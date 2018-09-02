Rumor: Timberwolves have interest in both Luol Deng, Joakim Noah

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has interest in some of his former players from his glory days with the Chicago Bulls. I know you’re shocked.
Former Chicago Bull Luol Deng was recently stretched by the Los Angeles Lakers, creating cap space for the years to come, specifically the summer of 2019 when some big-name free agents become available. Meanwhile, we are still waiting to see what happens with Joakim Noah and the New York Knicks, although presumably that relationship will end sometime this year.
We have speculated for some time that Thibodeau could be interested in grabbing two former stalwarts of his old Bulls roster, which makes sense given that Minnesota already has Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Jimmy Butler.
According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, it appears that the Timberwolves might be looking to add Deng, Noah, or both should they be available.
Along with rumors of a growing rift between Butler and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, this potential roster shake-up adds to the growing concern that the Timberwolves are much like watching a car wreck in slow motion. There is no clear benefit seen from adding players who weren’t able to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference half a decade ago to a team with locker room troubles.
And while some teams will choose to sit out the Golden State Warriors’ run in the Western Conference, adding old Bulls to this roster is not exactly what folks in Minnesota will be hoping for if the team decides to take radical action to beat Golden State — and the rest of the teams out West — moving forward.
If the Timberwolves do this, there’s only one move left to make: Kirk Hinrich.
Brittney Griner has been a monster for the Phoenix Mercury during these 2018 WNBA playoffs. The All-Star Center has averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game as the Mercury made its way through to the semi-final round.
Facing elimination on Sunday in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm, Griner came up big.
As time wound down with the teams tied and Phoenix holding the ball with less than 30 seconds to go, the Mercury tried to find daylight against a tough Storm defense looking to closeout and head to the Finals.
Phoenix was unable to get a shot up on its first attempt, and it was Griner who came through after a hockey assist from Camille Little on an offensive rebound. Griner baby-hooked the winning shot through the net with just 14 seconds to go.
Seattle took a timeout but was unable to produce a possession that yielded a result. For her part, Griner scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and one steal.
Phoenix forced a winner-take-all Game 5 that will be aired on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The victor heads to the WNBA Finals to take on the winner of the Washington-Atlanta series.
Klay Thompson has a very specific look. The Warriors shooting guard has sort of a sleepy disposition, not only with his facial expression but with how he is perceived in pop culture.
He’s also a bit of an everyman, so much so that a popular YouTuber was able to successfully dress up as him and convince some fans that he was in fact Thompson.
But if we have learned anything over the past few offseasons, it’s that the summer in the NBA definitely belongs to Klay. As such, it appears that Thompson has changed his look significantly. In a recent Instagram post, Thompson appeared with a full beard and a haircut that’s some kind of hybrid of early-2000s Justin Timberlake, Trae Young, and Pauly D from Jersey Shore.
Looking back at Thompson’s Instagram it appears that he has been letting his lettuce grow since late August and we have finally reached the peak of what offseason play can look like.
More importantly, we really do need to consider whether Thompson could have a career in the Big3 after he retires and if the league still exist at that time. How long do you think that Thompson could play in the Big3? Twenty years? Sharpshooters that don’t have to do any fullcourt running are definitely at a premium in Ice Cube’s sports league.
To that specific end, it appeared that Carmelo Anthony wasn’t as pleased with Thompson’s caption as the Warriors guard was.
Anyway, it looks like the end of summer is going great for Thompson.
The idea that we can put together highlight videos nearly instantaneously and throughout the summer is quite impressive. I remember quite clearly watching VHS videos featuring Ahmad Rashad of best plays, dunks, and bloopers.
I would wear those tapes out, enough so that I could repeat the little quips that Rashad would offer as Michael Jordan landed spinning layups or as Dikembe Mutombo blocked a shot into the stands. But now, we have these videos courtesy of the NBA directly, and this one in particular highlights the best play from each team from the last NBA season.
The whole thing is worth a watch as you get to remember not only your best your favorite team’s best play, but some of the League Pass moments you might have forgotten about from last year.
Los Angeles Lakers utility man Lance Stephenson has been a complete hassle for opponents (and sometimes for teammates) during his NBA career. Nobody knows that better than current teammate LeBron James, and although Stephenson has started to age out of some of his skills it will be interesting to see what he can contribute in LA this year.
According to Stephenson, he believes that LeBron’s intimate knowledge of his skill-set will help the team deploy him better. In fact, Stephenson told the Indianapolis Star that James is likely to help direct Stevenson toward opponents himself.
“Yeah, he’s probably going to sic me on people,” Stephenson said. “It’ll be fun. It will be a very interesting year, just playing with him and winning games with him.”
Stephenson turns 28 in just a few days, but his statistics have started to wane as he has jumped around from team-to-team over the last couple of seasons. Individual defensive statistics aren’t completely trustworthy, but it should be noted that Stephenson’s defensive box plus-minus and VORP have not been as impressive as they were when he peaked with the Indiana Pacers early in his career.
The Lakers have a ramshackle roster built to create cap space for the summer of 2019. In the meantime, what happens next is anyone’s guess. The two most likely outcomes are either an odd form of success from imperfect pieces or a complete implosion.
Either way, the Lakers are going to be a must-watch this season.