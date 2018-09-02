Brittney Griner hits game-winner, forces Game 5 against Storm

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brittney Griner has been a monster for the Phoenix Mercury during these 2018 WNBA playoffs. The All-Star Center has averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game as the Mercury made its way through to the semi-final round.

Facing elimination on Sunday in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm, Griner came up big.

As time wound down with the teams tied and Phoenix holding the ball with less than 30 seconds to go, the Mercury tried to find daylight against a tough Storm defense looking to closeout and head to the Finals.

Phoenix was unable to get a shot up on its first attempt, and it was Griner who came through after a hockey assist from Camille Little on an offensive rebound. Griner baby-hooked the winning shot through the net with just 14 seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

Postgame walk-and-talk with @PhoenixMercury center Brittney Griner, who had game-highs of 29 points and 12 boards to force a Game 5 vs. the @seattlestorm. pic.twitter.com/dANSll5yj8 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 2, 2018

Seattle took a timeout but was unable to produce a possession that yielded a result. For her part, Griner scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and one steal.

Phoenix forced a winner-take-all Game 5 that will be aired on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The victor heads to the WNBA Finals to take on the winner of the Washington-Atlanta series.