Good news for Pistons fans, Blake Griffin looks sharp at UCLA run

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Just how good will the Detroit Pistons be this season?

The answer to that question starts with another question, how healthy will they be? Beyond that unknown, they have an interesting set of players: Blake Griffin as the focal point of the offense, Andre Drummond at center, and Reggie Jackson at the point. How to fit them and the role players together is a challenge for new coach Dwane Casey.

One bit of good news: Blake Griffin looked sharp at the UCLA run going on right now.

Turns out Griffin can still throw it down on the court, not just at the comedy club.

He’s an underrated passer, and teams have to respect his jumper (even if you’d rather have him take that than drive the lane). With him at the heart of this offense, the Pistons could be better than expected.

It’s a hopeful sign for Pistons fans.

That time Shaq choked out a teammate before a game, as described by Grant Hill

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Oh, there are so many Shaquille O’Neal legends. So many stories.

This is one of those legends we joke about now, and frankly is not that funny in reality.

Grant Hill was on CBS Sports HQ’s “Reiter’s Block” with my man Bill Reiter when a call-in came from Shaq himself asking about the time he was wrestling pregame with Gordan Giricek and choked him out. (Hat tip to Colin Ward-Henninger for transcribing.)

“Shaquille O’Neal choked out Gordan Giricek before a game. He put him in a sleeper hold and the guy was knocked out, passed out on the locker room floor before the game. Definitely one of Shaq’s memorable — or not-so-memorable — moments from the year and a half that I played with him with the Phoenix Suns.”

What exactly started this?

“You know, Giricek was a good player from Croatia, a good shooter, but he never passed the ball inside. He would always kind of look Shaq off and shoot it. And they kind of would go back and forth and exchange words and Giricek would kind of talk trash to Shaq. And so one day Shaq was like, ‘You know what, I’mma let this guy know who I am.’

“It was right before a big game in Phoenix against Dallas. We have our team meeting. The meeting ends, I go and use the restroom. I come out and Giricek’s laid out on the floor. And I’m like, ‘Come on Shaq! We’re trying to win!’ But it was typical Shaq. Thankfully, Giricek, nothing serious happened. Thankfully he’s living to be able to talk about it. But Shaq was always entertaining and always knocking people out, I suppose.”

The post entry pass is a lost art for a lot of guards (in part because the change to allowing zone defenses makes post ups a less efficient offensive option for bigs, post ups are now more about guards/forwards posting up smaller guys on switches). Shaq would have been in the right to be frustrated.

But to choke a guy out in the locker room before a game? Come on Shaq. This isn’t the WWE. That’s messing with a guy’s livelihood. But it’s Shaq, so everybody laughs and moves on.

Look who Luka Doncic is hanging out with? Kobe Bryant.

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Dallas’ Luka Doncic will be one of the most watched rookies because we are all curious. No doubt the guy can play — you don’t get named EuroLeague MVP at 19 because they like your hair — and on paper his sharp passing and pick-and-roll gifts should translate to the NBA. Should. But the 19-year-old is about to face a massive leap in the athleticism of guys he goes against, how will he handle that? Does his game really translate?

He seems to be hanging out and working out with the right people.

🐍 #mambamentality

A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) on

Working out with Kobe Bryant guarantees nothing. But as Boston’s Jayson Tatum said, it is less about the physical workout and more about Kobe’s attacking mentality. It’s about his drive to get better. It’s about his fire.

If Doncic picks up some of that, his Rookie of the Year odds will go up.

Spurs sign second-rounder Chimezie Metu to three-year deal

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Spurs signed Dante Cunningham using the bi-annual exception, even though his salary would have fit into the remaining portion of their mid-level exception. This means San Antonio won’t get the bi-annual exception next year.

So, why did the Spurs do it? So they could save the mid-level exception for another player on a contract longer than two years, the most allowed by the bi-annual exception.

That player: Second-rounder Chimezie Metu.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Metu, the No. 49 pick, was selected near the cutoff for when players get standard contracts or two-way deals or not signed at all. Especially with San Antonio and especially considering his wrist injury, it seemed unlikely Metu would get a standard contract. Good for him for beating the odds. Considering the circumstances, I’d be shocked if this is fully guaranteed, though.

Expect the athletic big to still spend plenty of time with the Spurs’ minor-league affiliate. He’ll just get paid better.

Did then-Cavaliers GM David Griffin predict in 2016 LeBron would leave in 2018?

By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Even before the Cavaliers won the 2016 title, rumors swirled LeBron James could leave Cleveland again if he delivered a championship. The Cavs won that year and LeBron left for the Lakers this year.

Of course, that doesn’t prove anything. Just because he departed now doesn’t mean LeBron was actually considering in 2016 the terms of his exit. So much could have changed in those two years.

But apparently the expectation LeBron would leave in 2018 was shared within the Cavaliers organization in 2016.

Joe Vardon premised a question about LeBron to former general manager David Griffin on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast:

You had had a feeling that he was going to do this. You knew, pretty much as soon as you won in 2016, that this year would be the year that he would be gone.

Griffin didn’t at all object to that.

I wonder how much this was a self-fulfilling prophecy. Maybe LeBron was bound to leave no matter what they did, but the Cavaliers certainly reduced their chances of winning with LeBron in order to prepare for a post-LeBron future. Most notably, Griffin’s successor, Koby Altman, traded Kyrie Irving for a Nets pick that offered no on-court value while LeBron was in Cleveland. If the Cavs had more aggressively attempted to maximize their success with LeBron, maybe he would have stayed.

Or maybe he would have jetted anyway, leaving the Cavaliers even worse off now.

Mostly, I think it’s so rare to acquire a generational superstar like LeBron, his team should do all it can to win while he’s there. A worse future after he leaves is well worth a better present. And the Cavs followed that model in some ways, spending big and trading draft picks to build up LeBron’s supporting cast.

But their willingness to do that eroded as his – inevitable? – departure neared.