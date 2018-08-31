Sixers reportedly to speak to three potential new general managers

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone after one big name in their search for a new general manager — Houston’s Daryl Morey, who rebuffed them — but have largely stayed away from former Cavaliers GM David Griffin or the other big names. The reason is they want less of a top-down model and more of a collaborative model, someone who can step into their existing system as opposed to reinventing the wheel. They are not in a rush to make a decision.

They have gotten permission to meet with three assistant GMs around the league about their job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been granted permission to interview three front office executives — Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik — for the franchise’s vacant general manager job, league sources told ESPN. Sixers owernship is planning to start meeting with candidates next week, league sources said.

Philly went hard at Morey so it makes sense they would target his No. 2. Rosas was the GM of the Dallas Mavericks for three days until he realized that was not the fit he thought it was and went back to Houston. He is very well respected around the league and was seriously considered for the recent Detroit and Atlanta.

Harris was the former Bucks GM who was a coach and then moved to the front office with the Warriors, and has been with that team for a decade.

Zanik, a former agent, has worked in both Utah and Milwaukee (with the Bucks he was one of the leading candidates to become the new GM, but a difference of opinions among ownership factions led to the hiring of Jon Horst as a compromise.

If the Sixers are looking for someone to lead but not revamp their front office, to be the face to other teams but to keep the more collegial spirit they have now. How well any of these three candidates can convince the team they can do that will go a long way toward one of them getting the gig.