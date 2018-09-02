Getty Images

Rockets’ Zhou Qi had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks in Asian Games final

By Kurt Helin Sep 2, 2018
Zhou Qi showed flashes for the Houston Rockets at Summer League in Las Vegas a couple of months ago — he can block shots, and when his inconsistent shot is falling you can see why Houston likes him as a prospect.

He showed some of those same traits in the Asian Games finals, where he knocked down three three-pointers and finished 15 points with 11 rebounds, and four blocks, helping China to a tournament win. Zhou also did this.

Watching him at Summer League, there is a lot of work for him to do to become NBA ready, but a shot-blocking specialist with a 7’8″ wingspan who can hit threes is always going to intrigue

Raja Bell on Kobe Bryant: “I genuinely hated the cat at that time”

By Kurt Helin Sep 2, 2018
There was a time when Raja Bell was “the Kobe stopper.” Well, as much as anyone ever actually stopped Kobe, but Bell’s physical, tenacious defense made Kobe Bryant really have to work for his buckets. They went at it hard in the 2006 playoffs — Phoenix’s Bell was suspended for a game in that series after clotheslining Kobe — then again the next year. Kobe famously said he had “bigger fish to fry” than Bell when asked about it.

This was personal — Bell hated Bryant at the time, he told Drew Ruiz of Hoops Hype. However, as they matured there became real respect between the two.

There were a lot on the court. We traded a lot of elbows and a lot of smack-talking and whatnot, but some of my favorite memories are when I go back and we were skewing through the media at that time. I don’t know how Kobe felt, but I genuinely hated the cat at that time. I really didn’t like him. Then the coolest part about it for me was once the time had passed and I saw him the next time, we started to develop a little bit of respect. There was a relationship that started to develop. We never became besties or anything like that, but there was a time when I’d reach out and see if he needed anything or somewhere to be for Thanksgiving if they were in town or I’d ask about his family and just check in. I felt that was pretty cool. That was my favorite part about that whole thing. There seemed to be a respect level that we got to and when you can say you did that with one of the best players of all time that’s pretty cool for me.

That’s how it goes, especially with Kobe — he respects the people who challenged him, who pushed him. That respect was evident in 2010 when Kobe was trying to recruit Bell to the Lakers to add some depth to the roster (that partnership didn’t come together).

Are you not entertained!?! The best passes of Milos Teodosic from last season

By Kurt Helin Sep 1, 2018
You did not see enough Milos Teodosic last season. None of us did.

Injuries and a strange season for the Clippers limited the Serbian point guard to just 45 games.

But minute-for-minute, there is no more entertaining player in the NBA — his passing, his gifts are just a joy to watch. We need more of him. So courtesy the NBA, here are his best highlights from last season. Enjoy.

Hopefully, we get to see him on the court more this coming season.

 

Watch Jordan Clarkson drop 29 in final Asian Games appearance for Philippines

By Kurt Helin Sep 1, 2018
Cleveland’s Jordan Clarkson had to work hard to represent the Philippines in the Asian Games — it’s not a tournament the NBA traditionally releases players for, and it took a while to convince the league to let him go.

Once there, Clarkson looked like an NBA player going against inferior talent.

In his final game of the tournament (highlights above) he finished with 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting, plus added six assists, in a 109-55 route of Syria. With that, Clarkson’s Philippines team secured fifth place in the tournament.

Clarkson averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the tournament.

China won the Asian games, and Zhou Qi averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

Buyout, stretch of Luol Deng sets Lakers up to land max player to go with LeBron

By Kurt Helin Sep 1, 2018
Kawhi Leonard is the most discussed name, and while Toronto will spend a season trying to win him over his people have made it clear he wants to be in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler‘s name comes up, few sources around the league think he will be in Minnesota a year from now, and he is open to playing with LeBron James.

Kevin Durant‘s name gets mentioned, but that’s a long, long, longshot (if he’s leaving the Warriors would it really be to get in LeBron’s shadow?). Klay Thompson is a favorite fan topic, but nobody around the league really expects him to leave Golden State (he’s not looking for his own team the way some stars do). Other star player’s names always pop up as a surprise.

As much as Brandon Ingram has potential and the Lakers’ like their young core and trust they can get the right role players, that team needs one more max-contract level player next to LeBron to compete with Golden State and Houston the next few years.

The Luol Deng buyout announced Saturday sets them up to do that. Deng is giving up $7.5 million of the $36 million he was owed the next to years to facilitate the deal, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN report.

First, that shows you how badly Deng wanted out of Los Angeles so he could get a chance to play. That’s a chunk of change he’s giving up.

For the Lakers, it means they save money.

It also means next summer — thanks to all those one-year contracts they handed out to veterans — the Lakers will have about $38 million in cap space, enough for a max contract.

While it is possible the Lakers make a deadline trade for a star, they seem to be more focused on not giving up assets now and trying to land one of those big stars next summer in free agency. Which star? Can Magic Johnson pull this off for the Lakers?

It’s going to be a wild next 12 months in Los Angeles.