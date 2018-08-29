LeBron James got gold-and-diamond shoes for passing 30,000 points (PHOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the best to ever do it. Over the length of his career, he has been an excellent passer, rebounder, and defender. And although he is a multi-tool player, James has also been a prominent scorer. We can’t forget about that.

LeBron was the youngest player to ever reach 30,000 points scored in an NBA career, and he now sits 7th overall all-time in league history. No doubt James will continue to reach higher as he keeps on playing, but the 30,000 mark was a huge milestone in his career. As such, the Nike athlete was apparently rewarded with a custom pair of his signature shoes wrapped in gold and diamonds.

Think about un-DSing these badboys:

That is some Chingo Bling style nonsense right there.

They don’t look too functional, but at least they’re so ostentatious any self-respecting person would be embarrassed to wear them. The pair of LeBron 15s are made of crocodile skin that’s coated with 24-karat gold. They come complete with diamond lace aglets (the end parts) amassing several carats.

Again, congrats to LeBron on surpassing the milestone. I just hope we don’t see these on Kixify in a couple months.