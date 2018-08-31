Getty Images

Sixers reportedly to speak to three potential new general managers

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone after one big name in their search for a new general manager — Houston’s Daryl Morey, who rebuffed them — but have largely stayed away from former Cavaliers GM David Griffin or the other big names. The reason is they want less of a top-down model and more of a collaborative model, someone who can step into their existing system as opposed to reinventing the wheel. They are not in a rush to make a decision.

They have gotten permission to meet with three assistant GMs around the league about their job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been granted permission to interview three front office executives — Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik — for the franchise’s vacant general manager job, league sources told ESPN.

Sixers owernship is planning to start meeting with candidates next week, league sources said.

Philly went hard at Morey so it makes sense they would target his No. 2. Rosas was the GM of the Dallas Mavericks for three days until he realized that was not the fit he thought it was and went back to Houston. He is very well respected around the league and was seriously considered for the recent Detroit and Atlanta.

Harris was the former Bucks GM who was a coach and then moved to the front office with the Warriors, and has been with that team for a decade.

Zanik, a former agent, has worked in both Utah and Milwaukee (with the Bucks he was one of the leading candidates to become the new GM, but a difference of opinions among ownership factions led to the hiring of Jon Horst as a compromise.

If the Sixers are looking for someone to lead but not revamp their front office, to be the face to other teams but to keep the more collegial spirit they have now. How well any of these three candidates can convince the team they can do that will go a long way toward one of them getting the gig.

 

Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins is “right on schedule” but will not set timeline


By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins is moving well in the videos we’ve seen of him, and according to Golden State’s Steve Kerr he is recovering “right on schedule.”

Just don’t ask him what that schedule is.

The Warriors can afford to be patient with Cousin’s return and that is what’s happening, Kerr told Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“He’s right on schedule. He hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s doing well. Beyond that, there’s nothing. No prediction. Especially with an Achilles injury, you have to wait and see how the player responds once he’s on the court and moving at full speed.”

Because the Warriors can afford to wait, it would be a surprise to see Cousins before mid-December, and more likely it will be 2019 before he steps on the court. The Warriors are going to win plenty of games without him, there is no pressure to get him back so they can make the playoffs. The key is to have him healthy and in a groove when the second season starts.

In the interim, Kerr said that Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, and Damian Jones will compete for the starting center spot. Expect the Warriors to rotate the heavy minutes at the five among those three depending upon matchups. That said, Kerr praised Jones — who spent much of last season in the G-League — and made it sound like he could get a legitimate look.

Going into contract year, D’Angelo Russell is one motivated guy


By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
It’s secure the bag time for D'Angelo Russell.

Drafted No. 2 overall, the Lakers liked him but didn’t love him and were ready to move on after a couple of seasons (and drafting Lonzo Ball), so they sent Russell to the Nets as a sweetener to dump Timofey Mozgov‘s contract. The Nets think they have something in Russell if he can stay healthy and his game matures.

Russell seems to get it’s now time for him, he’s motivated, and he’s putting in the work. Russell spoke to Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

“I’m in the greatest place ever, honestly,” Russell told The Athletic. “Like you said, motivation. I see my best friend [Devin Booker] sign a max deal. I know where we came from, so that’s plenty motivation that I need. I wake up every morning and go to train, and I feel like I’m in the best shape. I don’t know. The sky is the limit.”

Both Russell and his coach, Kenny Atkinson, talked about Russell’s commitment to getting in better shape, being more physically ready for the challenges of the NBA grind. That’s certainly part of it (and after a few years in the league is when a lot of players start to realize they need to focus more on eating right, working out more efficiently, and the rest). That conditioning can help him stay healthy and on the court, something that’s key to him getting paid anywhere near where he wants next summer.

The other part of that is being a leader, on and off the court. That did not happen in Los Angeles (remember the Nick Young photo incident?), he was not a beloved figure in that locker room. Brooklyn was a clean slate. Russell has to show he’s made the most of it. And he has to put up buckets.

In theory, the Nets could talk contract extension — like Booker got — with Russell up to the start of the season. In reality, that’s not happening unless Russell wants to take a very team friendly deal. The Nets are willing to let this play out and let the market decide his worth as a restricted free agent next summer.

“That’s not something I can control, so I just want to play, to be honest,” Russell said of his extension deadline coming up. “That’s really been my main focus. Staying healthy and finishing the season on a positive note. As a team, there’s a lot that we can really work on. Those have really been outweighing my thoughts on an extension and all of that.”

 

Nothing motivates players quite like the next contract. That could mean a big season for Russell, who is saying all the right things heading into training camp.

Ryan Anderson lowering guaranteed money to make trade to Suns reality


By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
There’s been plenty of talk for 18 months about how the Rockets have wanted to get out from under the contract of Ryan Anderson, speaking about the stretch-four more as a contract than a person.

The reality: He is ready to move on from Houston, too. Anderson wants to be on a team where he gets run (he was squeezed out at the four last season with the Rockets) and where he’s wanted. That’s Phoenix, where the Suns have lined up a trade for him, and to make it happen he’s willing to risk nearly $6 million in guaranteed money. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anderson will be the presumptive starter in Phoenix at the four, likely splitting time with Josh Jackson (who showed some promise at Summer League). Anderson will get a chance to prove himself as a guy who fits the modern NBA game on offense, who can get buckets, and who is a better defender than his reputation. Do that, and even if the Suns cut him loose Anderson will land on his feet.

Expect this trade to become official either later today, or early next week after the holiday weekend.

Rumor: Dwyane Wade “inclined” to play one more year but no decision yet


By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Manu Ginobili made his decision, he is walking away from the NBA after 16 seasons (and four rings). Ginobili wrote later in an Argentinian paper that he knew for a year he was retiring, he just didn’t talk about it to keep his options open.

Dwyane Wade has yet to make a decision, and his situation just feels different. As if he really is undecided. He could play one more season for the Heat — he’s not playing anywhere else — or hang it up now, stay home, and just keep an eye on the comments on his wife’s Instagram account.

The Heat are patiently waiting, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald published this rumor on Wade.

One person who has spoken to Dwyane Wade – as well as a Heat person – have the impression that Wade seems inclined to play this season, but neither believes it’s definite and nobody outside his inner circle definitively knows his intentions. The Heat opens camp a month from Tuesday.

Wade reportedly hosted an NBA training camp of sorts in San Clemente, Cal. this week, with Justise Winslow, C.J. McCollum, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell and Jahlil Okafor among those in attendance.

It’s those workouts that usually tell a player its time to retire — the guys still love the games, they love the camaraderie of the locker room, but when they don’t want to put in the work to get themselves fully ready to compete every night that they know it’s time to walk away. As LeBron said on “The Shop,” when you start to cheat the game it’s time to step down.

Is Wade there? Only he knows. The rest of us will find out some time in the next month.