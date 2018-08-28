Getty Images

Grizzlies waive two-way player Kobi Simmons

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
When Kobi Simmons chose to leave Arizona and enter the 2017 NBA Draft it raised a lot of eyebrows — was the freshman really ready? Teams were not convinced and he went undrafted, but after an impressive Summer League showing that year he earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. Simmons went on to play 32 games for the big club, started in 12 (remember Memphis was decimated by guard injuries). He was rough around the edges (his jumper was inconsistent and he shot just 28 percent from three) but his athleticism kept Memphis interested.

After a good but not great Summer League for Simmons — in Las Vegas he averaged 14.8 points per game on just 35 percent shooting, but he had looked better using his athleticism when I had seen him in Salt Lake City — the Grizzlies have decided to move on.

It is likely back to the G-League for Simmons who averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 26 appearances for the Memphis Hustle last season. He still has the potential to be an NBA role player, and he’s still just 21 years old, but he’s got to show the growth in his game teams want to see.

Dr. J says he admires LeBron James’ willingness to leave East for West

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Part of the rationale behind those thinking LeBron James would stay in Cleveland or jump to Philadelphia this summer was one logical question: Why would he leave the East?

LeBron’s team had won the Eastern Conference eight years in a row and while there are outstanding teams — Boston, Toronto, Philly — there isn’t the depth or intensity of the West.

LeBron went to the Lakers anyway. Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, said he admires that move, talking to Mike Gill, Pete Thompson, and Michael Kaskey-Blomain of The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN Radio in Philly.

“I have a great admiration for a guy who dominated the Eastern Conference as he has and then goes out to take up the challenge of playing in the Western Conference. That’s chutzpah.”

It is, especially considering he is going to turn 34 next season and the Lakers are a couple of players and at least a season away from contending.

As for if the Sixers or anyone else had a chance, Erving doesn’t see it that way.

“I think Magic had him locked up. All that ‘we’re Midwest boys so we can get along, we understand each other.’ I think he sold him on that, and the challenge for LeBron [to play in the West].”

More than that, LeBron relates to Magic as an all-time NBA player who became a business mogul. Guys who both had humble beginnings in the Mid-West to rise to heights they did not imagine. There’s a lot to that, and LeBron trusted Magic enough to give him four years.

That long a deal was a lot of chutzpah too. We’ll see if it pays off.

PBT Extra: With Manu Ginobili retired, Spurs headed toward rebuild… but not yet

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Manu Ginobili is walking away from the Spurs and the NBA to a chorus of cheers from fans and former opponents.

Now the question turns to what’s next for the Spurs? I get into that in this latest PBT Extra video.

The short answer is a rebuild… eventually. But not for a couple more years.

Manu Ginobili says he will remain around Spurs, just not as player anymore

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
Manu Ginobili will no longer suit up for the San Antonio Spurs, deciding to officially retire.

That does not mean he is off, back to live the good life in Buenos Aries. No, he is staying around San Antonio — and will be around to help the Spurs, he wrote in the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, hat tip Tom Osborne of the San Antonio Express-News.

“What I made clear to Pop is that it’s not ‘Ciao, I’m leaving,’ ” he wrote. “My children have already started classes and while I’m in town I’ll be close to the team and the franchise. Maybe I cannot help (anymore) by taking a (charge) or (with a steal) or something, but I’ll try to add in what I can. I have a great appreciation for my teammates, for the staff and all the people on the team and I want it to go as well as possible. If I can help from the outside, I will do it with pleasure.”

The other interesting note from the column: While he didn’t make it official until Monday, he played all of last season knowing it would be his last.

“I never externalized it because there was no sense limiting my options. I wanted to leave the door open for doubts that changed my mind or that I still felt the physical and mental strength needed to face (another) season.”
Like a lot of athletes, he still loved the games, but the preparation needed to get his 41-year-old body ready for those games, and to recover from them, became too much.

You can be sure Popovich will turn to Ginobili — and his insane basketball IQ — to help guide the Spurs this season at points. It’s easy to envision Ginobili sitting down with DeMar DeRozan to talk about how he found spaces to work within the Spurs offense, how DeRozan can put himself in better positions. Ginobili, the fan favorite in San Antonio, will still have his place with the Spurs.

Jeremy Lin: Driver asked whether I was in high school (video)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
When he played for the Hornets, Jeremy Lin had trouble convincing a security guard to allow him into Charlotte’s arena.

But does the 6-foot-3 30-year-old really look like a high schooler?

Lin said his driver deemed it possible:

Lin then asked the driver – apparently a Warriors fan – whether he liked the Hawks, Lin’s new team:

Lin’s Asian-American heritage has had a profound effect on his life, especially in basketball. That should be taken seriously.

But it’s also nice to see Lin appearing to have fun with his atypical looks for an NBA player.