Steven Adams wrote Kevin Durant didn’t like Thunder drafting him, Durant remembers differently

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 11:41 PM EDT
Steven Adams has become an anchor in Oklahoma City, one of the best centers in the game, a defensive force in the paint, a beast on the boards, and a guy who sets a strong pick and can roll hard. Plus, he brings an attitude to the court that is part of who the Thunder are.

Durant loved Adams as a teammate… but did it start out that way? In his biography that’s not how Adams remembers it (hat tip ESPN).

The rumor that KD was not happy about the Adams pick has been around since that draft, and he has vehemently (in a NSFW way) denied that was the case.

Who was still on the board when the Thunder took Adams? Looking back, the best player by far is Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he was so raw it was considered a roll-of-the-dice pick at the time at 15. There also was Shabazz Muhammad, Tim Hardaway, Rudy Gobert, Tony Snell, and Kelly Olynyk. Looking back, outside of the Greek Freak the Thunder wouldn’t trade Adams for any of those other picks.

Watch highlights of Jason Kidd, Grant Hill’s co-Rookie of Year season

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Many years, there is some debate about who should be Rookie of the Year (Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell last year), and once every decade or so that debate is intense and a coin flip.

Only once has it ever ended tied — 1995. Jason Kidd and Grant Hill.

Next weekend those two will enter the Hall of Fame together, and we’re going to have a lot more on them (and all the inductees) over the course of the week. But for now, look back on the highlights of their impressive rookie seasons, the launching pad for careers that landed them with basketball’s greatest honor, induction into the Hall.

Jordan Crawford, Henry Ellenson headline Team USA for next round of World Cup qualifying

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
It’s been a strange qualifying process for the 2019 FIBA Basketball  World Cup, thanks to FIBA idiotically putting qualifying windows during the traditional basketball season and hoping to eventually encourage league-wide breaks as is seen in soccer. Good luck with that. All it did was weaken the talent pool for teams.

Even with this next qualifying window right before NBA training camps open, most players are not taking part. There are a handful of NBA players expected to suit up for their countries in the September FIBA World Cup Qualifying window. For example, Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica and Bogdan Bogdanovic are expected to play for Serbia, then there’s Tristan Thompson for Canada and Cedi Osman for Turkey, but they are the exception to the rule.

The USA is sticking with its plan of sending a team made of free agents and G-League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy — who have gone 5-1 so far in qualifying — and on Monday announced the 14 players who are coming to USA Basketball training camp, 12 of whom will be on the team that will face Uraguay and Panama next month. The players are:

• Bryce Alford (Oklahoma City Blue)
Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets)
• V.J. Beachem (Free Agent)
Jordan Crawford (New Orleans Pelicans)
Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons)
Isaiah Hicks (New York Knicks)
Reggie Hearn (Grand Rapids Drive)
Dakari Johnson (Free Agent)
Frank Mason III (Sacramento Kings)
Ben Moore (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)
Chasson Randle (Capital City Go-Go)
Travis Trice (Milwaukee Bucks)
Jameel Warney (Texas Legends)
Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

“With our September second-round games marking the start of the most critical part of the World Cup Qualifying, I think it is imperative for us to look for players who possess mental fortitude, who are tough, and who have experience,” said Van Gundy. “All of our second-round games are going to very, very difficult and competitive battles. Argentina, Panama and Uruguay are all really good and well coached.

“It’s good to have Reggie (Hearn) and Jameel (Warney) back, they’ve already experienced how tough these games are. And by looking to players who have played in the NBA and internationally, I’m hoping we have the experience required to win and qualify the United States for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.”

The U.S. will host Uruguay on Sept. 14 (7 p.m. Pacific Time) at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion, then travels to take on Panama on Sept. 17 in Panama City.

Report: Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to offer sheet, Clippers can match minimum offer

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Tyrone Wallace started last season with the Clippers’ G-League team in Ontario, got signed to a two-way deal with the team in January, and with all the injuries Los Angeles suffered Wallace got thrown into NBA action quickly, playing 31 minutes in his first game for them, and getting into 30 overall. He looked like a guy ready for the NBA. He’s a versatile player who can play — and more importantly defend — both guard positions, working well with or without the ball. He doesn’t have enough shooting range yet, his ball handling and decision making need to get better, and he needs to play smarter team defense, but he made the Clippers better and looked like a rotation NBA guard.

The Pelicans have taken notice, and they are trying to poach Wallace away from the Clippers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a win for Wallace, who would have been on a two-way contract with the Clippers but now gets a guaranteed contract. He earned that.

Don’t expect the Clippers to match this offer for two reasons.

First, the Clippers have 15 players already under guaranteed contracts, and that doesn’t count Patrick Beverley, who they will certainly keep, so the Clippers already have to cut player before the season starts. Match the Wallace offer and that becomes two.

Second, the Clippers already are stacked at the guard spot: Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson, and Sindarius Thornwell. There isn’t a need for Wallace.

New Orleans, on the other hand, needs guard depth. Jrue Holiday is a borderline All-Star, but after that their guards are Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark, Frank Jackson and Trevon Bluiett. Wallace will get run there.

Stan Van Gundy still looms over Pistons

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Stan Van Gundy built a solid, unspectacular, inflexible roster.

Firing him didn’t undo that.

The 2018-19 Pistons will play in the shadow of Van Gundy, whom Detroit fired as president and coach. Ed Stefanski replaced Van Gundy in the front office, and Dwane Casey takes over as coach.

But there’s only so much the new regime can do – short of trading players while their stocks are low. Better to just run back a core of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson and hope for the best.

This is not the Eastern Conference heavyweight the Pistons present themselves as, but they’re more likely than not to make the playoffs in this dreary conference. For now, that will have to do.

Detroit mostly just picked around the edges this offseason.

Glenn Robinson III was the major acquisition. His salary ($4,075,000) is reasonable considering it comes with a $4,278,750 team option for the following season.

Robinson plugs a hole at small forward, but his signing just opens another. Because they aren’t willing to pay the luxury tax for this middling team, the Pistons let Anthony Tolliver walk to the Timberwolves for a one-year, $5.75 million contract. Detroit will miss the stretch big, especially with Jon Leuer getting hurt again.

Out their first-round pick from the Griffin trade, the Pistons picked Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown Jr. in the second round (the former via trading two future second-rounders to the 76ers). Those two are pretty typical second-rounders – decent players with major flaws.

The Pistons also waived backup center Eric Moreland and third-string point guard Dwight Buycks to sign Zaza Pachulia and Jose Calderon for those roles. Though all four would have been/are on minimum contracts, the newcomers will be cheaper. Because they’re on one-year deals, the NBA subsidizes their salaries. Pachulia and Calderon are also more established veterans.

While Detroit’s own biggest moves include second-rounders and minimum signings, LeBron James leaving the Cavaliers also has a keen effect here. Though the Cavs will try to compete, their playoff spot is wide open, and the Pistons are the leading contender for it.

Offseason grade: C