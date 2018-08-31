Rumor: Suns have tried to trade for Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, other point guards

While you can make sense of the Suns’ trade for Ryan Anderson — if you believe De'Anthony Melton can turn into a quality NBA rotation guard, although the jury is still out on that — the deal sent Brandon Knight to the Rockets and left a burning question for the Suns:
Who is going to play point guard on this team next season?
The Suns spent this summer trying to construct a trade that would answer that question with a star player, but fell short, according to the well connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 in Phoenix.
That shouldn’t be a surprise — that the Suns tried and that they were shot down.
Right now the Suns have Shaquille Harrison and rookie Elie Okobo at the point. Harrison played 23 games for the Suns last season and showed a great work ethic and some real potential, he was solid when he was in for them. Okobo, out of France, was the 31st pick in last June’s draft and showed flashes at Summer League but has a lot of adjusting to do, and his game needs to mature, to really fit at the NBA level.
Neither of those are particularly good options. The Suns could put the ball in the hands of Devin Booker as their primary playmaker, and while he can get buckets he is not a true playmaking point guard and floor general. Those results have been mixed, at best.
Look for the Suns to make a trade and/or scour the waiver wire during camp, looking for someone who can give them quality minutes at the point. Because outside of the one slot the Suns have an interesting starting five — Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Deandre Ayton, with Josh Jackson and Mikail Bridges coming off the bench.
The trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston a summer ago was one drawn-out affair — news leaked in late July Irving wanted a trade, a month later a deal was announced, then the extent of Isaiah Thomas‘ injury started to really reveal itself, the Cavaliers asked for more, and the entire process to finalize the trade more than a week. In what is usually the dead part of the NBA summer, there was serious drama.
Where did Kyrie Irving learn about the deal finally becoming official? On the set of “Uncle Drew” and he disrupted shooting with his celebration. Chris Forsberg of ESPN has a deep dive on how that trade went down.
The screams came first, followed by a couple of loud expletives. [“Uncle Drew” director Charles] Stone pivoted in the director’s chair and looked toward the commotion just in time to see Irving sprinting through a set of doors leading to the exterior of the Atlanta night club that the “Uncle Drew” crew had rented to film that night….
“All of a sudden I hear someone screaming, like a guy is just yelling and screaming. And then I see Kyrie run across the dance floor and down through the club and book it right out the door,” Stone said. “And I’m already numb from the grind of shooting. I just kinda looked at my [assistant director] and deadpanned, ‘What happened now?'”
“I left out of the club that we were shooting at and I had to decompress for a quick second and it was just an energy shift,” said Irving.
It’s worth reading the entire story. Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens and the Celtics brass talk about how painful it was for them to trade away Isaiah Thomas, who they loved, but they felt they had to because Irving could be the transcendent player they needed to become a contender. Irving opens up about his emotions, and his teammates talk about how excited they were with the trade.
This coming season, with Gordon Hayward back healthy (*knock on wood*) and Irving healthy for the playoffs, we can finally see the full impact of that trade. It is what makes the Celtics the team to beat in the East this season and could have Boston back in the NBA Finals.
NEW YORK (AP) — NBA player J.R. Smith is facing charges he broke the cellphone of a fan who tried to take video of him in the middle of the night outside a Manhattan pizzeria.
The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, 32, turned himself to police Friday. He was released with a summons to appear in court at a later date on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Asked to comment, the NBA champion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, said, “This is nonsense and we are not responding to nonsense.”
The charge stems from a report by a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania who said he was on a busy block in the Chelsea neighborhood at about 2:45 a.m. July 29 when he recognized Smith walking by and tried to record him using Snapchat, police said.
The man alleged Smith responded by snatching away his phone and heaving it across 10th Avenue into a construction zone, breaking the screen, police said. The man flagged down two patrol officers who looked around for Smith, but by then he was gone.
Smith played for the New York Knicks until 2015, when he was traded the Cavaliers. He was on the LeBron James-led team that won the NBA championship in 2016.
DeMarcus Cousins is moving well in the videos we’ve seen of him, and according to Golden State’s Steve Kerr he is recovering “right on schedule.”
Just don’t ask him what that schedule is.
The Warriors can afford to be patient with Cousin’s return and that is what’s happening, Kerr told Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.
“He’s right on schedule. He hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s doing well. Beyond that, there’s nothing. No prediction. Especially with an Achilles injury, you have to wait and see how the player responds once he’s on the court and moving at full speed.”
Because the Warriors can afford to wait, it would be a surprise to see Cousins before mid-December, and more likely it will be 2019 before he steps on the court. The Warriors are going to win plenty of games without him, there is no pressure to get him back so they can make the playoffs. The key is to have him healthy and in a groove when the second season starts.
In the interim, Kerr said that Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, and Damian Jones will compete for the starting center spot. Expect the Warriors to rotate the heavy minutes at the five among those three depending upon matchups. That said, Kerr praised Jones — who spent much of last season in the G-League — and made it sound like he could get a legitimate look.
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone after one big name in their search for a new general manager — Houston’s Daryl Morey, who rebuffed them — but have largely stayed away from former Cavaliers GM David Griffin or the other big names. The reason is they want less of a top-down model and more of a collaborative model, someone who can step into their existing system as opposed to reinventing the wheel. They are not in a rush to make a decision.
They have gotten permission to meet with three assistant GMs around the league about their job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been granted permission to interview three front office executives — Golden State’s Larry Harris, Houston’s Gersson Rosas and Utah’s Justin Zanik — for the franchise’s vacant general manager job, league sources told ESPN.
Sixers owernship is planning to start meeting with candidates next week, league sources said.
Philly went hard at Morey so it makes sense they would target his No. 2. Rosas was the GM of the Dallas Mavericks for three days until he realized that was not the fit he thought it was and went back to Houston. He is very well respected around the league and was seriously considered for the recent Detroit and Atlanta.
Harris was the former Bucks GM who was a coach and then moved to the front office with the Warriors, and has been with that team for a decade.
Zanik, a former agent, has worked in both Utah and Milwaukee (with the Bucks he was one of the leading candidates to become the new GM, but a difference of opinions among ownership factions led to the hiring of Jon Horst as a compromise.
If the Sixers are looking for someone to lead but not revamp their front office, to be the face to other teams but to keep the more collegial spirit they have now. How well any of these three candidates can convince the team they can do that will go a long way toward one of them getting the gig.