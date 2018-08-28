Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Thunder’s Steven Adams says he whips gross sweaty hair at opponents during games

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Steven Adams delights in making life miserable for opponents.

But I’m not sure we realized how far the Thunder center has gone to do that.

He took questions from kids at his camp, and it proved very informative.

Hamish McNeilly of Stuff:

One had asked Adams how sweaty his hair got during NBA games. The Oklahoma City Thunder player confirmed it got very sweaty and “it is real gross”.

However, when it was tied in a ponytail he used it to his own advantage, flicking the sweat-soaked hair at defenders.

“It whips them in the eye and they get really mad,” he said.

I bet they get really mad!

It’s not understood enough how gross it gets on NBA courts. Players are mostly used to it, but then here comes Adams pushing the envelope even further.

Going against him must be miserable, which is the point.

Report: Pistons’ Henry Ellenson to play for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Most of the NBA’s biggest names are candidates for Team USA in the 2019 World Cup.

But the Americans first must qualify.

FIBA, in its infinite wisdom, scheduled qualifying windows that largely overlap with the NBA season or come close to it. So, USA Basketball has sent teams of mostly minor-leaguers for qualifiers in November, February and June/July. David Stockton played earlier this summer while still under contract with the Jazz, but it was always fait accompli they’d waive him and his unguaranteed deal. Alex Caruso also played earlier this summer while on a two-way with the Lakers.

It has gone well enough. The U.S. is 5-1, though it got upset by Mexico.

But the Americans – who host Uruguay Sept. 14 in Las Vegas then play Panama on Sept. 17 – will bolster their roster for the next qualifying window. They’re adding a bona fide NBA player with a guaranteed salary… Pistons big Henry Ellenson.

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

Despite his superior contract status, Ellenson isn’t really a gamechanger. Some of the minor-leaguers who’ve already played for Jeff Van Gundy in these qualifiers are probably better than the 21-year-old Ellenson.

Besides, the U.S. should beat Uruguay and Panama, anyway (though I would have said the same about Mexico).

But I am curious whether this indicates USA Basketball will add other NBA players to the roster for next month. There are a few days between the Panama game and NBA training camps opening.

Or maybe Ellenson is just the rare exact right level of NBA player – barely in the league, in major need of development – to make sense for this event.

Enes Kanter on trying to get in LeBron’s head: “No it does not work. But I’m trying.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last season, before the Cavaliers took on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, LeBron James took a clear shot at Phil Jackson — a favorite pastime of his, and of Knicks fans — saying Dennis Smith Jr. should have been a Knick (Jackson drafted Frank Ntilikina eighth, letting Dennis Smith Jr. fall to the Mavericks at No. 9). The Knicks and their fans took that as a shot at Ntilikina. Then new Knick Enes Kanter came to his teammate’s defense, so LeBron clarified his shot was at Jackson. During the eventual Cavs/Knicks game, LeBron and Kanter got in each other’s face.

So, is there a beef there? Kanter talked about it to Royce Young of ESPN.

And then it was the first game I was with the Knicks and then he came and before the game he said we should’ve drafted Dennis Smith Jr. And not just me, but most of our guys felt like it was disrespectful to Frank [Ntilikina] and we actually sat down with Frank and talked to him and said, “Hey you gotta step up for yourself, man.”

Then I was in the game and they were pushing each other and I’m like, “This is a 19-year-old kid against a 260-pound dude. This is not fair.” So I get in there and we were face-to-face and we trash-talked a little bit. After the game I called him “queen” or “princess” or whatever.

But I would do anything to take his focus away, distract him. People ask me, “Does it work?” No it does not work. But I’m trying.

That’s the thing with LeBron, at this point in his career nobody is getting in his head. He’s just too mentally strong for that.

Kanter, however, is going to chirp, going to get in guys’ faces on the court and Tweet about it later. It’s who he is, and part of what makes him entertaining as a player.

It’s worth reading the entire Kanter Q&A with ESPN as he gets into his beef with Kevin Durant, his Twitter persona, and his inability to return to his native Turkey because of strongman/dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Kanter opposes his rule), and what that has meant for his family.

Celtics’ Danny Ainge: Both Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward will be full speed for camp

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Boston enters the season as the team to beat in the East. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season without either Gordon Hayward (out the entire season) or Kyrie Irving (out the end of the season and playoffs, and if those two are healthy Boston adds two All-Stars to a strong core that’s got youth, athleticism, and defends well.

About that healthy question… Boston president Danny Ainge said Irving and Hayward will be going full speed when training camp opens next month, speaking to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“I don’t want to hype it up too much, but I’m saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed,” Ainge said. “It’s not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They’re playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [Sept. 26]….

“They’ll both be here within the next week or so; by the time Labor Day is over, they will all be playing 5-on-5,” Ainge said of Irving and Hayward. “I think it’s just a matter of, if they’re not playing 5-on-5 now, then it’s only because they want it more of a controlled environment, I guess. They’re doing everything — dunking the basketball off both legs and playing one-on-one live and jumping and cutting and defending. I’m excited for them.”

That should make the rest of the East nervous.

Boston has built a contender, team that’s a mix of veterans and youth, offensive versatility and fierce defenders, a team that should be on top of the East (or close to it) for five years or more. While rumors swirl about the league about Irving’s future — there will be teams lined up to take a run at him in free agency next summer — winning could well be the difference that keeps him in Celtics’ green. Irving is positioned to win titles (and not in the shadow of you know who). It’s hard to picture a better situation for him. (That said, Irving is a different guy, his own guy, and with that is a little less predictable than other stars, meaning no door is closed.)

Tom Thibodeau not worried about Jimmy Butler leaving: “The winning will take care of that”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Heading into last season, Minnesota looked like a team on the rise — Karl-Anthony Towns was developing into one of the game’s best centers, Jimmy Butler was added to the mix, and the team was poised for a big leap forward. Which the Timberwolves took, winning 16 more games (47) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004, and Towns and Butler were All-Stars.

It feels very different heading into the 2018-19 season. Reports have Butler frustrated with Towns and Andrew Wiggins (well, everyone in Minnesota is frustrated with Wiggins), there are rumors of serious chemistry issues in the Minnesota locker room, reports of frustration with coach Tom Thibodeau’s hard-driving style, and Butler could leave as a free agent next summer to head to the Lakers with LeBron James, or to New York, or a host of other options. Numerous sources say teams are preparing both to make trade offers to Minnesota for Butler at the deadline and to try to win over Butler next summer in free agency. With all that going on — and the West stacked with good teams — can Minnesota take another step forward?

Tom Thibodeau says he isn’t worried. From Jerry Zgoda Star Tribune:

“The winning will take care of (Butler leaving),” he said….

Thibodeau said “I respectfully disagree” when a fan questioned the unity and culture of a team that won 47 games last season — its first winning season since the Kevin Garnett era — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004…

“I’ve been around a long time; I don’t buy into any of that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “You have to distinguish what’s real and what’s not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy’s mouth. It’s always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly…

“The biggest thing is chemistry on the floor and winning. How efficient they are tells you there’s strong chemistry on the floor.”

Butler is too smart to publicly anger a fan base in the city he is playing in next season by saying these things publicly. Again, other teams talk to agents and players, believe there is something to this, and are prepared to try to step in and steal an elite player if they can.

That said, Butler leaving is no lock. Minnesota can offer more money and one more guaranteed year than any other team, and if Butler looks at what happened to past guys Tom Thibodeau leaned heavily on — Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, etc. — he may want that security. Maybe enough winning can cure any locker room issues, especially if the Timberwolves can stay healthy and get off to a fast start.

Minnesota is a team to watch. Even in the West, it’s hard to imagine them missing the playoffs, but if things start slow and start to go sideways, it could get ugly. And lead to some roster and staff shake-ups.