ‘no matter what you believe, that was wrong. We’re going to have your back.'”
This time nobody died, fortunately, but the pattern was the same — an unnecessary escalation to violence. Brown has a certain status as an NBA player that makes this case high profile, and it brings him support from other high profile individuals, but the concern is for the people this happens to who do not have that status or the ability to push back against the system the same way.
New Orleans signs Darius Morris to compete for guard spot on roster
Morris last played in the NBA in 2015 in Brooklyn and may be best remembered for a couple of seasons with the Lakers at the start of this decade (they drafted him in the second round in 2011). The past couple of seasons he has primarily been in the G-League, but has played in China as well.
The Pelicans need guard depth. Behind Holiday there is Payton, Ian Clark, Frank Jackson and likely Tyronne Wallace (they put in an offer sheet on him the Clippers are unlikely to match). Rarely is there a lot of drama in NBA training camps, due to guaranteed contracts, but this season in New Orleans will be different — roster spots and minutes will be available. Should be interesting to watch.
Trail Blazers round out training camp roster with Gary Payton II, others
The Portland Trail Blazers’ roster is set, they have 15 guaranteed contracts in place (plus they still have stretch money on the books from Anderson Varejao and others). They are at the max.
However, they want more bodies in for training camp, guys they may consider calling up later in the season if injuries or other situations dictate. Enter their training camp guys, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Chinanu Onuaku, Cam Oliver and Gary Payton II have agreed to training camp deals with Portland, league sources tell ESPN.
These guys could land a two-way contract with the team if they impress, or at least get exposure that could interest other teams. Chinanu Onuaku, in particular, could be a good two-way guy to try to develop. Gary Payton II is a local guy who played his college ball at Oregon State (like his father) and will be popular with the fan base.
Interestingly, all three players have a Rockets tie-in:
Three players with strong statistical projections coming out of college, all of whom were originally drafted by (Onuaku) or signed with (Oliver and Payton) the Rockets. https://t.co/T3F4rccfNx