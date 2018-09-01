Watch Jordan Clarkson drop 29 in final Asian Games appearance for Philippines

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Cleveland’s Jordan Clarkson had to work hard to represent the Philippines in the Asian Games — it’s not a tournament the NBA traditionally releases players for, and it took a while to convince the league to let him go.

Once there, Clarkson looked like an NBA player going against inferior talent.

In his final game of the tournament (highlights above) he finished with 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting, plus added six assists, in a 109-55 route of Syria. With that, Clarkson’s Philippines team secured fifth place in the tournament.

Clarkson averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the tournament.

China won the Asian games, and Zhou Qi averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

Buyout, stretch of Luol Deng sets Lakers up to land max player to go with LeBron

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is the most discussed name, and while Toronto will spend a season trying to win him over his people have made it clear he wants to be in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler‘s name comes up, few sources around the league think he will be in Minnesota a year from now, and he is open to playing with LeBron James.

Kevin Durant‘s name gets mentioned, but that’s a long, long, longshot (if he’s leaving the Warriors would it really be to get in LeBron’s shadow?). Klay Thompson is a favorite fan topic, but nobody around the league really expects him to leave Golden State (he’s not looking for his own team the way some stars do). Other star player’s names always pop up as a surprise.

As much as Brandon Ingram has potential and the Lakers’ like their young core and trust they can get the right role players, that team needs one more max-contract level player next to LeBron to compete with Golden State and Houston the next few years.

The Luol Deng buyout announced Saturday sets them up to do that. Deng is giving up $7.5 million of the $36 million he was owed the next to years to facilitate the deal, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN report.

First, that shows you how badly Deng wanted out of Los Angeles so he could get a chance to play. That’s a chunk of change he’s giving up.

For the Lakers, it means they save money.

It also means next summer — thanks to all those one-year contracts they handed out to veterans — the Lakers will have about $38 million in cap space, enough for a max contract.

While it is possible the Lakers make a deadline trade for a star, they seem to be more focused on not giving up assets now and trying to land one of those big stars next summer in free agency. Which star? Can Magic Johnson pull this off for the Lakers?

It’s going to be a wild next 12 months in Los Angeles.

Stephen Jackson fires back at Walt Frazier for saying Durant should have asterisk with titles

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Knicks legend and broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier spoke for a lot of fans recently, saying there should be an asterisk next to Kevin Durant‘s titles with the Warriors because he went to a team “that really didn’t need him.”

Stephen Jackson was having none of it and fired back hard at Frazier — even taking a shot at Clyde’s suits (there’s some NSFW language, be warned).

First, Frazier can pull off those suits, so he should wear them. He’s been an over-the-top dresser for more than 40 years, it’s who he is. Leave the suits out of it.

As for the asterisk, Jackson is spot on.

If you want to discount KD’s rings, then you open up another stupid line of logic: Now we’re adding a degree of difficulty rating to the already idiotic “count the ringzzzz” argument? Is Dirk Nowitzki‘s one ring worth three Magic Johnson rings because Magic played on a STACKED Lakers team? Bill Russell has 11 but his teams were by far the most talented for much of their ’60s run, so does that only really count for six or so? This is all just foolish. KD’s a champion, he went to play where he wanted to and he went to win. He earned the right to do it, he made his choice (and ratings are up before you tell me it’s killing the sport). I just don’t get the whole debate.

Watch the 50 best three point shots from last season

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Before you dive into the first Saturday of the college football season, take a moment to watch some guys drain the long ball.

Via NBA.com, here are the 50 best three pointers from last season.

Yes, there’s plenty of Stephen Curry knocking down threes that has the other team’s shoulder’s slumping in a “what are we supposed to do with that?” way. And you’ll see LeBron James and James Harden. But there’s also Jamal Murray breaking Steven Adams‘ ankles then taking the step-back, and so much more good stuff. Enjoy.

Lakers reportedly reach deal to buyout, waive, stretch Luol Deng, who becomes free agent

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Last season, Luol Deng played 13 minutes on the opening night of the season, then sat on the bench for the next 81 games, never to touch the court again. The Lakers regretted the 2016 signing of Deng, Magic Johnson wished they could find a way to trade him, and Deng wanted to play or be traded/bought out.

He was never going to play this season in Los Angeles behind LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Michael Beasley, and to trade the remaining $36 million on his contract would have required serious sweeteners be thrown in the deal. The sides were at an impasse.

Finally, the Lakers and Deng have agreed to buyout where the team will waive and stretch his contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Exactly what that cap hit will be depends upon how much of a discount Deng is willing to take to get out of this situation. The stretch provision will not apply to this coming season but will kick in for the 2019-20 season for the second half of the buyout amount.

For the Lakers, this is the price of moving on from the mistakes of the previous regime and giving them a chance to bring in another star to go with LeBron.

Some team will sign Deng, but he will have to take the veteran minimum somewhere, and very likely not for a fully guaranteed amount. He will have to prove himself again at age 33. The last time he got decent run with the Lakers was two seasons ago, and in 56 games he struggled with the lowest point total of his career (7.6 per game), he shot just 30.9 percent from three, had a true shooting percentage of just 47, a PER of 10.1, and was below a replacement level player in the league. He looked like father time was winning the race. Maybe he has more than that in the tank, maybe he can prove that in 15 minutes a night off the bench he can still play good defense, grab some rebounds, and play a role on offense. Maybe.

He’s going to get his chance now, he just has to prove it.