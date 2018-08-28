Associated Press

Celtics’ Danny Ainge: Both Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward will be full speed for camp

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Boston enters the season as the team to beat in the East. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season without either Gordon Hayward (out the entire season) or Kyrie Irving (out the end of the season and playoffs, and if those two are healthy Boston adds two All-Stars to a strong core that’s got youth, athleticism, and defends well.

About that healthy question… Boston president Danny Ainge said Irving and Hayward will be going full speed when training camp opens next month, speaking to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“I don’t want to hype it up too much, but I’m saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed,” Ainge said. “It’s not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They’re playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [Sept. 26]….

“They’ll both be here within the next week or so; by the time Labor Day is over, they will all be playing 5-on-5,” Ainge said of Irving and Hayward. “I think it’s just a matter of, if they’re not playing 5-on-5 now, then it’s only because they want it more of a controlled environment, I guess. They’re doing everything — dunking the basketball off both legs and playing one-on-one live and jumping and cutting and defending. I’m excited for them.”

That should make the rest of the East nervous.

Boston has built a contender, team that’s a mix of veterans and youth, offensive versatility and fierce defenders, a team that should be on top of the East (or close to it) for five years or more. While rumors swirl about the league about Irving’s future — there will be teams lined up to take a run at him in free agency next summer — winning could well be the difference that keeps him in Celtics’ green. Irving is positioned to win titles (and not in the shadow of you know who). It’s hard to picture a better situation for him. (That said, Irving is a different guy, his own guy, and with that is a little less predictable than other stars, meaning no door is closed.)

Enes Kanter on trying to get in LeBron’s head: “No it does not work. But I’m trying.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, before the Cavaliers took on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, LeBron James took a clear shot at Phil Jackson — a favorite pastime of his, and of Knicks fans — saying Dennis Smith Jr. should have been a Knick (Jackson drafted Frank Ntilikina eighth, letting Dennis Smith Jr. fall to the Mavericks at No. 9). The Knicks and their fans took that as a shot at Ntilikina. Then new Knick Enes Kanter came to his teammate’s defense, so LeBron clarified his shot was at Jackson. During the eventual Cavs/Knicks game, LeBron and Kanter got in each other’s face.

So, is there a beef there? Kanter talked about it to Royce Young of ESPN.

And then it was the first game I was with the Knicks and then he came and before the game he said we should’ve drafted Dennis Smith Jr. And not just me, but most of our guys felt like it was disrespectful to Frank [Ntilikina] and we actually sat down with Frank and talked to him and said, “Hey you gotta step up for yourself, man.”

Then I was in the game and they were pushing each other and I’m like, “This is a 19-year-old kid against a 260-pound dude. This is not fair.” So I get in there and we were face-to-face and we trash-talked a little bit. After the game I called him “queen” or “princess” or whatever.

But I would do anything to take his focus away, distract him. People ask me, “Does it work?” No it does not work. But I’m trying.

That’s the thing with LeBron, at this point in his career nobody is getting in his head. He’s just too mentally strong for that.

Kanter, however, is going to chirp, going to get in guys’ faces on the court and Tweet about it later. It’s who he is, and part of what makes him entertaining as a player.

It’s worth reading the entire Kanter Q&A with ESPN as he gets into his beef with Kevin Durant, his Twitter persona, and his inability to return to his native Turkey because of strongman/dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Kanter opposes his rule), and what that has meant for his family.

Tom Thibodeau not worried about Jimmy Butler leaving: “The winning will take care of that”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into last season, Minnesota looked like a team on the rise — Karl-Anthony Towns was developing into one of the game’s best centers, Jimmy Butler was added to the mix, and the team was poised for a big leap forward. Which the Timberwolves took, winning 16 more games (47) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004, and Towns and Butler were All-Stars.

It feels very different heading into the 2018-19 season. Reports have Butler frustrated with Towns and Andrew Wiggins (well, everyone in Minnesota is frustrated with Wiggins), there are rumors of serious chemistry issues in the Minnesota locker room, reports of frustration with coach Tom Thibodeau’s hard-driving style, and Butler could leave as a free agent next summer to head to the Lakers with LeBron James, or to New York, or a host of other options. Numerous sources say teams are preparing both to make trade offers to Minnesota for Butler at the deadline and to try to win over Butler next summer in free agency. With all that going on — and the West stacked with good teams — can Minnesota take another step forward?

Tom Thibodeau says he isn’t worried. From Jerry Zgoda Star Tribune:

“The winning will take care of (Butler leaving),” he said….

Thibodeau said “I respectfully disagree” when a fan questioned the unity and culture of a team that won 47 games last season — its first winning season since the Kevin Garnett era — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004…

“I’ve been around a long time; I don’t buy into any of that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “You have to distinguish what’s real and what’s not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy’s mouth. It’s always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly…

“The biggest thing is chemistry on the floor and winning. How efficient they are tells you there’s strong chemistry on the floor.”

Butler is too smart to publicly anger a fan base in the city he is playing in next season by saying these things publicly. Again, other teams talk to agents and players, believe there is something to this, and are prepared to try to step in and steal an elite player if they can.

That said, Butler leaving is no lock. Minnesota can offer more money and one more guaranteed year than any other team, and if Butler looks at what happened to past guys Tom Thibodeau leaned heavily on — Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, etc. — he may want that security. Maybe enough winning can cure any locker room issues, especially if the Timberwolves can stay healthy and get off to a fast start.

Minnesota is a team to watch. Even in the West, it’s hard to imagine them missing the playoffs, but if things start slow and start to go sideways, it could get ugly. And lead to some roster and staff shake-ups.

Check out Spurs tribute video, highlights from Manu Ginobili’s career

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

While it was not a surprise, Manu Ginobili announcing his retirement from the NBA still felt like the end of an era. It is the final connection to the Big Three in San Antonio — Tim Duncan has retired and Tony Parker is in Charlotte — but this was more than that. Ginobili was one of the most creative, entertaining players in the league, a guy who just competed and worked harder than his opponents. Other players respected Ginobili, and fans of other teams loved to watch him.

While Dan Feldman is right, the coolest thing he ever did on a court was knock down a bat out of mid-air, there are other quality highlights. You can see career highlights above, and here is another tribute from the Spurs.

The man was a passing wizard.

And he made the Eurostep a sports term we now all know.

Outpouring of respect, love from players for Manu Ginobili upon his retirement

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Other NBA players respected Manu Ginobili like few others. Even Kobe Bryant has said Ginobili was one of his favorite players ever to go against, because Ginobili wanted to win as much as anyone, and he played the game with flair and a high IQ. It was impossible not to love Ginobili’s game.

Monday, Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA. Next stop, Hall of Fame.

When the announcement came, so did an outpouring of respect and love for Ginobili.