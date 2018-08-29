Getty Images

Hawks to play in renamed, renovated State Farm Arena

Associated PressAug 29, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Philips Arena in Atlanta is being renamed for State Farm after a $192.5 million renovation.

The Atlanta Hawks and the insurance company announced Wednesday they have reached a 20-year deal on the naming rights for the arena, which is currently in the final phase of its renovation. The arena is expected to reopen in October as the Hawks celebrate their 50th year in Atlanta.

The Hawks had played in Philips Arena since its opening in 1999.

The State Farm red logo will be displayed at the top of the arena, which might be one of the smallest-capacity NBA venues with 17,600 seats. Its amenities will include a new state-of-the-art video board system, three times larger than the current one, along rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop, Zack Brown’s BBQ restaurant, a fantasy golf area, club lounge and premium seating areas with couches and cabanas.

“It’s going to be a social place unlike anywhere else in the NBA,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “All of our research told us that people don’t want to sit down in a chair eating a hot dog out of aluminum foil and watch a game. They want a great night out. … Think Vegas pool meets sporting event.”

Tickets to the suites, cabanas or verandas are available for all events at Philips Arena – with food and beverages included.

State Farm has one of its three regional hubs based in Dunwoody.

“This decision symbolizes our pledge to making a difference in communities, building our brand locally and nationally, and ultimately growing State Farm,” said State Farm Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord. “The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club is well known for giving back in this community. Along with our Neighborhood of Good initiative, we’ll have new opportunities to invest in the local community.”

State Farm Arena will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan the Hawks say is the first of its kind in the NBA. The team says the new menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The announcement also said 12 popular food and beverage items will be priced at $5 or less.

The Hawks said their motivation came from the Atlanta Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at the neighboring Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Chris Paul speaks truth to young ballers — keeping an NBA job is real work

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
There are 450 NBA players at any point. In the 2016-17 season, there were 550,305 boys high school basketball players in the United States, and 18,712 college players. Each year, just 60 players get drafted into the NBA (a number of those taken are international players) and only 30 of those, the first rounders, get guaranteed contracts.

There is insane competition to get one of those 450 NBA slots. Get one, and the work does not stop — it gets harder to keep it.

Chris Paul told his truth to some young high school players recently, and for young players, this is real truth.

If you ever wondered why Chris Paul is the Point God, now you know.

Bulls biding their time, except forced into action with Zach LaVine

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Bulls have a type.

Young volume scorer with suspect complementary skills who tore an ACL in February 2017.

The Bulls matched the Kings’ four-year, $78 million offer sheet to Zach LaVine and signed Jabari Parker to a two-year, $40 million deal with a team option.

Great for those players considering their injury histories. Good for Chicago?

LaVine could be worth $78 million over the next four years. The 23-year-old is a talented outside shooter and at least was an electric dunker. Those tools coupled with his age certainly give him a chance.

But he’s so far from that level, I wouldn’t have matched Sacramento’s offer sheet. That would have been a bitter to swallow after LaVine was the centerpiece of the Jimmy Butler trade, but throwing good money after bad is a mistake.

LaVine just too rarely puts his athleticism to good use in NBA games. He settles for too many jumpers, especially off the dribble. He doesn’t add anything as a defender or rebounder. Last year was a lost season for him, and while maybe that shouldn’t count too much against him, it certainly wasn’t encouraging.

The Parker signing looks much better. He showed more of an all-around game offensively before getting hurt, and he displayed his defensive potential in last year’s playoffs. He brings more functional talent to the table.

But he was available for less of a commitment because his ACL tear was his second. That’s a scary injury history, though Parker eased fears by showing his bounce after he returned last season.

I’m hardly convinced Parker will be worth $20 million either of the next two seasons. I would have preferred making the trade the Nets did with the Nuggets, absorbing bad contracts to gain draft picks. But even if it wasn’t their best option, the Bulls still helped themselves by betting on Parker. If it doesn’t work, they can drop him in a year.

Chicago’s most important decisions of the offseason weren’t LaVine and Parker, though. The big moves were drafting Wendell Carter Jr. No. 7 and Chandler Hutchison No. 22. Those are just too difficult to evaluate yet.

I was down on Carter before the draft, but I always liked his fit next to Lauri Markkanen. And Carter meaningfully impressed in summer league, reducing concerns about his defensive mobility.

If Carter and Hutchinson hit, they’d nicely complement Markkanen and send the Bulls in the right direction. Maybe even some of Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine come along.

Chicago is still figuring out what it has, and this season will be another year of evaluation and probably losing. Markkanen is the only clear keeper, which means this rebuild is still in its early stages.

The Bulls can swing big in 2019 free agency or continue their slow progress. I’d just rather move forward without LaVine’s deal, but even that could work out.

Offseason grade: C-

Draymond Green on evolution of LeBron: “I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James”

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Already this morning we said to go watch LeBron James‘ new HBO show “The Shop.” It was an authentic, wide-ranging conversation that covered LeBron’s regrets over naming his oldest son after himself, about motivation, about how black athletes and entertainers are perceived, and more.

One of the highlights was Draymond Green talking about the evolution of LeBron to MJ level status, and about whether LeBron should say he’s the best player in the world right now.

“I think you should say that. I think you should believe that. And you should definitely let the world know that.

“I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn’t nothing to do with winning, and it wasn’t nothing to do with stats. He found himself. People didn’t start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, ‘I’m here.’ I feel like for years he shied away from saying, ‘I’m here.’ And when he started to say, ‘F— Y’all, I’m here,’ that’s when he became who he is, and no one would have ever said that until he did it himself.”

Green said that MJ did that and now LeBron is doing it his own way. Part of that coming into his own is LeBron’s willingness to speak out on social issues and lead in that way (even if it hurts his popularity in some corners). LeBron said it was the Trayvon Martin shooting and him looking at his own sons and thinking “what if” that changed his perception on the need to speak out.

Find the show and watch it, it’s a barbershop conversation with LeBron, Green, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks), comedian Jon Stewart, and others. It’s worth your time.

 

Jayson Tatum on Celtics having so many ball handlers: “We’re gonna find a way to make it work”

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving has arguably the best handles in the league and is an elite shot creator who should have the ball in his hands a lot. Gordon Hayward is a player who can create quality shots for himself and others with the ball in his hands. Maybe he was just a rookie, but Jayson Tatum showed last season (and especially in the playoffs) he can handle the rock and score. When Irving went down injured Terry Rozier stepped up and showed if you put the ball in his hands he can run a team and get buckets.

NBA rules permit only one ball on the court at a time.

Is this going to be a problem? Tatum told Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated it’s not.

“We’re all professionals. We’re gonna find a way to make it work. At the end of the day, we all want to win, so everybody has to sacrifice when you want to be a part of something special. It’s not gonna be any different for us.”

There will be some adjustment — the Celtics are not used to Hayward in the rotation — but Stevens has built a culture where guys understand that to win takes sacrifice. It takes putting the team ahead of your numbers. The locker room leaders like Al Horford get that. Irving gets it — he got his ring playing next to LeBron James, which can require massive sacrifice at times. The stars lead by example, the coach helps set that culture, and then everyone buys in.

In Boston, everyone has bought in. Which is why they are the favorites in the East. Jaylen Brown took that one more step and said the Celtics are going to the Finals, you good with that boast Tatum?

“Man, I’m always going to back up my teammates. I’m not saying that we’re gonna be able to skip steps. We gotta take it one game at a time. I just hope that we stay healthy this year and see what we can do.”