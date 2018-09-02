Rumor: Timberwolves have interest in both Luol Deng, Joakim Noah

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has interest in some of his former players from his glory days with the Chicago Bulls. I know you’re shocked.

Former Chicago Bull Luol Deng was recently stretched by the Los Angeles Lakers, creating cap space for the years to come, specifically the summer of 2019 when some big-name free agents become available. Meanwhile, we are still waiting to see what happens with Joakim Noah and the New York Knicks, although presumably that relationship will end sometime this year.

We have speculated for some time that Thibodeau could be interested in grabbing two former stalwarts of his old Bulls roster, which makes sense given that Minnesota already has Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Jimmy Butler.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, it appears that the Timberwolves might be looking to add Deng, Noah, or both should they be available.

Reported earlier in the summer that Wolves would have interest in Deng and/or Noah should they become available. That hasn’t changed. https://t.co/xiFGXBDgsO — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 1, 2018

Along with rumors of a growing rift between Butler and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, this potential roster shake-up adds to the growing concern that the Timberwolves are much like watching a car wreck in slow motion. There is no clear benefit seen from adding players who weren’t able to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference half a decade ago to a team with locker room troubles.

And while some teams will choose to sit out the Golden State Warriors’ run in the Western Conference, adding old Bulls to this roster is not exactly what folks in Minnesota will be hoping for if the team decides to take radical action to beat Golden State — and the rest of the teams out West — moving forward.

If the Timberwolves do this, there’s only one move left to make: Kirk Hinrich.