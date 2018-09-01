ray allen
Ray Allen says when he came in league coaches told him not to settle for threes

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
In 1996, when Ray Allen entered the NBA, the average team took 16.8 three pointers per game, and it made up 21.2 percent of their shots.

Last season, teams averaged 29 threes a game, 33.8 percent of their shot attempts. That’s 24 more threes a game total, on average, then when Allen entered the league. And more shots didn’t mean worse shots, teams averaged 36 percent from three in 1996, 36.2 percent last season.

Allen was part of that evolution in thinking, he left the game with 2,973 made threes, the most in NBA history. It’s part of the reason that in a week he will be a member of the basketball Hall of Fame. Speaking to Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, Allen talked about the change and if the pendulum has swung too far.

“When George Karl came in, we played faster,” Allen said. “And if we had a good shot available, we’d always take it. But early in my career, a lot of my coaches – if you took the 3 – were like, ‘You don’t have to settle. You’re settling.’ Now that’s changed.

“I don’t want it to go completely in that direction – I like to see the big men in the game, to play in the post and play inside-out every now and then. It’s great to see so many shooters, but I don’t want to see bad percentages.”

Coaches don’t want to see bad percentages, either. And they’re not, because guys grew up watching and imitating Ray Allen and others.  Unlike when Allen was playing his high school ball in South Carolina, or his college ball at UConn, every player now grows up practicing threes — including big men. With that, the percentages have not fallen. The game has evolved away from posting bigs — more because of the rule change allowing zone, meaning instant doubles, rather than a love of the three — but teams still play inside-out, it’s just more about dribble penetration. It’s drive-and-kick now.

And taking a three is no longer seen as settling. It’s a good shot that gets you more points than a shot inside the arc, so if you can it it, take it.

Allen deservedly enters the HOF next weekend, nobody’s jumper will ever be purer than his. He is a legend.

But his record for most made threes will seem quaint in a few years. It’s how things are changing, and they are not going to swing back to grind-it-out, slow, methodical, tedious 1990s-style basketball again. Allen was part of that evolution.

Tribe to use Kyrie Irving donation for youth programs

Associated Press
Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will use money donated by Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving for drug abuse prevention and youth programs.

The All-Star guard visited the Dakota reservation this month for a naming ceremony into the Lakota tribe. He was given the name Little Mountain. His late mother was enrolled in the tribe before being adopted as a youth.

Tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn says Irving donated $110,000 to the tribe, with the stipulation it support the reservation’s youth.

The tribe’s finance committee decided part of the money will be disbursed by leaders of the reservation’s eight districts, with the rest going to drug prevention and education programs.

Irving said during his visit he considers the tribe “family for life.” He also has supported the tribe’s battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Grizzlies waive center Dakari Johnson

Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Dakari Johnson after acquiring him from Orlando last month.

The Grizzlies announced the move Friday.

The 7-foot Johnson started six of 31 games as a rookie last season with Oklahoma City. The Thunder drafted him 48th overall in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky, and the 22-year-old played three seasons in the G League for Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies acquired Johnson from Orlando in a trade July 23.

 

New Orleans waives DeAndre Liggins

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
Friday was the day to waive and stretch players for the upcoming season, and it’s the day a number of players have been let go from their contracts. While not ideal for the players, it’s better it happens now as opposed to when training camps have already started, this way players have a better chance of landing on the training camp roster of another team.

Enter DeAndre Liggins, who was waived by the Pelicans on Friday. He played in 23 games for them last season, starting three, but he still averaged just nine minutes a game.

He just got squeezed by the numbers. On the court, he would have been behind E'Twaun Moore, Darius Miller, and Solomon Hill. Plus the Pelicans’ payroll is pushing the tax line and Liggins was owed $1.8 million, but could be bought out for $75,000.

Liggins likely will land on another training camp roster.

Watch Isiah Thomas’ speech at Aretha Franklin’s memorial

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
Aretha Franklin is a Detroit legend, a Motown icon.

Isiah Thomas is a Detroit legend, too — leader of the Bad Boy Pistons, the Hall of Famer brought titles to Detroit.

Thomas knew Franklin and was one of those asked to eulogize the famed singer at her memorial service Friday. Above you can see Thomas talks about their friendship and what it meant to him.

“She found a way to inspire all of us with hope, love and dreams through her music. Her voice found a way to help this nation soothe and deal with its troubled past.”