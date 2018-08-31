Via Instagram

Timberwolves bring back ’90s, KG era with throwback uniforms this season

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The greatest run of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball in franchise history — four 50-win seasons, even reaching the conference finals once — came in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Kevin Garnett era.

Minnesota believes it is on the cusp of another great run — led by Karl-Anthony Towns — and so it is bringing the ’90s back. Check out these throwbacks.

🌲 🌲 🌲 THEY’RE BACK 🌲 🌲 🌲

I like it.

What they could use is a young Garnett to wear that jersey for a season.

Hey, at least the Wizards are trying some things

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
By Dan FeldmanAug 31, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
There’s a fine line between a young team building chemistry while growing and a team that has stalled.

The Wizards appeared to cross that threshold last season.

For just the second time in seven years, Washington’s record didn’t improve from the previous year. Also for the just the second time in five years, the Wizards didn’t reach the second round.

The last time both happened, they fired coach Randy Wittman. They didn’t dump Scott Brooks this year. With his contract, he’s entrenched.

But they did shake up the roster with a few moves that carry the potential to help Washington escape this muck or backfire in spectacular fashion. For a team that has become so uninspiring, the risk should be welcome.

Trade Marcin Gortat for Austin Rivers? Sure. Perimeter talent comes at a premium. Bigs are more easily replaceable.

Sign Dwight Howard? Sure. For all his foibles, Howard remains an elite rebounder, high-quality interior defender and helpful pick-and-roller. The taxpayer mid-level exception is a bargain for a starter of his caliber.

Sign Jeff Green? Sure. He’s coming off a career year, as he finally better understands how he can – and more importantly, can’t – contribute to winning. A minimum salary suits him.

Howard and Rivers particularly certainly add personalities to a locker room with John Wall and Bradley Beal. But Wall and Gortat already clashed. How much worse could it be with Howard? Rivers will get along better with teammates when his dad isn’t coach, and he has become more self-aware. (The same can’t necessarily be said about Howard.)

These are manageable issues relative to what Washington could have faced.

Credit Wizards owner Ted Leonsis for hanging above the luxury-tax line. After paying the tax for the first time in franchise history last season and not getting even a single playoff-series victory, he could have rushed to trim salary. Trading the No. 15 pick – instead used on Troy Brown Jr. – to unload a bad contract would have been quite typical for this franchise.

This doesn’t mean Leonsis will keep spending big forever. Next summer looks like a possible a breaking point if Washington doesn’t produce this season.

Starting power forward Markieff Morris and promising but inconsistent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will become free agents. Wall’s super-max extension will kick in. Otto Porter, Beal and Ian Mahinmi will remain on massive deals.

Unless they’re far more willing to spend than understood, the Wizards would be wise to get out ahead of an even more daunting luxury-tax crunch. Just letting Morris and/or Oubre walk would be disappointing.

But there’s still time for a preemptive solution. It didn’t have to happen this offseason.

I’m not certain the Wizards will be better this year. But in a summer they appeared likely to take a step back, they gave themselves a real chance to be better. This was the right time to invite variance, and Washington did it shrewdly.

Offseason grade: B-

Nets’ center Jarrett Allen has been shooting 50-100 threes every day

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last season, Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen took 90 percent of his shot attempts within 10 feet of the rim. He had a strong rookie campaign, getting the bulk of his shots either as the roll man going to the rim, or cutting off the ball.

Next season, he may add another tool to the toolbox — the three-point shot.

Speaking with Nets Daily at a charity event for youth returning to school, he said he has worked to add range to his game.

“I’ve been working in the gym a lot,” he told NetsDaily. “Trying improve on my decision making. Then obviously shooting. You’ve got to work on shooting nowadays.

“(I’ve been working on it) literally every day. Shooting three’s, mid-range, everything. I would say I’m shooting at least 50 (three’s) a day. Almost one hundred.”

This is a good thing — having a big who can space the floor and has to be covered at the arc opens up a lot in an offense. Allen said coach Kenny Atkinson encouraged this, seeing it as an evolution in Allen’s game. It fits with where the team is going.

Allen took just 15 threes all of last season, and this season he’s not going to become Kristaps Porzingis or Karl-Anthony Towns from three, but if he can take one or so a game and knock them down at a fair clip (he shot 33.3 percent on those 15 last year) it will be a good thing for the Nets. Just another thing to watch on a scrappy Brooklyn team this coming season.

 

Rockets finally find taker for Ryan Anderson, trade him, De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
For 18 months, the Houston Rockets have been trying to unload the bloated contract of trade Ryan Anderson — who has two years, $41.7 million left on his deal — but could find no takers. Teams wanted multiple first-round picks and other sweeteners that were just too steep a price for Houston.

The Rockets finally found a trade partner in the Phoenix Suns, but it came at a steep price — promising rookie De'Anthony Melton. Of course, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN never sleeps and broke the story.

For Houston, they unload a salary they desperately wanted out from under in Anderson, a player who can hit threes but was basically unplayable in the postseason because of his defense. This is part of Houston’s money-saving summer (letting Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah-a-Moute go), the Rockets were $20.4 million over the tax line before this trade and will save about $11.4 million in salary/tax because of it. In return, they get a potential backup point guard in Brandon Knight who — if back to form after a torn ACL, something still up for debate — can give them solid minutes behind Chris Paul, or at least better ones than Michael Carter-Williams. Marquese Chriss is long and athletic and could fit in an uptempo style, it’s just hard to imagine him getting many opportunities on the deep Rockets roster.

For taking on an additional $5.6 million a year in salary, Phoenix gets a guy who will start at the four for them (splitting time with Josh Jackson) and a promising rookie in Melton, a player who sat out this college season because he was in the middle of the NCAA/FBI recruiting scandal. With that, Melton fell to 46th in the draft but at Summer League stood out as one of the rookies with real potential, averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, he played good defense and showed potential as a three-point shooter. It’s just Summer League, and Melton has a lot of development to do, he could well spend time in the G-League this season, but it’s a good roll of the dice by the Suns (plus they get off two contracts/players they wanted away from). One can envision the 6’4″ Melton and Suns star Devin Booker as a quality backcourt someday.

However, it means the Suns are going all in on Booker as the team’s primary playmaker and ball handler if they cannot find another point guard. That has had mixed results (at best) in the past, he’s really a two guard who can handle the ball at times, but we’ll see if the Rockets can find their point guard.

Grizzlies sign former Wake Forest center Doral Moore to training camp contract

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent. The 21-year-old Moore appeared in 92 games over his three-year college career.

The Grizzlies have 15 guaranteed contracts already on their roster, plus a partial guarantee in Andrew Harrison they may want to keep around. Also, the Grizzlies are set at center with Marc Gasol as the starter, Ivan Rabb behind him, plus rookie Jaren Jackson could see some time at the five. All that meaning there are no roster spots currently available as the Grizzlies head into camp.