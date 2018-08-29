Jayson Tatum on Celtics having so many ball handlers: “We’re gonna find a way to make it work”

Kyrie Irving has arguably the best handles in the league and is an elite shot creator who should have the ball in his hands a lot. Gordon Hayward is a player who can create quality shots for himself and others with the ball in his hands. Maybe he was just a rookie, but Jayson Tatum showed last season (and especially in the playoffs) he can handle the rock and score. When Irving went down injured Terry Rozier stepped up and showed if you put the ball in his hands he can run a team and get buckets.
NBA rules permit only one ball on the court at a time.
Is this going to be a problem? Tatum told Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated it’s not.
“We’re all professionals. We’re gonna find a way to make it work. At the end of the day, we all want to win, so everybody has to sacrifice when you want to be a part of something special. It’s not gonna be any different for us.”
There will be some adjustment — the Celtics are not used to Hayward in the rotation — but Stevens has built a culture where guys understand that to win takes sacrifice. It takes putting the team ahead of your numbers. The locker room leaders like Al Horford get that. Irving gets it — he got his ring playing next to LeBron James, which can require massive sacrifice at times. The stars lead by example, the coach helps set that culture, and then everyone buys in.
In Boston, everyone has bought in. Which is why they are the favorites in the East. Jaylen Brown took that one more step and said the Celtics are going to the Finals, you good with that boast Tatum?
“Man, I’m always going to back up my teammates. I’m not saying that we’re gonna be able to skip steps. We gotta take it one game at a time. I just hope that we stay healthy this year and see what we can do.”
LeBron James‘ new HBO show “The Shop” is damn good. It debuted Tuesday night (it will run a lot in the coming weeks, or it can be streamed), and in a media world filled with fake everything — insert your own Fox News joke here — this was a genuine, honest conversation. Hopefully, for some it provided insight into a perspective not their own, something we could all use more of in our “bubble” society.
From a basketball perspective, maybe the most interesting part was when Maverick Carter — LeBron’s long-time friend and business partner — asked him about motivation. LeBron talked about it being internal, and that he knew it would be time to retire when he started to “cheat the game” and didn’t want to put in the work.
“I know exactly what the f*** I need to do, I know how to do it and I know how I’m gonna get the best out of myself. I don’t need you to push me. Once it gets to a point where you still need people to push you at a certain age, then you don’t need to be doing it no more.”
The goal of the show was broadcast a black barbershop kind of conversation — with a white guy counterbalance from Jon Stewart — and so the room was filled with Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks), and others. LeBron talked about how it was the Trayvon Martin murder — and him being a father, and how he could picture something like that happening to his young boys — that sparked him to start speaking out more on social issues.
All those athletes and entertainers in one place also led to a discussion of the double standard black athletes feel they face.
The show is worth watching, it’s a chance to hear Snoop Dogg talk about re-inventing himself, or when Green thinks LeBron really started to own his public persona.
That image is of someone willing to be authentic, and that is how LeBron’s new show feels. If this is the kind of thing he’s going to produce now that he lives in Los Angeles, he’s going to thrive in a second field.
Ben Simmons won Rookie of the Year because he can drive the lane with the best of them — he averaged 12.7 points per game scored in the paint last season (fourth best in the league), with 46 percent of his shots being taken in the restricted area and 93 percent of his shots came within 14 feet of the rim. He finished well when he got to the rim (74 percent) but from four feet out to the free throw line he shot just 37 percent and it gets worse with the handful of shots he took beyond that (stat via Cleaning The Glass). Simmons shot 56 percent from the free throw line.
The next step in evolving his game was clear — and he knew it. Simmons spent the summer working on it, he told Brian Seltzer of the Sixers’ official website.
“For me last season, I was trying to do what I was really good at – facilitating, getting guys involved, getting to the rim, and obviously making plays,” said Simmons….
“You’ve got to start slowly,” said Simmons… “If it’s adding a free throw that gets up to 80.0 percent, that’s about five more points right there. If you add little things and keep adding over time, that’s how you become great.”
“If you take [jump shots], [teams] give you a little bit more respect, and you’re able to make more moves and dissect the defense,” Simmons said. “This summer, I’ve been working a lot on certain things that I’ll definitely use.”
Simmons is right about just taking jumpers (it’s the point coaches have tried to make to Ricky Rubio for years). Make them and things really open up, but even a willingness to take them will make the defense adjust a little.
Simmons is just 22 and his shot’s not broken. If he puts in the work, it should get better.
That’s the kind of improvement the Sixers are banking on. After striking out going star hunting this off-season, Philadelphia will need steps forward from Simmons and Joel Embiid, and a big sophomore season from Markelle Fultz, to take a step forward and compete with Boston and Toronto. This is a good team, no question, but how good will come down to how much work those three did this off-season.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the best to ever do it. Over the length of his career, he has been an excellent passer, rebounder, and defender. And although he is a multi-tool player, James has also been a prominent scorer. We can’t forget about that.
LeBron was the youngest player to ever reach 30,000 points scored in an NBA career, and he now sits 7th overall all-time in league history. No doubt James will continue to reach higher as he keeps on playing, but the 30,000 mark was a huge milestone in his career. As such, the Nike athlete was apparently rewarded with a custom pair of his signature shoes wrapped in gold and diamonds.
Think about un-DSing these badboys:
That is some Chingo Bling style nonsense right there.
They don’t look too functional, but at least they’re so ostentatious any self-respecting person would be embarrassed to wear them. The pair of LeBron 15s are made of crocodile skin that’s coated with 24-karat gold. They come complete with diamond lace aglets (the end parts) amassing several carats.
Again, congrats to LeBron on surpassing the milestone. I just hope we don’t see these on Kixify in a couple months.