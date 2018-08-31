Getty Images

Rockets finally find taker for Ryan Anderson, trade him, De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2018, 12:32 AM EDT
For 18 months, the Houston Rockets have been trying to unload the bloated contract of trade Ryan Anderson — who has two years, $41.7 million left on his deal — but could find no takers. Teams wanted multiple first-round picks and other sweeteners that were just too steep a price for Houston.

The Rockets finally found a trade partner in the Phoenix Suns, but it came at a steep price — promising rookie De'Anthony Melton. Of course, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN never sleeps and broke the story.

For Houston, they unload a salary they desperately wanted out from under in Anderson, a player who can hit threes but was basically unplayable in the postseason because of his defense. This is part of Houston’s money-saving summer (letting Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah-a-Moute go), the Rockets were $20.4 million over the tax line before this trade and will save about $6 million in salary/tax because of it. In return, they get a potential backup point guard in Brandon Knight who — if back to form after a torn ACL, something still up for debate — can give them solid minutes behind Chris Paul, or at least better ones than Michael Carter-Williams. Marquese Chriss is long and athletic and could fit in an uptempo style, it’s just hard to imagine him getting many opportunities on the deep Rockets roster.

For taking on the Anderson’s salary, Phoenix gets a promising rookie in Melton, a player who sat out this college season because he was in the middle of the NCAA/FBI recruiting scandal. With that, he fell to 46th in the draft but at Summer League stood out as one of the rookies with real potential, averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. It’s just Summer League, and Melton has a lot of development to do, he could well spend time in the G-League this season, but it’s a good roll of the dice by the Suns (plus they get off two contracts/players they wanted away from). One can envision the 6’4″ Melton and Suns star Devin Booker as a quality backcourt someday.

However, it means the Suns are going all in on Booker as the team’s primary playmaker and ball handler if they cannot find another point guard. That has had mixed results (at best) in the past, he’s really a two guard who can handle the ball at times, but we’ll see if the Rockets can find their point guard.

Grizzlies sign former Wake Forest center Doral Moore to training camp contract

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent. The 21-year-old Moore appeared in 92 games over his three-year college career.

The Grizzlies have 15 guaranteed contracts already on their roster, plus a partial guarantee in Andrew Harrison they may want to keep around. Also, the Grizzlies are set at center with Marc Gasol as the starter, Ivan Rabb behind him, plus rookie Jaren Jackson could see some time at the five. All that meaning there are no roster spots currently available as the Grizzlies head into camp.

Chris Bosh still dreams of NBA comeback

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
We’ve been here beforeAnd not just once but multiple times. Nothing has or will change.

Chris Bosh would love one more chance to play in the NBA. Anywhere he can land.

He also realizes if it doesn’t happen soon, it’s not happening, as he told Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports.

Two and a half years after his blood-clotting issues forced him into an early exit from the Miami Heat, 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh is still seeking an NBA job, but he knows as well as anyone that the clock is ticking on his retirement, and the timer might expire before his 35th birthday.

“Yeah, it’s still on my mind,” Bosh told Yahoo Sports of his comeback attempt. “Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that. I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know I can still play some ball and be a 3-and-D guy for somebody out there.”

The problem for Bosh is the blood clotting issue that prematurely ended his final two NBA seasons still exists, and while he says there are treatments he is undergoing and steps that he can take to prevent this problem NBA doctors have yet to be convinced. Miami team doctors didn’t want to clear him and take the risk, and no other team is likely to either. Bosh gets that. He just thinks he deserves a chance.

On the one hand, Bosh would fit with where the NBA is evolving — he can step out and shoot threes, get buckets inside, and knows how to defend the pick-and-roll.

However, on the other hand, Bosh is 34 years old and at this point no team is going to take the risk of a catastrophic health problem for a player who hasn’t been on the court in years and wouldn’t have many seasons left. It’s sad that his career ended the way it did, because the guy was a very good NBA player who earned his rings in Miami and being an 11-time All-Star. However, that ending is also the reality, one Bosh

Good news for Pistons fans, Blake Griffin looks sharp at UCLA run

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Just how good will the Detroit Pistons be this season?

The answer to that question starts with another question, how healthy will they be? Beyond that unknown, they have an interesting set of players: Blake Griffin as the focal point of the offense, Andre Drummond at center, and Reggie Jackson at the point. How to fit them and the role players together is a challenge for new coach Dwane Casey.

One bit of good news: Blake Griffin looked sharp at the UCLA run going on right now.

Turns out Griffin can still throw it down on the court, not just at the comedy club.

He’s an underrated passer, and teams have to respect his jumper (even if you’d rather have him take that than drive the lane). With him at the heart of this offense, the Pistons could be better than expected.

It’s a hopeful sign for Pistons fans.

That time Shaq choked out a teammate before a game, as described by Grant Hill

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Oh, there are so many Shaquille O’Neal legends. So many stories.

This is one of those legends we joke about now, and frankly is not that funny in reality.

Grant Hill was on CBS Sports HQ’s “Reiter’s Block” with my man Bill Reiter when a call-in came from Shaq himself asking about the time he was wrestling pregame with Gordan Giricek and choked him out. (Hat tip to Colin Ward-Henninger for transcribing.)

“Shaquille O’Neal choked out Gordan Giricek before a game. He put him in a sleeper hold and the guy was knocked out, passed out on the locker room floor before the game. Definitely one of Shaq’s memorable — or not-so-memorable — moments from the year and a half that I played with him with the Phoenix Suns.”

What exactly started this?

“You know, Giricek was a good player from Croatia, a good shooter, but he never passed the ball inside. He would always kind of look Shaq off and shoot it. And they kind of would go back and forth and exchange words and Giricek would kind of talk trash to Shaq. And so one day Shaq was like, ‘You know what, I’mma let this guy know who I am.’

“It was right before a big game in Phoenix against Dallas. We have our team meeting. The meeting ends, I go and use the restroom. I come out and Giricek’s laid out on the floor. And I’m like, ‘Come on Shaq! We’re trying to win!’ But it was typical Shaq. Thankfully, Giricek, nothing serious happened. Thankfully he’s living to be able to talk about it. But Shaq was always entertaining and always knocking people out, I suppose.”

The post entry pass is a lost art for a lot of guards (in part because the change to allowing zone defenses makes post ups a less efficient offensive option for bigs, post ups are now more about guards/forwards posting up smaller guys on switches). Shaq would have been in the right to be frustrated.

But to choke a guy out in the locker room before a game? Come on Shaq. This isn’t the WWE. That’s messing with a guy’s livelihood. But it’s Shaq, so everybody laughs and moves on.