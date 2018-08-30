Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Report: Heat executive accused of embezzling while with Kings

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
The Kings have experienced so much internal dysfunction, it can be numbing.

But this latest issue to come to light sure is eye-popping.

Sam Stanton and Darrell Smith of The Sacramento Bee:

A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.

The FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating Jeffrey R. David, 44, the former chief revenue officer for the Kings who currently holds the same position with the NBA’s Miami Heat, for what sources say was a sophisticated money-laundering scheme that allegedly diverted $9 million from the Golden 1 Credit Union and another $4.4 million from Kaiser Permanente Foundation.

Kings attorney William Portanova confirmed the team went to federal officials with findings of an internal investigation, and noted that because of the team’s swift actions, all assets are being recovered with no loss to the team or the companies.

“This was an amazing response by the FBI and the U.S. attorney,” Portanova said. “It’s rare to be able to identify the culprit and return the diverted assets as quickly as the FBI has.”

This sounds very bad for David.

Look who Luka Doncic is hanging out with? Kobe Bryant.

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Dallas’ Luka Doncic will be one of the most watched rookies because we are all curious. No doubt the guy can play — you don’t get named EuroLeague MVP at 19 because they like your hair — and on paper his sharp passing and pick-and-roll gifts should translate to the NBA. Should. But the 19-year-old is about to face a massive leap in the athleticism of guys he goes against, how will he handle that? Does his game really translate?

He seems to be hanging out and working out with the right people.

Working out with Kobe Bryant guarantees nothing. But as Boston’s Jayson Tatum said, it is less about the physical workout and more about Kobe’s attacking mentality. It’s about his drive to get better. It’s about his fire.

If Doncic picks up some of that, his Rookie of the Year odds will go up.

Spurs sign second-rounder Chimezie Metu to three-year deal

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Spurs signed Dante Cunningham using the bi-annual exception, even though his salary would have fit into the remaining portion of their mid-level exception. This means San Antonio won’t get the bi-annual exception next year.

So, why did the Spurs do it? So they could save the mid-level exception for another player on a contract longer than two years, the most allowed by the bi-annual exception.

That player: Second-rounder Chimezie Metu.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Metu, the No. 49 pick, was selected near the cutoff for when players get standard contracts or two-way deals or not signed at all. Especially with San Antonio and especially considering his wrist injury, it seemed unlikely Metu would get a standard contract. Good for him for beating the odds. Considering the circumstances, I’d be shocked if this is fully guaranteed, though.

Expect the athletic big to still spend plenty of time with the Spurs’ minor-league affiliate. He’ll just get paid better.

Did then-Cavaliers GM David Griffin predict in 2016 LeBron would leave in 2018?

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Even before the Cavaliers won the 2016 title, rumors swirled LeBron James could leave Cleveland again if he delivered a championship. The Cavs won that year and LeBron left for the Lakers this year.

Of course, that doesn’t prove anything. Just because he departed now doesn’t mean LeBron was actually considering in 2016 the terms of his exit. So much could have changed in those two years.

But apparently the expectation LeBron would leave in 2018 was shared within the Cavaliers organization in 2016.

Joe Vardon premised a question about LeBron to former general manager David Griffin on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast:

You had had a feeling that he was going to do this. You knew, pretty much as soon as you won in 2016, that this year would be the year that he would be gone.

Griffin didn’t at all object to that.

I wonder how much this was a self-fulfilling prophecy. Maybe LeBron was bound to leave no matter what they did, but the Cavaliers certainly reduced their chances of winning with LeBron in order to prepare for a post-LeBron future. Most notably, Griffin’s successor, Koby Altman, traded Kyrie Irving for a Nets pick that offered no on-court value while LeBron was in Cleveland. If the Cavs had more aggressively attempted to maximize their success with LeBron, maybe he would have stayed.

Or maybe he would have jetted anyway, leaving the Cavaliers even worse off now.

Mostly, I think it’s so rare to acquire a generational superstar like LeBron, his team should do all it can to win while he’s there. A worse future after he leaves is well worth a better present. And the Cavs followed that model in some ways, spending big and trading draft picks to build up LeBron’s supporting cast.

But their willingness to do that eroded as his – inevitable? – departure neared.

Knicks color commentator Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant will have asterisk by name

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
The Clippers ousted Bruce Bowen as TV analyst after he ripped Kawhi Leonard, a player the Clippers want to sign.

Where does this leave Knicks color commentator Walt Frazier and Kevin Durant, a long-rumored Knicks target?

Frazier, as transcribed by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back (giving him credit) because he joined a team that really didn’t need him,” the Knicks legend told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday. “He’s right there with LeBron, probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team.”

Asked where Durant will land on his rankings, Frazier said, “He’s going to be down the list for me because of that. There will be an asterisk next to his name.”

Frazier is far more entrenched in New York than Bowen was in L.A. Frazier’s job is probably safe.

But these comments likely won’t endear the Knicks to Durant. His business partner – Rich Kleiman, a Knicks fan who’s often the connecting link in Durant-New York rumors – certainly took notice:

I doubt Durant would have signed with the Knicks, anyway.

That said, I could also see Durant relishing the opportunity to prove he doesn’t care about criticism. I don’t think he’d sign with the Knicks just to own the haters, but it could be a positive rather than a deterrent.

To Frazier’s point: He’s mostly wrong.

All championships have varying degrees of difficulty. Durant leading the Thunder to a title would have been more impressive than winning with the Warriors. Even if it wasn’t his primary motivation, he did take the easy route by joining Golden State. But that doesn’t invalidate Durant’s championships. He still earned those. Deciding whose championships have asterisks gets plenty problematic in a hurry, as the discussion would have to extend far beyond Durant.

And Durant wasn’t LeBron James, anyway. Durant is an all-time great. LeBron is in the running as the all-time greatest.