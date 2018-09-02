Here’s the best play from every team during the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

The idea that we can put together highlight videos nearly instantaneously and throughout the summer is quite impressive. I remember quite clearly watching VHS videos featuring Ahmad Rashad of best plays, dunks, and bloopers.
I would wear those tapes out, enough so that I could repeat the little quips that Rashad would offer as Michael Jordan landed spinning layups or as Dikembe Mutombo blocked a shot into the stands. But now, we have these videos courtesy of the NBA directly, and this one in particular highlights the best play from each team from the last NBA season.
The whole thing is worth a watch as you get to remember not only your best your favorite team’s best play, but some of the League Pass moments you might have forgotten about from last year.
Lance Stephenson says LeBron James is ‘going to sic me on people’
Los Angeles Lakers utility man Lance Stephenson has been a complete hassle for opponents (and sometimes for teammates) during his NBA career. Nobody knows that better than current teammate LeBron James, and although Stephenson has started to age out of some of his skills it will be interesting to see what he can contribute in LA this year.
According to Stephenson, he believes that LeBron’s intimate knowledge of his skill-set will help the team deploy him better. In fact, Stephenson told the Indianapolis Star that James is likely to help direct Stevenson toward opponents himself.
“Yeah, he’s probably going to sic me on people,” Stephenson said. “It’ll be fun. It will be a very interesting year, just playing with him and winning games with him.”
Stephenson turns 28 in just a few days, but his statistics have started to wane as he has jumped around from team-to-team over the last couple of seasons. Individual defensive statistics aren’t completely trustworthy, but it should be noted that Stephenson’s defensive box plus-minus and VORP have not been as impressive as they were when he peaked with the Indiana Pacers early in his career.
The Lakers have a ramshackle roster built to create cap space for the summer of 2019. In the meantime, what happens next is anyone’s guess. The two most likely outcomes are either an odd form of success from imperfect pieces or a complete implosion.
Either way, the Lakers are going to be a must-watch this season.
State legislature helps Clippers take next step toward new home arena
Steve Ballmer has been trying to do something the Clippers should have done long ago — move out of the shadow of the Lakers by playing in the same building. The Lakers are the dominant basketball fan base and brand in Los Angeles, and if the Clippers plan to put a bigger dent in that they need to strengthen their own identity. A new building — rather than being the third tenant in Staples Center behind the Lakers and the NHL’s Kings — is a step in that direction.
The Clippers got help with that from the California state legislature this week, which passed a bill to streamline the environmental review process for a proposed new home in Inglewood.
California's legislature signs off on a new home for the Clips! Thanks to @sydneykamlager and @SteveBradford for their leadership on the world’s best and most energy-efficient basketball arena — an arena worthy of both Inglewood and all of LA. Go Clips! pic.twitter.com/cpJ9mMzEGG
California Gov. Jerry Brown still needs to sign the bill for it to take effect.
What the bill does is limit the number of legal challenges that can come against the project during the stringent California environmental review process for a development. Most California developers of major projects build a year or more into their timelines to deal with the inevitable legal challenges from project opponents. This legislation reduces the timeline by “streamlining” the legal recourses of opponents.
And there are opponents from residents in the area, many of whom want to see housing built on the land because of the high demand for it in Southern California (those opponents have already filed a lawsuit to block the project). There also has been a push against the project by the Madison Square Garden group — owned by Knicks’ owner James Dolan — which upgraded the nearby Forum (where the Lakers used to play) and turned it into a popular concert venue. In MSG’s agreement with the city they were not supposed to have major competition in a new building built nearby, and this is less than a mile away. Both are also near the under-construction arena that will be home the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
The Clippers propose an 18,000-seat arena that will be privately funded and also house the team’s practice facilities. There also would be retail and restaurant spaces, plus some office space. The working title for the project is the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center.
Rockets’ Zhou Qi had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks in Asian Games final
Zhou Qi showed flashes for the Houston Rockets at Summer League in Las Vegas a couple of months ago — he can block shots, and when his inconsistent shot is falling you can see why Houston likes him as a prospect.
He showed some of those same traits in the Asian Games finals, where he knocked down three three-pointers and finished 15 points with 11 rebounds, and four blocks, helping China to a tournament win. Zhou also did this.
Watching him at Summer League, there is a lot of work for him to do to become NBA ready, but a shot-blocking specialist with a 7’8″ wingspan who can hit threes is always going to intrigue
Raja Bell on Kobe Bryant: “I genuinely hated the cat at that time”
There was a time when Raja Bell was “the Kobe stopper.” Well, as much as anyone ever actually stopped Kobe, but Bell’s physical, tenacious defense made Kobe Bryant really have to work for his buckets. They went at it hard in the 2006 playoffs — Phoenix’s Bell was suspended for a game in that series after clotheslining Kobe — then again the next year. Kobe famously said he had “bigger fish to fry” than Bell when asked about it.
There were a lot on the court. We traded a lot of elbows and a lot of smack-talking and whatnot, but some of my favorite memories are when I go back and we were skewing through the media at that time. I don’t know how Kobe felt, but I genuinely hated the cat at that time. I really didn’t like him. Then the coolest part about it for me was once the time had passed and I saw him the next time, we started to develop a little bit of respect. There was a relationship that started to develop. We never became besties or anything like that, but there was a time when I’d reach out and see if he needed anything or somewhere to be for Thanksgiving if they were in town or I’d ask about his family and just check in. I felt that was pretty cool. That was my favorite part about that whole thing. There seemed to be a respect level that we got to and when you can say you did that with one of the best players of all time that’s pretty cool for me.
That’s how it goes, especially with Kobe — he respects the people who challenged him, who pushed him. That respect was evident in 2010 when Kobe was trying to recruit Bell to the Lakers to add some depth to the roster (that partnership didn’t come together).