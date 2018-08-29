Watch Kobe Bryant try to identify Kobe vs. generic beef (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant was named after Kobe beef, because his parents liked the word on a Japanese-restaurant menu.

But how well does the Lakers great know his namesake?

He put his tasting skills to the test in the above Good Mythical Morning With Rhett & Link video.

Or, if you’re not keen on a video designed to make Bryant look delightful, here’s him looking miserable after eating spicy meatballs:

NBA endorses Chuck Schumer’s plan for federal regulation of sports gambling

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Widespread legalized sports gambling is here/coming.

What will the NBA do about it?

Apparently get behind Chuck Schumer.

Darren Rovell of ESPN:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) became the latest member of Congress to put forth specific suggestions for a federal framework for sports betting Wednesday in a memo first provided to ESPN.

Schumer’s suggestions include the idea that all sportsbooks only use official league data to determine outcomes and that the sports leagues themselves should be involved in determining what bets would be accepted.

Schumer also suggested leagues would have to reasonably step up monitoring, but did not mention so-called “integrity fees,” the idea that leagues should be paid a portion of bets on their sport as compensation for ratcheting up security associated with sports gambling out in the open.

Schumer also puts forth more obvious suggestions, such as making it illegal for anyone under 21 to place a sports bet in any state; requiring entities taking bets to responsibly advertise by not targeting youth and to properly disclose dangers of betting; and reporting suspicious activity and sharing information among sportsbooks, the leagues and state regulators that could help uncover anything that compromises the integrity of games.

Statement from the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the PGA Tour

As legalized sports betting spreads across the states, there is a need for consistent, nationwide integrity standards to safeguard the sports millions of fans love. We strongly support the legislative framework outlined by Senator Schumer and we encourage Congress to adopt it.

Of course the NBA likes Schumer’s plan. It gives the league a monopoly in handling the necessary data. The NBA could extract many millions from sportsbooks, building on one casino partnership already in place.

Why not allow other parties to supply data? As long as bettors understand who’s tracking results and how, they can make an informed decision on where to gamble. Giving the NBA a monopoly would hurt consumers, as the league’s inevitable high charge to sportsbooks would get passed down to bettors.

And why is 21 a logical age minimum for sports betting? People can already gamble in many places at 18 or 19.

People bet plenty on sports while it was illegal (illegal because of Congress, no less). Where was Schumer’s concern for the integrity of sports then? That integrity was far more likely to be compromised while sports gambling was an underground market. Bringing the activity into the light should alleviate concerns of integrity.

Integrity seems like just an excuse for more federal regulation, which the NBA will welcome as long it makes the league more money.

Enes Kanter: You don’t sign with Milwaukee Bucks ‘unless they give you good, good money’

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Enes Kanter tried to draw attention by saying he was leaning toward declining his $18,622,514 player option with the Knicks. Nobody really bought that, but Kanter tweeted and deleted a deer emoji shortly before his option deadline, sparking rumors about him going to the Bucks.

Kanter, via Royce Young of ESPN:

I know I was not going to go to the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s the Milwaukee Bucks. Unless they give you good, good money, then go, but you don’t leave New York for Milwaukee.

Of course Kanter opted in. And of course he continues to talk trash.

Milwaukee will probably resent being his latest target, especially because Kanter is reinforcing a common sentiment. Milwaukee is the small market most commonly dumped on. It used to be Cleveland, but then LeBron James showed up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is trying to change the Bucks’ reputation, and he probably will. But for now, Milwaukee will hear these cracks.

Then, people will move onto Detroit, Charlotte or maybe Cleveland again.

NBA, NCAA, NBPA, USA Basketball take next step in killing one-and-done with elite prospect program

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
When the NCAA announced its new recruitment rules this summer NBA executives rolled their eyes, the main reason being a lot of the mechanisms the NCAA talked about were not yet in place or even worked out. The NCAA jumped the gun to get some good PR.

The most crucial thing missing: A system to identify elite prospects and then plans to develop and guide them.

That, however, is about to change, with the announcement Wednesday of USA Basketball’s expansion of its Men’s Junior National Team program. The change is coming in partnership with the NBA, the NCAA, and the NBA players’ union (NBPA).

For fans, what this means is the one-and-done rule is on its death bed. Within three or four years (the 2021 or 2022 draft, so this year’s high school freshmen) one-and-done will be gone, high schoolers can go straight to the NBA again (although what that may look like on the NCAA’s end, for the players who attend college, is still up for debate).

About 20 players from each class — so 80 in total from the four high school years — will take part in six training camps and international competitions throughout the 2018-19 calendar year to kick off the program. While USA Basketball has brought in players for international competitions in the past (under-16 events, under-18 events, etc.) this is an expansion of that program with additional training camps and year-round player development programming. More than just on-the-court hoops, these camps will also focus on health and wellness — access to athletic trainers, doctors, etc. — plus life skills.

While this runs under the auspices of USA Basketball it works for the NBA because it gives teams a chance to get a closer look at these elite players for a longer period of time. Evaluation of high school talent is very difficult for a lot of reasons, but at the top of the list is these elite players are so much better than the high school/AAU talent they go up against scouts don’t always learn a lot watching them. This kind of setting is different.

“Providing these talented young players with additional training and off-court programming will enhance the Junior National Team’s proven development pathway,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs. “We are looking forward to working with USA Basketball, the NBPA and the NCAA to collectively provide the resources and development opportunities for Junior National Team athletes to reach their full potential on and off the court.”

The life skills workshops will not be just for players but for parents/guardians trying to help their sons navigate tricky waters.

“It’s a natural fit to take the excellent life skills instruction and off-court development programs we provide for NBA players and stretch them out so that we can provide support and guidance to young, developing talent,” said Michele Roberts, NBPA Executive Director. “This is an effort that is long overdue.”

This new program also works for the NCAA because it identifies the elite prospects they talk about who will be able to have conversations with agents during their senior year of high school and take other steps toward a professional career.

There’s still a lot of questions remaining, and the league is rightfully being cautious and slow about it, but one-and-done is on its way out in the NBA.

Hawks to play in renamed, renovated State Farm Arena

Associated PressAug 29, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Philips Arena in Atlanta is being renamed for State Farm after a $192.5 million renovation.

The Atlanta Hawks and the insurance company announced Wednesday they have reached a 20-year deal on the naming rights for the arena, which is currently in the final phase of its renovation. The arena is expected to reopen in October as the Hawks celebrate their 50th year in Atlanta.

The Hawks had played in Philips Arena since its opening in 1999.

The State Farm red logo will be displayed at the top of the arena, which might be one of the smallest-capacity NBA venues with 17,600 seats. Its amenities will include a new state-of-the-art video board system, three times larger than the current one, along rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop, Zack Brown’s BBQ restaurant, a fantasy golf area, club lounge and premium seating areas with couches and cabanas.

“It’s going to be a social place unlike anywhere else in the NBA,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “All of our research told us that people don’t want to sit down in a chair eating a hot dog out of aluminum foil and watch a game. They want a great night out. … Think Vegas pool meets sporting event.”

Tickets to the suites, cabanas or verandas are available for all events at Philips Arena – with food and beverages included.

State Farm has one of its three regional hubs based in Dunwoody.

“This decision symbolizes our pledge to making a difference in communities, building our brand locally and nationally, and ultimately growing State Farm,” said State Farm Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord. “The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club is well known for giving back in this community. Along with our Neighborhood of Good initiative, we’ll have new opportunities to invest in the local community.”

State Farm Arena will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan the Hawks say is the first of its kind in the NBA. The team says the new menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The announcement also said 12 popular food and beverage items will be priced at $5 or less.

The Hawks said their motivation came from the Atlanta Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at the neighboring Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.