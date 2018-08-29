Draymond Green on evolution of LeBron: “I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James”

Already this morning we said to go watch LeBron James‘ new HBO show “The Shop.” It was an authentic, wide-ranging conversation that covered LeBron’s regrets over naming his oldest son after himself, about motivation, about how black athletes and entertainers are perceived, and more.

One of the highlights was Draymond Green talking about the evolution of LeBron to MJ level status, and about whether LeBron should say he’s the best player in the world right now.

“I think you should say that. I think you should believe that. And you should definitely let the world know that.

“I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn’t nothing to do with winning, and it wasn’t nothing to do with stats. He found himself. People didn’t start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, ‘I’m here.’ I feel like for years he shied away from saying, ‘I’m here.’ And when he started to say, ‘F— Y’all, I’m here,’ that’s when he became who he is, and no one would have ever said that until he did it himself.”

Green said that MJ did that and now LeBron is doing it his own way. Part of that coming into his own is LeBron’s willingness to speak out on social issues and lead in that way (even if it hurts his popularity in some corners). LeBron said it was the Trayvon Martin shooting and him looking at his own sons and thinking “what if” that changed his perception on the need to speak out.

Find the show and watch it, it’s a barbershop conversation with LeBron, Green, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks), comedian Jon Stewart, and others. It’s worth your time.