Report: NBA will lift all color restrictions on shoes for 2018-19 season

By Dane DelgadoAug 28, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan was once fined $5,000 per game for wearing a shoe with a black sole, which at the time was not allowed by NBA uniform rules.

In 2018, in high contrast to the early days of the modern NBA, it appears that all restrictions on shoe colors will be lifted for NBA players.

According to ESPN, the NBA will lift the restrictions on which colorways can be worn with which uniform combinations for players in the upcoming 2018-19 season. There will still be some restrictions which are based in common sense, but shoes worn for the first part of the year will be approved soon.

Via ESPN:

The league will continue to look closely at any third party logos, as last season saw everything from non-approved movie cover artwork to podcast logos and charity organization icons sneak onto the hardwood.

There are also still restrictions against any “sharp protruding objects or reflective elements,” like gleaming chrome.

Players have become connoisseurs of high fashion off the court as a reaction to David Stern’s Allen Iverson rule. Part of that has been expensive footwear, which often delves into the extreme and the wild.

How guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden will transition their off-court style onto the hardwood will be interesting. This also opens the floodgates for big time sneakerheads who already have a reputation for wearing crazy shoes, like Nick Young and PJ Tucker.

While the leagues like the NFL seem to enforce new draconian rules each year, the NBA keeps trying to help market and individualize players. This is a solid move from both a social and business standpoint.

Knicks fan sells fanhood on eBay, will root for Lakers this season

By Dane DelgadoAug 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Being a New York Knicks fan is hard. Apparently, hard enough that one man decided to sell his fanhood to the boys in blue all together.

Evan Perlmutter recently cashed in his Knicks fandom on eBay for a princely sum of $3,500. That sale came with certain stipulations, including that he would root for a team of the winning bidder’s choosing. Perlmutter will also place a $500 bet on that team to beat its Vegas odds for over/under win total.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report about the auction and sale, Perlmutter said that a winning bid was made from a fan in California. Thus, he is now a Los Angeles Lakers fan.

According to Perlmutter, New York’s draft was the last straw.

Via B/R:

“I was with my buddies during the draft and this was after a season where we were trying to tank and we couldn’t even do that properly,” he said, seemingly clutching onto the final few days of his ability to deploy the royal “we” when referring to the Knicks. “… And so we have the ninth pick instead of a top-five one and Michael Porter Jr. is sitting there, and for me he was the No. 1 target on my list of guys to draft, and I said to my buddies, I said, ‘If we don’t take Porter and take Knox I’m officially putting my Knicks fandom on eBay.'”

Perlmutter will burn some of his Knicks gear, and make the transition into being a Lakers fan full-time. The winning bidder was a YouTuber from Southern California who almost considered making Perlmutter a Nets fan, but said, “I feel like he should be able to root for the King before he retires.”

For their part, the Knicks aren’t going to miss Perlmutter this upcoming season. In a statement to Bleacher Report, the team said, “We’re sure our millions of loyal Knicks fans won’t mind losing this attention-grabbing gentleman.”

God bless New York fans. They root for that terrible team whose owner will never sell and who are likely doomed to mid-level failure for the tenure of his stewardship.

Dr. J says he admires LeBron James’ willingness to leave East for West

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Part of the rationale behind those thinking LeBron James would stay in Cleveland or jump to Philadelphia this summer was one logical question: Why would he leave the East?

LeBron’s team had won the Eastern Conference eight years in a row and while there are outstanding teams — Boston, Toronto, Philly — there isn’t the depth or intensity of the West.

LeBron went to the Lakers anyway. Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, said he admires that move, talking to Mike Gill, Pete Thompson, and Michael Kaskey-Blomain of The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN Radio in Philly.

“I have a great admiration for a guy who dominated the Eastern Conference as he has and then goes out to take up the challenge of playing in the Western Conference. That’s chutzpah.”

It is, especially considering he is going to turn 34 next season and the Lakers are a couple of players and at least a season away from contending.

As for if the Sixers or anyone else had a chance, Erving doesn’t see it that way.

“I think Magic had him locked up. All that ‘we’re Midwest boys so we can get along, we understand each other.’ I think he sold him on that, and the challenge for LeBron [to play in the West].”

More than that, LeBron relates to Magic as an all-time NBA player who became a business mogul. Guys who both had humble beginnings in the Mid-West to rise to heights they did not imagine. There’s a lot to that, and LeBron trusted Magic enough to give him four years.

That long a deal was a lot of chutzpah too. We’ll see if it pays off.

Grizzlies waive two-way player Kobi Simmons

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
When Kobi Simmons chose to leave Arizona and enter the 2017 NBA Draft it raised a lot of eyebrows — was the freshman really ready? Teams were not convinced and he went undrafted, but after an impressive Summer League showing that year he earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. Simmons went on to play 32 games for the big club, started in 12 (remember Memphis was decimated by guard injuries). He was rough around the edges (his jumper was inconsistent and he shot just 28 percent from three) but his athleticism kept Memphis interested.

After a good but not great Summer League for Simmons — in Las Vegas he averaged 14.8 points per game on just 35 percent shooting, but he had looked better using his athleticism when I had seen him in Salt Lake City — the Grizzlies have decided to move on.

It is likely back to the G-League for Simmons who averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 26 appearances for the Memphis Hustle last season. He still has the potential to be an NBA role player, and he’s still just 21 years old, but he’s got to show the growth in his game teams want to see.

PBT Extra: With Manu Ginobili retired, Spurs headed toward rebuild… but not yet

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Manu Ginobili is walking away from the Spurs and the NBA to a chorus of cheers from fans and former opponents.

Now the question turns to what’s next for the Spurs? I get into that in this latest PBT Extra video.

The short answer is a rebuild… eventually. But not for a couple more years.