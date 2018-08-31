Getty Images

Rumor: Dwyane Wade “inclined” to play one more year but no decision yet

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manu Ginobili made his decision, he is walking away from the NBA after 16 seasons (and four rings). Ginobili wrote later in an Argentinian paper that he knew for a year he was retiring, he just didn’t talk about it to keep his options open.

Dwyane Wade has yet to make a decision, and his situation just feels different. As if he really is undecided. He could play one more season for the Heat — he’s not playing anywhere else — or hang it up now, stay home, and just keep an eye on the comments on his wife’s Instagram account.

The Heat are patiently waiting, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald published this rumor on Wade.

One person who has spoken to Dwyane Wade – as well as a Heat person – have the impression that Wade seems inclined to play this season, but neither believes it’s definite and nobody outside his inner circle definitively knows his intentions. The Heat opens camp a month from Tuesday.

Wade reportedly hosted an NBA training camp of sorts in San Clemente, Cal. this week, with Justise Winslow, C.J. McCollum, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell and Jahlil Okafor among those in attendance.

It’s those workouts that usually tell a player its time to retire — the guys still love the games, they love the camaraderie of the locker room, but when they don’t want to put in the work to get themselves fully ready to compete every night that they know it’s time to walk away. As LeBron said on “The Shop,” when you start to cheat the game it’s time to step down.

Is Wade there? Only he knows. The rest of us will find out some time in the next month.

Ryan Anderson lowering guaranteed money to make trade to Suns reality

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s been plenty of talk for 18 months about how the Rockets have wanted to get out from under the contract of Ryan Anderson, speaking about the stretch-four more as a contract than a person.

The reality: He is ready to move on from Houston, too. Anderson wants to be on a team where he gets run (he was squeezed out at the four last season with the Rockets) and where he’s wanted. That’s Phoenix, where the Suns have lined up a trade for him, and to make it happen he’s willing to risk nearly $6 million in guaranteed money. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anderson will be the presumptive starter in Phoenix at the four, likely splitting time with Josh Jackson (who showed some promise at Summer League). Anderson will get a chance to prove himself as a guy who fits the modern NBA game on offense, who can get buckets, and who is a better defender than his reputation. Do that, and even if the Suns cut him loose Anderson will land on his feet.

Expect this trade to become official either later today, or early next week after the holiday weekend.

Joel Embiid learned shooting from YouTube videos of “white guys shooting 3 pointers”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
3 Comments

Joel Embiid is a treasure.

Not just a beast on the court and a future Defensive Player of the Year, not just a guy who can get buckets, he’s a guy who is loving his experience — and taking it to social media. He’s holding nothing back and jumped into American culture and the NBA with both feet.

That includes a fantastic story he penned at the Players’ Tribune. Embiid shot 30.8 percent from three last season and has to be respected out there, but how did he come up with his shooting form? Watching YouTube videos. And not just any YouTube vids, because he said he didn’t search “good shooting form” or “how to shoot three pointers” but instead…

Then the light bulb went off, man. I typed in the magic words.

WHITE PEOPLE SHOOTING 3 POINTERS.

Listen, I know it’s a stereotype, but have you ever seen a normal, 30-year-old white guy shoot a three-pointer? That elbow is tucked, man. The knees are bent. The follow-through is perfect. Always. You know how in America, there’s always an older guy wearing like EVERLAST sweat-shorts at the court? That guy is always a problem. His J is always wet.

Those are the guys I learned from on YouTube. Just random people shooting threes with perfect form. Me and Michael [Frazier II, who went on to play in college at Florida] would play after practice for hours, and I’d just try to imitate how they shot the ball, and I started being able to compete. It was crazy, because getting some range changed my whole game. Teams couldn’t play off me anymore, and I started doing a lot better.

I’m pretty sure that’s not how J.J. Redick learned. Stephen Curry just watched his father.

It’s worth reading the entire piece, Embiid talks about the misconceptions of what it was like growing up in Cameroon. How his parents were strict, how he used to sneak out of the house to play soccer, and when he wanted to play basketball his father told him to play volleyball. (For the record, Embiid would probably be really good at volleyball.) He talked about wanting to be Kobe, about being invited to Luc Mbah a Moute‘s camp in Cameroon and how that changed his life, about Tarik Black dunking on him at Kansas, about almost quitting, and about how his parents’ worth ethic and how much they valued education kept him going.

It’s a great story. And it includes some random white dudes on YouTube.

Hey, at least the Wizards are trying some things

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
By Dan FeldmanAug 31, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

There’s a fine line between a young team building chemistry while growing and a team that has stalled.

The Wizards appeared to cross that threshold last season.

For just the second time in seven years, Washington’s record didn’t improve from the previous year. Also for the just the second time in five years, the Wizards didn’t reach the second round.

The last time both happened, they fired coach Randy Wittman. They didn’t dump Scott Brooks this year. With his contract, he’s entrenched.

But they did shake up the roster with a few moves that carry the potential to help Washington escape this muck or backfire in spectacular fashion. For a team that has become so uninspiring, the risk should be welcome.

Trade Marcin Gortat for Austin Rivers? Sure. Perimeter talent comes at a premium. Bigs are more easily replaceable.

Sign Dwight Howard? Sure. For all his foibles, Howard remains an elite rebounder, high-quality interior defender and helpful pick-and-roller. The taxpayer mid-level exception is a bargain for a starter of his caliber.

Sign Jeff Green? Sure. He’s coming off a career year, as he finally better understands how he can – and more importantly, can’t – contribute to winning. A minimum salary suits him.

Howard and Rivers particularly certainly add personalities to a locker room with John Wall and Bradley Beal. But Wall and Gortat already clashed. How much worse could it be with Howard? Rivers will get along better with teammates when his dad isn’t coach, and he has become more self-aware. (The same can’t necessarily be said about Howard.)

These are manageable issues relative to what Washington could have faced.

Credit Wizards owner Ted Leonsis for hanging above the luxury-tax line. After paying the tax for the first time in franchise history last season and not getting even a single playoff-series victory, he could have rushed to trim salary. Trading the No. 15 pick – instead used on Troy Brown Jr. – to unload a bad contract would have been quite typical for this franchise.

This doesn’t mean Leonsis will keep spending big forever. Next summer looks like a possible a breaking point if Washington doesn’t produce this season.

Starting power forward Markieff Morris and promising but inconsistent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will become free agents. Wall’s super-max extension will kick in. Otto Porter, Beal and Ian Mahinmi will remain on massive deals.

Unless they’re far more willing to spend than understood, the Wizards would be wise to get out ahead of an even more daunting luxury-tax crunch. Just letting Morris and/or Oubre walk would be disappointing.

But there’s still time for a preemptive solution. It didn’t have to happen this offseason.

I’m not certain the Wizards will be better this year. But in a summer they appeared likely to take a step back, they gave themselves a real chance to be better. This was the right time to invite variance, and Washington did it shrewdly.

Offseason grade: B-

Nets’ center Jarrett Allen has been shooting 50-100 threes every day

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen took 90 percent of his shot attempts within 10 feet of the rim. He had a strong rookie campaign, getting the bulk of his shots either as the roll man going to the rim, or cutting off the ball.

Next season, he may add another tool to the toolbox — the three-point shot.

Speaking with Nets Daily at a charity event for youth returning to school, he said he has worked to add range to his game.

“I’ve been working in the gym a lot,” he told NetsDaily. “Trying improve on my decision making. Then obviously shooting. You’ve got to work on shooting nowadays.

“(I’ve been working on it) literally every day. Shooting three’s, mid-range, everything. I would say I’m shooting at least 50 (three’s) a day. Almost one hundred.”

This is a good thing — having a big who can space the floor and has to be covered at the arc opens up a lot in an offense. Allen said coach Kenny Atkinson encouraged this, seeing it as an evolution in Allen’s game. It fits with where the team is going.

Allen took just 15 threes all of last season, and this season he’s not going to become Kristaps Porzingis or Karl-Anthony Towns from three, but if he can take one or so a game and knock them down at a fair clip (he shot 33.3 percent on those 15 last year) it will be a good thing for the Nets. Just another thing to watch on a scrappy Brooklyn team this coming season.

 