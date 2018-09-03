Watch highlights of Jason Kidd, Grant Hill’s co-Rookie of Year season

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018
Many years, there is some debate about who should be Rookie of the Year (Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell last year), and once every decade or so that debate is intense and a coin flip.

Only once has it ever ended tied — 1995. Jason Kidd and Grant Hill.

Next weekend those two will enter the Hall of Fame together, and we’re going to have a lot more on them (and all the inductees) over the course of the week. But for now, look back on the highlights of their impressive rookie seasons, the launching pad for careers that landed them with basketball’s greatest honor, induction into the Hall.

Jordan Crawford, Henry Ellenson headline Team USA for next round of World Cup qualifying

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018
It’s been a strange qualifying process for the 2019 FIBA Basketball  World Cup, thanks to FIBA idiotically putting qualifying windows during the traditional basketball season and hoping to eventually encourage league-wide breaks as is seen in soccer. Good luck with that. All it did was weaken the talent pool for teams.

Even with this next qualifying window right before NBA training camps open, most players are not taking part. There are a handful of NBA players expected to suit up for their countries in the September FIBA World Cup Qualifying window. For example, Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica and Bogdan Bogdanovic are expected to play for Serbia, then there’s Tristan Thompson for Canada and Cedi Osman for Turkey, but they are the exception to the rule.

The USA is sticking with its plan of sending a team made of free agents and G-League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy — who have gone 5-1 so far in qualifying — and on Monday announced the 14 players who are coming to USA Basketball training camp, 12 of whom will be on the team that will face Uraguay and Panama next month. The players are:

• Bryce Alford (Oklahoma City Blue)
Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets)
• V.J. Beachem (Free Agent)
Jordan Crawford (New Orleans Pelicans)
Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons)
Isaiah Hicks (New York Knicks)
Reggie Hearn (Grand Rapids Drive)
Dakari Johnson (Free Agent)
Frank Mason III (Sacramento Kings)
Ben Moore (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)
Chasson Randle (Capital City Go-Go)
Travis Trice (Milwaukee Bucks)
Jameel Warney (Texas Legends)
Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

“With our September second-round games marking the start of the most critical part of the World Cup Qualifying, I think it is imperative for us to look for players who possess mental fortitude, who are tough, and who have experience,” said Van Gundy. “All of our second-round games are going to very, very difficult and competitive battles. Argentina, Panama and Uruguay are all really good and well coached.

“It’s good to have Reggie (Hearn) and Jameel (Warney) back, they’ve already experienced how tough these games are. And by looking to players who have played in the NBA and internationally, I’m hoping we have the experience required to win and qualify the United States for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.”

The U.S. will host Uruguay on Sept. 14 (7 p.m. Pacific Time) at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion, then travels to take on Panama on Sept. 17 in Panama City.

Report: Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to offer sheet, Clippers can match minimum offer

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018
Tyrone Wallace started last season with the Clippers’ G-League team in Ontario, got signed to a two-way deal with the team in January, and with all the injuries Los Angeles suffered Wallace got thrown into NBA action quickly, playing 31 minutes in his first game for them, and getting into 30 overall. He looked like a guy ready for the NBA. He’s a versatile player who can play — and more importantly defend — both guard positions, working well with or without the ball. He doesn’t have enough shooting range yet, his ball handling and decision making need to get better, and he needs to play smarter team defense, but he made the Clippers better and looked like a rotation NBA guard.

The Pelicans have taken notice, and they are trying to poach Wallace away from the Clippers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a win for Wallace, who would have been on a two-way contract with the Clippers but now gets a guaranteed contract. He earned that.

Don’t expect the Clippers to match this offer for two reasons.

First, the Clippers have 15 players already under guaranteed contracts, and that doesn’t count Patrick Beverley, who they will certainly keep, so the Clippers already have to cut player before the season starts. Match the Wallace offer and that becomes two.

Second, the Clippers already are stacked at the guard spot: Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson, and Sindarius Thornwell. There isn’t a need for Wallace.

New Orleans, on the other hand, needs guard depth. Jrue Holiday is a borderline All-Star, but after that their guards are Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark, Frank Jackson and Trevon Bluiett. Wallace will get run there.

Stan Van Gundy still looms over Pistons

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2018
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Stan Van Gundy built a solid, unspectacular, inflexible roster.

Firing him didn’t undo that.

The 2018-19 Pistons will play in the shadow of Van Gundy, whom Detroit fired as president and coach. Ed Stefanski replaced Van Gundy in the front office, and Dwane Casey takes over as coach.

But there’s only so much the new regime can do – short of trading players while their stocks are low. Better to just run back a core of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson and hope for the best.

This is not the Eastern Conference heavyweight the Pistons present themselves as, but they’re more likely than not to make the playoffs in this dreary conference. For now, that will have to do.

Detroit mostly just picked around the edges this offseason.

Glenn Robinson III was the major acquisition. His salary ($4,075,000) is reasonable considering it comes with a $4,278,750 team option for the following season.

Robinson plugs a hole at small forward, but his signing just opens another. Because they aren’t willing to pay the luxury tax for this middling team, the Pistons let Anthony Tolliver walk to the Timberwolves for a one-year, $5.75 million contract. Detroit will miss the stretch big, especially with Jon Leuer getting hurt again.

Out their first-round pick from the Griffin trade, the Pistons picked Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown Jr. in the second round (the former via trading two future second-rounders to the 76ers). Those two are pretty typical second-rounders – decent players with major flaws.

The Pistons also waived backup center Eric Moreland and third-string point guard Dwight Buycks to sign Zaza Pachulia and Jose Calderon for those roles. Though all four would have been/are on minimum contracts, the newcomers will be cheaper. Because they’re on one-year deals, the NBA subsidizes their salaries. Pachulia and Calderon are also more established veterans.

While Detroit’s own biggest moves include second-rounders and minimum signings, LeBron James leaving the Cavaliers also has a keen effect here. Though the Cavs will try to compete, their playoff spot is wide open, and the Pistons are the leading contender for it.

Offseason grade: C

How Kobe Bryant helped 49ers’ Richard Sherman’s recovery from torn Achilles

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018
Last November, in Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks’ season, four-time All-Pro cornerback and NFL champion Richard Sherman went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

It is the most challenging injury for an athlete to overcome, and one of the first calls he got in the hospital came from someone who understood exactly how hard that road to recovery — Kobe Bryant. From Nick Wagoner of ESPN:

“When I first called to check on him I said, ‘Are you all right, I want to make sure you are not being a baby about it?'” Kobe Bryant recalls of a November 2017 phone call…

“He and I had a previous relationship and talked and texted all the time,” Sherman said. “So he gave me some pointers and things I needed to do early on in the process to make sure that I expedited the healing process and I was more proactive than reactive. I think that was one of the big things.”

When Bryant reached out to Sherman on that November day, he was prepared with plenty of advice on how to get through the grueling process. Bryant gave Sherman the name of a couple of doctors to reach out to about doing his surgery. He provided procedural advice on some of the day-to-day components of the recovery and laid out the different phases of rehab. Most of all, he wanted to make make sure Sherman had his mind right for what was to come.

“The most important part is not looking at the finish line,” Bryant said. “It’s so far away, it’s like starting at the base of Everest and you’re looking up at the summit. That’s big. That’s what the Achilles injury is like, man, it’s tough. You can’t think about the finish line. You have to just think about the day that’s right here in front of you now. You put one foot in front of the other and then next thing you know, time has gone by and you’re at the top of the mountain. But you have got to just take it one step at a time.”

Kobe and Sherman knew each other through Nike (Sherman had appeared in Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” ads) but Sherman had grown up in Compton and was a huge Kobe fan.

Sherman will be on the field for the 49ers next Sunday in Minnesota, having recovered from his injury enough to get back on the field. Sherman did the work, took the steps. But it’s always helpful to have Kobe Bryant give you a little push.