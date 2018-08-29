LeBron James talked about his motivation, much more in “The Shop” debut

LeBron James‘ new HBO show “The Shop” is damn good. It debuted Tuesday night (it will run a lot in the coming weeks, or it can be streamed), and in a media world filled with fake everything — insert your own Fox News joke here — this was a genuine, honest conversation. Hopefully, for some it provided insight into a perspective not their own, something we could all use more of in our “bubble” society.
From a basketball perspective, maybe the most interesting part was when Maverick Carter — LeBron’s long-time friend and business partner — asked him about motivation. LeBron talked about it being internal, and that he knew it would be time to retire when he started to “cheat the game” and didn’t want to put in the work.
“I know exactly what the f*** I need to do, I know how to do it and I know how I’m gonna get the best out of myself. I don’t need you to push me. Once it gets to a point where you still need people to push you at a certain age, then you don’t need to be doing it no more.”
The goal of the show was broadcast a black barbershop kind of conversation — with a white guy counterbalance from Jon Stewart — and so the room was filled with Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks), and others. LeBron talked about how it was the Trayvon Martin murder — and him being a father, and how he could picture something like that happening to his young boys — that sparked him to start speaking out more on social issues.
All those athletes and entertainers in one place also led to a discussion of the double standard black athletes feel they face.
The show is worth watching, it’s a chance to hear Snoop Dogg talk about re-inventing himself, or when Green thinks LeBron really started to own his public persona.
That image is of someone willing to be authentic, and that is how LeBron’s new show feels. If this is the kind of thing he’s going to produce now that he lives in Los Angeles, he’s going to thrive in a second field.
Ben Simmons won Rookie of the Year because he can drive the lane with the best of them — he averaged 12.7 points per game scored in the paint last season (fourth best in the league), with 46 percent of his shots being taken in the restricted area and 93 percent of his shots came within 14 feet of the rim. He finished well when he got to the rim (74 percent) but from four feet out to the free throw line he shot just 37 percent and it gets worse with the handful of shots he took beyond that (stat via Cleaning The Glass). Simmons shot 56 percent from the free throw line.
The next step in evolving his game was clear — and he knew it. Simmons spent the summer working on it, he told Brian Seltzer of the Sixers’ official website.
“For me last season, I was trying to do what I was really good at – facilitating, getting guys involved, getting to the rim, and obviously making plays,” said Simmons….
“You’ve got to start slowly,” said Simmons… “If it’s adding a free throw that gets up to 80.0 percent, that’s about five more points right there. If you add little things and keep adding over time, that’s how you become great.”
“If you take [jump shots], [teams] give you a little bit more respect, and you’re able to make more moves and dissect the defense,” Simmons said. “This summer, I’ve been working a lot on certain things that I’ll definitely use.”
Simmons is right about just taking jumpers (it’s the point coaches have tried to make to Ricky Rubio for years). Make them and things really open up, but even a willingness to take them will make the defense adjust a little.
Simmons is just 22 and his shot’s not broken. If he puts in the work, it should get better.
That’s the kind of improvement the Sixers are banking on. After striking out going star hunting this off-season, Philadelphia will need steps forward from Simmons and Joel Embiid, and a big sophomore season from Markelle Fultz, to take a step forward and compete with Boston and Toronto. This is a good team, no question, but how good will come down to how much work those three did this off-season.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the best to ever do it. Over the length of his career, he has been an excellent passer, rebounder, and defender. And although he is a multi-tool player, James has also been a prominent scorer. We can’t forget about that.
LeBron was the youngest player to ever reach 30,000 points scored in an NBA career, and he now sits 7th overall all-time in league history. No doubt James will continue to reach higher as he keeps on playing, but the 30,000 mark was a huge milestone in his career. As such, the Nike athlete was apparently rewarded with a custom pair of his signature shoes wrapped in gold and diamonds.
Think about un-DSing these badboys:
That is some Chingo Bling style nonsense right there.
They don’t look too functional, but at least they’re so ostentatious any self-respecting person would be embarrassed to wear them. The pair of LeBron 15s are made of crocodile skin that’s coated with 24-karat gold. They come complete with diamond lace aglets (the end parts) amassing several carats.
Again, congrats to LeBron on surpassing the milestone. I just hope we don’t see these on Kixify in a couple months.
Michael Jordan was once fined $5,000 per game for wearing a shoe with a black sole, which at the time was not allowed by NBA uniform rules.
In 2018, in high contrast to the early days of the modern NBA, it appears that all restrictions on shoe colors will be lifted for NBA players.
According to ESPN, the NBA will lift the restrictions on which colorways can be worn with which uniform combinations for players in the upcoming 2018-19 season. There will still be some restrictions which are based in common sense, but shoes worn for the first part of the year will be approved soon.
Via ESPN:
The league will continue to look closely at any third party logos, as last season saw everything from non-approved movie cover artwork to podcast logos and charity organization icons sneak onto the hardwood.
There are also still restrictions against any “sharp protruding objects or reflective elements,” like gleaming chrome.
Players have become connoisseurs of high fashion off the court as a reaction to David Stern’s Allen Iverson rule. Part of that has been expensive footwear, which often delves into the extreme and the wild.
How guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden will transition their off-court style onto the hardwood will be interesting. This also opens the floodgates for big time sneakerheads who already have a reputation for wearing crazy shoes, like Nick Young and PJ Tucker.
While the leagues like the NFL seem to enforce new draconian rules each year, the NBA keeps trying to help market and individualize players. This is a solid move from both a social and business standpoint.
Being a New York Knicks fan is hard. Apparently, hard enough that one man decided to sell his fanhood to the boys in blue all together.
Evan Perlmutter recently cashed in his Knicks fandom on eBay for a princely sum of $3,500. That sale came with certain stipulations, including that he would root for a team of the winning bidder’s choosing. Perlmutter will also place a $500 bet on that team to beat its Vegas odds for over/under win total.
In a recent interview with Bleacher Report about the auction and sale, Perlmutter said that a winning bid was made from a fan in California. Thus, he is now a Los Angeles Lakers fan.
According to Perlmutter, New York’s draft was the last straw.
Via B/R:
“I was with my buddies during the draft and this was after a season where we were trying to tank and we couldn’t even do that properly,” he said, seemingly clutching onto the final few days of his ability to deploy the royal “we” when referring to the Knicks. “… And so we have the ninth pick instead of a top-five one and Michael Porter Jr. is sitting there, and for me he was the No. 1 target on my list of guys to draft, and I said to my buddies, I said, ‘If we don’t take Porter and take Knox I’m officially putting my Knicks fandom on eBay.'”
Perlmutter will burn some of his Knicks gear, and make the transition into being a Lakers fan full-time. The winning bidder was a YouTuber from Southern California who almost considered making Perlmutter a Nets fan, but said, “I feel like he should be able to root for the King before he retires.”
For their part, the Knicks aren’t going to miss Perlmutter this upcoming season. In a statement to Bleacher Report, the team said, “We’re sure our millions of loyal Knicks fans won’t mind losing this attention-grabbing gentleman.”
God bless New York fans. They root for that terrible team whose owner will never sell and who are likely doomed to mid-level failure for the tenure of his stewardship.