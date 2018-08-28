Associated Press

Manu Ginobili says he will remain around Spurs, just not as player anymore

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manu Ginobili will no longer suit up for the San Antonio Spurs, deciding to officially retire.

That does not mean he is off, back to live the good life in Buenos Aries. No, he is staying around San Antonio — and will be around to help the Spurs, he wrote in the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, hat tip Tom Osborne of the San Antonio Express-News.

“What I made clear to Pop is that it’s not ‘Ciao, I’m leaving,’ ” he wrote. “My children have already started classes and while I’m in town I’ll be close to the team and the franchise. Maybe I cannot help (anymore) by taking a (charge) or (with a steal) or something, but I’ll try to add in what I can. I have a great appreciation for my teammates, for the staff and all the people on the team and I want it to go as well as possible. If I can help from the outside, I will do it with pleasure.”

The other interesting note from the column: While he didn’t make it official until Monday, he played all of last season knowing it would be his last.

“I never externalized it because there was no sense limiting my options. I wanted to leave the door open for doubts that changed my mind or that I still felt the physical and mental strength needed to face (another) season.”
Like a lot of athletes, he still loved the games, but the preparation needed to get his 41-year-old body ready for those games, and to recover from them, became too much.

You can be sure Popovich will turn to Ginobili — and his insane basketball IQ — to help guide the Spurs this season at points. It’s easy to envision Ginobili sitting down with DeMar DeRozan to talk about how he found spaces to work within the Spurs offense, how DeRozan can put himself in better positions. Ginobili, the fan favorite in San Antonio, will still have his place with the Spurs.

PBT Extra: With Manu Ginobili retired, Spurs headed toward rebuild… but not yet

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manu Ginobili is walking away from the Spurs and the NBA to a chorus of cheers from fans and former opponents.

Now the question turns to what’s next for the Spurs? I get into that in this latest PBT Extra video.

The short answer is a rebuild… eventually. But not for a couple more years.

Jeremy Lin: Driver asked whether I was in high school (video)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

When he played for the Hornets, Jeremy Lin had trouble convincing a security guard to allow him into Charlotte’s arena.

But does the 6-foot-3 30-year-old really look like a high schooler?

Lin said his driver deemed it possible:

Lin then asked the driver – apparently a Warriors fan – whether he liked the Hawks, Lin’s new team:

Lin’s Asian-American heritage has had a profound effect on his life, especially in basketball. That should be taken seriously.

But it’s also nice to see Lin appearing to have fun with his atypical looks for an NBA player.

Tom Thibodeau says he’s ‘very optimistic’ Timberwolves will extend Karl-Anthony Towns’ contract

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

There reportedly was a rift between Tom Thibodeau and Karl-Anthony Towns, a rift between Jimmy Butler and Towns and a rift between Butler and Thibodeau.

But Thibodeau is here to present a unified front.

Not only did the Timberwolves president-coach express confidence in Butler re-signing next summer, Thibodeau is also talking up Towns staying long-term.

Jerry Zgoda of the StarTribune:

Thibodeau said he’s “very optimistic” the Wolves will sign Towns to a contract extension before the regular season starts.

A max contract extension for Towns projects to be worth $190 million (if he makes an All-NBA team or wins Defensive Player of the Year next season) or $158 million (if he doesn’t qualify for the super-max) over five years.

He and Minnesota reportedly began discussing parameters a month and a half ago. What’s taking so long?

To be fair, there are details to work out – player option, what precisely happens if Towns qualifies for the super max, etc. The Timberwolves might also be reluctant after Andrew Wiggins‘ max extension last summer backfired, as he regressed last season.

But Towns is far better than Wiggins. Minnesota should avoid turning one mistake into two.

If the Timberwolves can lock up Towns for the next five years, they should pay any price.

Mike Conley: ‘Frustrating’ Grizzlies aren’t premier destination in free agency

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
4 Comments

Nearly anytime we post a story with the general premise of “Team A is targeting in Star X,” it elicits a reaction like: “Of course, Team A is targeting Star X. Every team is targeting Star X.”

But not every team is committed to chasing stars. Sure, all teams want stars. But several teams believe they play in markets that can’t attract stars and therefore don’t waste their resources bothering.

Like the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley, via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post:

“Yeah, it definitely can be frustrating,” Conley said. “Being in Memphis, being part of a smaller market, you have a tough time in free agency, and you have to build through the draft. With all the things teams have been able to accomplish through free agency, and through all the player movement, you kind of miss out on that.”

The Grizzlies’ biggest outside free agent signing – Chandler Parsons to a max contract in 2016 – flopped amid his injury issues (which contributed to reduced competition for him). But the Trail Blazers also reportedly offered Parsons a max contract, and Memphis got him.

But otherwise, the Grizzlies haven’t been heavy hitters in free agency. That they’ve often lacked major cap space mostly speaks to Conley’s point. They haven’t tried to open cap space, because it tends to be more meaningful in other markets.

So, Memphis is at a disadvantage. But that doesn’t make it hopeless. Smart drafting (like picking Conley) and trading (like acquiring Marc Gasol) can help.

And destination markets can change. We’re not far removed from the Warriors being an undesirable team. Everyone used to want to play for the Knicks. The Lakers have gone up and down in their ability to attract stars. I’m certainly not predicting stars will flock to Memphis, but if the Grizzlies win enough, they’ll change their reputation.

Of course, that’s harder to do in the first place without the aid of major free agents.