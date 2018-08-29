Watch Blake Griffin, comedian Jeff Ross engage in awesome Roast Battle

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Pistons star Burgeoning standup comedian Blake Griffin and Jeff Ross went at it on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. The jokes were personal, insulting and profane.

In other words: Hilarious.

I highly recommend watching this if you’re not easily offended.

Knicks color commentator Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant will have asterisk by name

Cooper Neill/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
The Clippers ousted Bruce Bowen as TV analyst after he ripped Kawhi Leonard, a player the Clippers want to sign.

Where does this leave Knicks color commentator Walt Frazier and Kevin Durant, a long-rumored Knicks target?

Frazier, as transcribed by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back (giving him credit) because he joined a team that really didn’t need him,” the Knicks legend told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday. “He’s right there with LeBron, probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team.”

Asked where Durant will land on his rankings, Frazier said, “He’s going to be down the list for me because of that. There will be an asterisk next to his name.”

Frazier is far more entrenched in New York than Bowen was in L.A. Frazier’s job is probably safe.

But these comments likely won’t endear the Knicks to Durant. His business partner – Rich Kleiman, a Knicks fan who’s often the connecting link in Durant-New York rumors – certainly took notice:

I doubt Durant would have signed with the Knicks, anyway.

That said, I could also see Durant relishing the opportunity to prove he doesn’t care about criticism. I don’t think he’d sign with the Knicks just to own the haters, but it could be a positive rather than a deterrent.

To Frazier’s point: He’s mostly wrong.

All championships have varying degrees of difficulty. Durant leading the Thunder to a title would have been more impressive than winning with the Warriors. Even if it wasn’t his primary motivation, he did take the easy route by joining Golden State. But that doesn’t invalidate Durant’s championships. He still earned those. Deciding whose championships have asterisks gets plenty problematic in a hurry, as the discussion would have to extend far beyond Durant.

And Durant wasn’t LeBron James, anyway. Durant is an all-time great. LeBron is in the running as the all-time greatest.

Report: Thunder stretching Kyle Singler; no longer on track to break luxury-tax record

Cooper Neill/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
The Thunder were on pace to break the 2014 Nets’ luxury-tax record of more than $90 million.

But Oklahoma City will trim its payroll by stretching Kyle Singler.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This drops the Thunder’s impending luxury-tax bill by more than $19 million. Still, their luxury-tax bill based on today’s roster – nearly $74 million – would rank second all-time.

That said, the luxury tax isn’t assessed until the final day of the regular season. There’s plenty of time for Oklahoma City to alter its team salary, up or down.

The Thunder must still pay Singler’s remaining $4,996,000 salary over the next five years ($999,200 each year). Oklahoma City will barely miss the unproductive forward on the court, but for a team still in luxury-tax hell for years to come, that unmovable cap hit could be burdensome.

David West retires

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
David West changed the NBA forever.

His own career was impressive enough. He made two All-Star appearances with the New Orleans Hornets, played a big role on really good Pacers teams and won titles the last two years with the Warriors.

But those accomplishments, though absolutely commendable, don’t loom over the league.

West’s 2015 decision to leave more than $10 million on the table to leave Indiana for San Antonio did – because Kevin Durant took notice.

Durant, of course, left Oklahoma City for Golden State the following year. His reasons weren’t precisely the same as those of West, who voiced displeasure with how the Pacers treated Roy Hibbert. But the blueprint – sacrificing to join a better team – was similar.

That should be West’s legacy as he exits the NBA at age 38.

West:

West influencing Durant should be no surprise, because West is so respected around the league. West is tough, wise, proud, socially conscious and just real.

He’ll definitely be missed in Golden State’s locker room.

On the court, it’s more complicated. He played limited minutes. He was exposed in certain matchups. But West was darn effective in his role off the bench last season.

The Warriors just want to move onto a less center-centric roster. DeMarcus Cousins, Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green can handle minutes at center. West’s roster spot will go to a wing.

It’s hard to imagine a career more fulfilling than West’s. And because Durant followed in his footsteps, West will see his impact on the game last far longer.

Jahlil Okafor ready to help Pelicans where ‘atmosphere is all about winning’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Jahlil Okafor sounds like a guy who just wants a chance to prove himself.

The former No. 3 pick out of Duke has battled injuries in his short career but also has watched the game quickly evolve away from his style of play (his poor defense has become an anchor). He has signed on in New Orleans, where the Pelicans will give him a chance as a backup big, a chance to be the fourth man in a rotation with Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle.

Okafor talked about the chance and playing with fellow Chicagoan Davis, and improving on his weaknesses in a visit on C.J McCollum’s podcast (hat tip The Bird Writes).

“There were several guys there; AD was one of the guys there. You know, he’s a Chicago guy so he’s somebody that I’ve always been able to watch and monitor because when I was a freshman, he was the No. 1 high school player in the country as a senior. I was able to do the same thing. Then he went to Kentucky, won a national championship; then I went to Duke and copied him — did the same thing and won a national championship. He’s always been like a mark for me to look at. He’s not too much older than me, but a role model in the sense of just the success he’s had and he’s always done everything the right way. So, I’m excited to be able to team up with him and be with him on a day-to-day basis…

“The knock on me has always been my defense and my rebounding. I let the coaches know that I’m aware of that, and obviously, they’re aware of that. They know that I’m 150 percent bought into doing whatever it takes to win. I think I’ve taken the necessary steps this summer just to become a better defender, a better rebounder — just because I’m moving better and I’m doing all of the right stuff. I’m really excited about it…

“With the Pelicans in particular, I’m going to a team with aspirations of winning a championship, and that the whole organization and atmosphere is all about winning. That’s not something I’ve been accustomed to since I’ve been in the NBA; it’s sort of been the opposite.”

Before you think that’s some massive shot at Philadelphia and Brooklyn, think about it. He was on “the process” Sixers that were not winning games, and just as Philly started to get good last season Okafor was traded to Brooklyn, another team that was rebuilding. This season is different because he’s got a chance to contribute to a team thinking big (they’re not winning a title, but steps forward are possible).

Okafor is getting a chance, which is all he can ask. He says he has dealt with the anxiety and mental part of his game that was holding him back. He will be battling Cheick Diallo and Alexis Ajinca (if healthy) for minutes. Okafor needs to show he can run the floor and play the up-tempo style the Pelicans prefer, that he can set picks and roll to the rim, that he is more than a back-to-the-basket old-school guy with no shooting range, and that he can defend.

For New Orleans, bringing Okafor in was a low-risk gamble. For Okafor, this may be his last chance to prove he has an NBA role. He seems to get that, but we’ll see how it plays out.