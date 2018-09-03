Getty Images

How Kobe Bryant helped 49ers’ Richard Sherman’s recovery from torn Achilles

Last November, in Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks’ season, four-time All-Pro cornerback and NFL champion Richard Sherman went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

It is the most challenging injury for an athlete to overcome, and one of the first calls he got in the hospital came from someone who understood exactly how hard that road to recovery — Kobe Bryant. From Nick Wagoner of ESPN:

“When I first called to check on him I said, ‘Are you all right, I want to make sure you are not being a baby about it?'” Kobe Bryant recalls of a November 2017 phone call…

“He and I had a previous relationship and talked and texted all the time,” Sherman said. “So he gave me some pointers and things I needed to do early on in the process to make sure that I expedited the healing process and I was more proactive than reactive. I think that was one of the big things.”

When Bryant reached out to Sherman on that November day, he was prepared with plenty of advice on how to get through the grueling process. Bryant gave Sherman the name of a couple of doctors to reach out to about doing his surgery. He provided procedural advice on some of the day-to-day components of the recovery and laid out the different phases of rehab. Most of all, he wanted to make make sure Sherman had his mind right for what was to come.

“The most important part is not looking at the finish line,” Bryant said. “It’s so far away, it’s like starting at the base of Everest and you’re looking up at the summit. That’s big. That’s what the Achilles injury is like, man, it’s tough. You can’t think about the finish line. You have to just think about the day that’s right here in front of you now. You put one foot in front of the other and then next thing you know, time has gone by and you’re at the top of the mountain. But you have got to just take it one step at a time.”

Kobe and Sherman knew each other through Nike (Sherman had appeared in Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” ads) but Sherman had grown up in Compton and was a huge Kobe fan.

Sherman will be on the field for the 49ers next Sunday in Minnesota, having recovered from his injury enough to get back on the field. Sherman did the work, took the steps. But it’s always helpful to have Kobe Bryant give you a little push.

5 Up, 5 Down is a column featuring the best and worst from the NBA.

The malaise of summer in the NBA is upon us. How has your vacation been? Mine was delightful. I got a lot done; I went to the coast; I generally tried to unplug. Is Kawhi Leonard still with the San Antonio Spurs? I hope they can figure that mess out, I love those guys together.

It’s a slow news cycle in the NBA these days, although it will pick up soon. That doesn’t mean that narratives aren’t abound, even if they aren’t necessarily ones having to do with actual basketball. Even the Los Angeles Lakers News Machine has downshifted a little bit, although that isn’t to say they aren’t still running through the gears.

Real basketball will start soon, and along with it real stories. In the meantime, there has been some fun stuff happening this summer that acts as a nice transition into the coming 2018-19 NBA season.

Let’s get to it.

5 Up

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are friends now

LeBron James has been Lance Stephenson’s foil for nearly his entire career. When the two were battling out in the Eastern Conference playoffs year after year with Stephenson in Indiana, there was a clear rivalry between two. That rivalry always favored LeBron, but it was clear that the former Pacer did bother James from time-to-time. Which was great, because Lance is an extremely wack dude.

Now they are both on the Los Angeles Lakers together and it appears that Stephenson is ready to take a supporting role in whatever way he can to appease James. Speaking to the Indianapolis Star last week, Stephenson said that he thinks LeBron is going to “sic” him on opposing offensive players. OK, then.

There is a considerable chance that things go south in Los Angeles for Stephenson. I just want to mark this moment in time when it appeared that both were ready to be friendly with each other. You know, just for hindsight.

Houston finally swapped Ryan Anderson

Yes, the Rockets were finally able to trade Ryan Anderson and his behemoth contract away from Houston. To what end, nobody is yet sure.

Anderson was sent to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a package centered on Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight. How that benefits either team isn’t really clear, although Anderson is still a useful shooter from 3-point range. Mostly it seems like this is a source of relief not only for the Rockets, but for those of us who were wondering when Daryl Morey would clear those numbers from his books.

Phoenix won’t be ready to compete anytime soon and they did have some cap space to be able to absorb Anderson’s contract over the remaining length of his deal. The Suns were able to get out from Chriss and Knight, both of whom have not developed as anticipated. What this could mean to the larger NBA public is that teams are more willing to make deals with potential lateral benefit on paper as a means to get out of bad contracts signed a few years ago. I can hear Portland fans licking their chops from here already.

Joel Embiid learned how to shoot from YouTube

You can learn just about anything on YouTube. How to speak another language. How to become a photographer. How to use video editing software. Bushcraft, whatever the hell that is. It’s really endless.

Joel Embiid apparently learned to be an NBA player thanks to YouTube. Fancy that.

According to the Philadelphia 76ers big man, when he was living in Florida as a high schooler he decided to look up proper shooting form by Googling for videos of people shooting a basketball. Specifically, Embiid looked up how white dudes shot the ball.

Listen, I know it’s a stereotype, but have you ever seen a normal, 30-year-old white guy shoot a three-pointer? That elbow is tucked, man. The knees are bent. The follow-through is perfect. Always. You know how in America, there’s always an older guy wearing like EVERLAST sweat-shorts at the court? That guy is always a problem. His J is always wet.

Googling is a skill. Don’t @ me.

Ray Allen was told not to shoot 3-pointers

This story about coaches telling Ray Allen not to settle for 3-pointers when he entered the league is sort of the exact example you need to know that the NBA has never been as good as it is now.

My whole problem with the argument about comparing generations of the league — outside of the pure futility and boredom of it — is that the answer is so clearly obvious that today’s athletes would beat athletes from any other generation. They are bigger, faster, stronger, more nutritionally conscious, and trained with the latest advances in medical science and sports data.

Yes, it’s possible that given the chance, players from older generations would be able to adapt and play at a high level with this same benefit. But that’s not really what we are looking at is it? The conversation can’t devolve into some insane genetic experiment. Arguing over whether Bob Cousy could toast Kyrie Irving if only he wasn’t eating canned green beans his whole life is patently crazy.

As they stand, the only adaptations that modern players would need to adjust to in order to go play in prior decades is to the awful sneaker technology and the fact that you could foul guys harder and more often in decades past. You don’t think LeBron could handcheck a dude? You think James Harden, whose whole game is about bringing the ball low and gripping it as tight as he can as NBA players bat at it, couldn’t use his extreme deltoid strength to his advantage in the 1990s?

Then again, the whole “today’s athletes are bigger and stronger” sort of lends to the idea they’d be able to adjust to hard fouls and rule changes thanks to superior bodies and knowledge of the game.

The idea that Allen wasn’t supposed to settle for 3-pointers just 22 years ago it is outright hilarious, and exemplifies how far we have come not just as individuals watching the game but in terms of team strategy.

The rate of acceleration is exponential at this point. I can’t wait for the basketball singularity.

Klay Thompson’s whole summertime steez

Looking good, bro.

Future @thebig3 champs

A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) on

5 Down

The Timberwolves have interest in Luol Deng, Joakim Noah

Watching the Minnesota Timberwolves is like watching a car wreck in slow motion. There is perhaps no way that things end up well for this team, and that’s not just because Tom Thibodeau seems hell-bent on the idea of bringing back old Chicago Bulls players that couldn’t even beat the competition in the Eastern Conference half a decade ago.

There is also some significant distance between Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns, and adding Deng and Noah is really the icing on the cake for a team that is reported to have locker room troubles. Honestly, the Timberwolves are typically a fun League Pass team and this year seems to be shaping up to be no different.

Sign Keith Bogans. Sign Kirk Hinrich. Sign CJ Watson. Sign Mike James. Sign ‘em all, I say.

Manu Ginobili is no longer a Spur

Manu Ginobili deserves to go out on his own terms. The sun appears to be setting on the days in which the Spurs are perennially atop the Western Conference with seemingly little effort. Ginobili has put in his time, and is a future hall-of-famer. Now, it’s just a little sad to think of how many pillars in San Antonio are no longer there.

As a tribute, let’s watch my favorite Ginobili highlight.

Shaq once choked a teammate

Shaq has done an excellent job of rehabilitating his image, especially for someone who went through his entire career as someone who was seen as both captivating and a completely self-absorbed jerk. The fact that O’Neal has become a successful broadcaster during his post playing career, and the fact that he entered the league more than two decades ago has infect hidden some of the opinions about Shaq that developed over the course of his career on the court.

That is, that Shaq was dominant but lazy, self-important to a fault, and unable to see his own value when paired against another all-time great. Again, much of that has been washed away through the sands of time, but the idea that he once choked a teammate as a member of the Phoenix Suns is a little disheartening.

The reality is that Shaq has been pretty wack ever since the Lakers rightly decided to stick with Kobe over him in 2004. This story isn’t endearing, it’s just disappointing. Watch us never talk about it again.

JR Smith is already unraveling

JR Smith was at one time a favorite of LeBron James. Who knows if that’s still the case, but James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and Smith is still stuck in Northeast Ohio. Meanwhile, it appears that Smith isn’t handling it well. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard allegedly chucked a fan’s phone as the fan was trying to record him for social media.

This is not out of the ordinary for an NBA player, and the fact that Smith decided to break this dude’s phone doesn’t bode well for what to expect from him in the coming season. We haven’t even started the preseason yet and already Smith is doing extremely Knicks JR Smith stuff.

Nevermind, I actually can’t wait.

These ugly gold-and-diamond LeBrons

Did Donald Trump design these? Good god.

Raptors assistant Phil Handy says Kawhi Leonard has looked good, healthy in workouts

A couple weeks ago, a picture surfaced of Kawhi Leonard — and his massive hands — at the UCLA run with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and of course Cedi Osman.

That run is organized by Phil Handy, who is now an assistant coach with the Raptors. Handy went on the Toronto Talks Sports podcast and had this to say about Leonard. (Hat tip Amico Sports.)

“He’s doing great. He’s in great shape. His body looks good. He’s feeling good. He’s moving well, so I don’t anticipate any issues or problems.”

Maybe so, but this should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s no different than all the players who say “I lost 15 pounds this summer and am in the best shape of my career” or something similar. Sounds great, we need to see it on the court.

Two other notes here. First, Handy is a Raptors coach, so what exactly do you expect him to say? Second, looking great in a summer run — even one as stacked as the UCLA run — and being sharp in an NBA game are different animals. The UCLA run is pickup ball, granted high-level pickup ball, but all the caveats about reading too much into a pickup game still apply. Leonard may be back to his MVP-level self, for the good of the game (and him personally) I hope he is, but we need to see it in games that matter first.

Rumor: Timberwolves have interest in both Luol Deng, Joakim Noah

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has interest in some of his former players from his glory days with the Chicago Bulls. I know you’re shocked.

Former Chicago Bull Luol Deng was recently stretched by the Los Angeles Lakers, creating cap space for the years to come, specifically the summer of 2019 when some big-name free agents become available. Meanwhile, we are still waiting to see what happens with Joakim Noah and the New York Knicks, although presumably that relationship will end sometime this year.

We have speculated for some time that Thibodeau could be interested in grabbing two former stalwarts of his old Bulls roster, which makes sense given that Minnesota already has Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Jimmy Butler.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, it appears that the Timberwolves might be looking to add Deng, Noah, or both should they be available.

Via Twitter:

Along with rumors of a growing rift between Butler and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, this potential roster shake-up adds to the growing concern that the Timberwolves are much like watching a car wreck in slow motion. There is no clear benefit seen from adding players who weren’t able to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference half a decade ago to a team with locker room troubles.

And while some teams will choose to sit out the Golden State Warriors’ run in the Western Conference, adding old Bulls to this roster is not exactly what folks in Minnesota will be hoping for if the team decides to take radical action to beat Golden State — and the rest of the teams out West — moving forward.

If the Timberwolves do this, there’s only one move left to make: Kirk Hinrich.

Brittney Griner hits game-winner, forces Game 5 against Storm

Brittney Griner has been a monster for the Phoenix Mercury during these 2018 WNBA playoffs. The All-Star Center has averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game as the Mercury made its way through to the semi-final round.

Facing elimination on Sunday in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm, Griner came up big.

As time wound down with the teams tied and Phoenix holding the ball with less than 30 seconds to go, the Mercury tried to find daylight against a tough Storm defense looking to closeout and head to the Finals.

Phoenix was unable to get a shot up on its first attempt, and it was Griner who came through after a hockey assist from Camille Little on an offensive rebound. Griner baby-hooked the winning shot through the net with just 14 seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

Seattle took a timeout but was unable to produce a possession that yielded a result. For her part, Griner scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and one steal.

Phoenix forced a winner-take-all Game 5 that will be aired on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The victor heads to the WNBA Finals to take on the winner of the Washington-Atlanta series.