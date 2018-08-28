Dr. J says he admires LeBron James’ willingness to leave East for West

“I have a great admiration for a guy who dominated the Eastern Conference as he has and then goes out to take up the challenge of playing in the Western Conference. That’s chutzpah.”
It is, especially considering he is going to turn 34 next season and the Lakers are a couple of players and at least a season away from contending.
As for if the Sixers or anyone else had a chance, Erving doesn’t see it that way.
“I think Magic had him locked up. All that ‘we’re Midwest boys so we can get along, we understand each other.’ I think he sold him on that, and the challenge for LeBron [to play in the West].”
More than that, LeBron relates to Magic as an all-time NBA player who became a business mogul. Guys who both had humble beginnings in the Mid-West to rise to heights they did not imagine. There’s a lot to that, and LeBron trusted Magic enough to give him four years.
That long a deal was a lot of chutzpah too. We’ll see if it pays off.
When Kobi Simmons chose to leave Arizona and enter the 2017 NBA Draft it raised a lot of eyebrows — was the freshman really ready? Teams were not convinced and he went undrafted, but after an impressive Summer League showing that year he earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. Simmons went on to play 32 games for the big club, started in 12 (remember Memphis was decimated by guard injuries). He was rough around the edges (his jumper was inconsistent and he shot just 28 percent from three) but his athleticism kept Memphis interested.
After a good but not great Summer League for Simmons — in Las Vegas he averaged 14.8 points per game on just 35 percent shooting, but he had looked better using his athleticism when I had seen him in Salt Lake City — the Grizzlies have decided to move on.
It is likely back to the G-League for Simmons who averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 26 appearances for the Memphis Hustle last season. He still has the potential to be an NBA role player, and he’s still just 21 years old, but he’s got to show the growth in his game teams want to see.
PBT Extra: With Manu Ginobili retired, Spurs headed toward rebuild… but not yet
“What I made clear to Pop is that it’s not ‘Ciao, I’m leaving,’ ” he wrote. “My children have already started classes and while I’m in town I’ll be close to the team and the franchise. Maybe I cannot help (anymore) by taking a (charge) or (with a steal) or something, but I’ll try to add in what I can. I have a great appreciation for my teammates, for the staff and all the people on the team and I want it to go as well as possible. If I can help from the outside, I will do it with pleasure.”
The other interesting note from the column: While he didn’t make it official until Monday, he played all of last season knowing it would be his last.
“I never externalized it because there was no sense limiting my options. I wanted to leave the door open for doubts that changed my mind or that I still felt the physical and mental strength needed to face (another) season.”
Like a lot of athletes, he still loved the games, but the preparation needed to get his 41-year-old body ready for those games, and to recover from them, became too much.
You can be sure Popovich will turn to Ginobili — and his insane basketball IQ — to help guide the Spurs this season at points. It’s easy to envision Ginobili sitting down with DeMar DeRozan to talk about how he found spaces to work within the Spurs offense, how DeRozan can put himself in better positions. Ginobili, the fan favorite in San Antonio, will still have his place with the Spurs.
