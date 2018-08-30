Chris Bosh still dreams of NBA comeback

We’ve been here before. And not just once but multiple times. Nothing has or will change.

Chris Bosh would love one more chance to play in the NBA. Anywhere he can land.

He also realizes if it doesn’t happen soon, it’s not happening, as he told Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports.

Two and a half years after his blood-clotting issues forced him into an early exit from the Miami Heat, 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh is still seeking an NBA job, but he knows as well as anyone that the clock is ticking on his retirement, and the timer might expire before his 35th birthday. “Yeah, it’s still on my mind,” Bosh told Yahoo Sports of his comeback attempt. “Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that. I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know I can still play some ball and be a 3-and-D guy for somebody out there.”

The problem for Bosh is the blood clotting issue that prematurely ended his final two NBA seasons still exists, and while he says there are treatments he is undergoing and steps that he can take to prevent this problem NBA doctors have yet to be convinced. Miami team doctors didn’t want to clear him and take the risk, and no other team is likely to either. Bosh gets that. He just thinks he deserves a chance.

On the one hand, Bosh would fit with where the NBA is evolving — he can step out and shoot threes, get buckets inside, and knows how to defend the pick-and-roll.

However, on the other hand, Bosh is 34 years old and at this point no team is going to take the risk of a catastrophic health problem for a player who hasn’t been on the court in years and wouldn’t have many seasons left. It’s sad that his career ended the way it did, because the guy was a very good NBA player who earned his rings in Miami and being an 11-time All-Star. However, that ending is also the reality, one Bosh