The coolest thing Manu Ginobili did on a basketball court (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Manu Ginobiliwho retired today — had a great career. He played with such flair, his creative ball-handling, passing and scoring producing numerous highlights. Many of his best plays came deep in the playoffs, as he helped the Spurs win four titles. And he was even more exciting in international competition, leading Argentina to the gold medal in the 2004 Olympics and bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics.

But my favorite moment of his career came early during the 2009-10 regular season.

A bat had gotten into San Antonio’s arena during a game against the Kings and was interrupting play. So, Ginobili took matters into his own hands. Or at least hand.

The hand-eye coordination! The force! The fearlessness!

Ginobili accomplished far more significant things in basketball. Again, four championships. But that bat swat was unprecedentedly special.

Spurs reportedly sign Quincy Pondexter to partially-guaranteed one-year deal

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
Quincy Pondexter had been a sharp-shooting wing who was a solid part of NBA rotations for years, but chronic knee issues have limited him to 23 games total in the past three seasons (the Bulls waived him last February and he did not latch on with another team). Pondexter hasn’t played more than 45 games in a season since the 2014-15 season.

The San Antonio Spurs have a spot for a wing player off the bench — now that Manu Ginobili has retired — and they are willing to give Pondexter a shot to earn the slot. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

This is a partially guaranteed deal at the veteran minimum, and it’s really an opportunity for Pondexter to prove he still can regularly contribute to a playoff team. It’s not hard to picture Gregg Popovich putting Pondexter in good catch-and-shoot opportunities with Patty Mills and the second unit, and the man could always shoot the rock.

Pondexter is getting a chance, and that’s all he can ask.

Steve Kerr: Warriors won’t change style of play for DeMarcus Cousins

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
The Warriors push the pace. They keep moving offensively, both the ball and themselves. They frequently switch defensively.

DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t always hustle up court. He often holds the ball as he surveys the floor. He’s not very comfortable defending on the perimeter. And that was even before he tore his Achilles.

So, something must give… and it won’t be Golden State.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle:

We’re not going to change our style of play. We’ll definitely add a few plays for DeMarcus (Cousins) down on the block. But for the most part, we’re not going to change who we are.

I doubt that surprises Cousins, and I doubt it bothers him. He picked the Warriors in free agency, after all. I figure he knew their expectations. Their style is established and demonstrably effective.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll smoothly fit in. Wanting to play one way is one thing. Breaking years of habits is another.

On the other hand, I also wouldn’t be surprised if, despite’s Kerr’s statement, Golden State slows down just a little as its roster age. Cousins’ impending adjustment might not be as stark as it’d appear based on the Warriors’ previous play.

At best, Cousins will pick up good habits that help him thrive in the modern NBA and make him coveted in 2019 free agency. Along the way, he helps Golden State win big.

At worst… the Warriors will be so talented, they’ll probably still succeed, anyway. A perfect mesh between teammates would be great, but talent helps overcome fit flaws.

Kings make neither friends nor progress

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The good news for the Kings this offseason: They could do nearly no wrong (with one big exception). The bad news for the Kings this offseason: They could do nearly no right (with one big exception).

Yet, even in that stuck position, they still found ways to agitate a lot of people this summer.

Sacramento has been cripplingly impatient during its 12-year playoff drought, repeatedly falling for get-good-quick schemes that fell flat and left the team even less prepared to build up later. Among the worst was a 2015 salary-dump trade with the 76ers that cost the Kings their unprotected 2019 first-rounder (and forced Sacramento to swap the No. 3 pick with Philadelphia’s No. 5 pick last year).

But that mismanagement was also liberating this summer. The Kings will almost certainly be lousy again next year, but they can aim to be as good as possible without negative consequences. Signing hamstringing veterans like they did last offseason would have been far more reasonable this year. So would prioritizing youth despite not receiving the bonus tanking benefit. It’s all whatever.

Sacramento didn’t have a quiet offseason, though – at least not to those crossing paths with the combustible franchise.

The most consequential move was draft Marvin Bagley III No. 2 over Luka Doncic, seemingly the preferred choice among Kings fans. I would have picked Doncic, and I definitely wouldn’t have picked Bagley. Sacramento’s understood rationale – Bagley wanting to be there – is especially discouraging.

Maybe Bagley will turn out better than Doncic. Even picks made for poor reasons sometimes turn out. But I’m not a believer, and I sure don’t envy Kings fans trying to talk themselves into Bagley after getting their hopes up for Doncic.

Sacramento also signed Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet that – fortunately for the Kings – Chicago matched. The deal will likely be a thorn in the Bulls’ side, but they probably weren’t eager to lose a key piece of their Jimmy Butler-trade return for nothing.

From there, Sacramento moved onto players who already agreed to terms with other teams, poaching Nemanja Bjelica from the 76ers and Yogi Ferrell from the Mavericks. Those defections reflect worse on the players, but this sure wasn’t a way for the Kings to endear themselves around the league.

Guaranteeing a 30-year-old Bjelica $13,325,000 over the next two years with a third season unguaranteed at $7.15 million seems about fair. It’s not certain he’ll hold positive trade value, but he might, and Sacramento didn’t necessarily have a better use for that money.

I like the Ferrell signing more. The Kings had plenty of room to get value while out-bidding the absurdly team-friendly contract he agreed to with Dallas. Sacramento will pay him $3 million next season and got an unguaranteed season tacked on.

Between all their incitement, the Kings provided comic relief by trading for Ben McLemore – whom they once drafted No. 7, never significantly developed, never traded then let leave in free agency without even a qualifying offer extended. It was actually part of a larger trade that worked well for Sacramento, netting a 2021 Grizzlies second-rounder for Garett Temple, an overpaid but still productive 32-year-old. Temple, McLemore and the other involved player – Deyonta Davis – are all are on expiring contracts. The second-rounder helps the Kings far more than Temple would’ve. McLemore returning to Sacramento is just a humorous side effect.

Even funnier: Vlade Divac declaring the Kings are a “super team, just young.” It’s hard to see a super team – present or future – in Bagley, De'Aaron FoxBogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Harry GilesSkal Labissiere and Justin Jackson.

But that won’t be judged yet, and Bagley was the only core player added this summer. It’s especially too soon to evaluate him fully. In these grades, I’m reluctant to assign much credit or blame for draft picks who’ve yet to play in the NBA.

They took an adventurous route, but in an offseason where the Kings had the No. 2 pick and little else to change their fortunes, the Kings used essentially only the No. 2 pick to change their fortunes. We don’t yet what that’ll mean, but this grade reflects at least a little bit of my Bagley skepticism.

Offseason grade: C-

Manu Ginobili retires

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
11 Comments

Devastated by the Spurs’ loss in the 2013 NBA Finals, Manu Ginobili considered retiring. But he returned to play five more seasons — including winning the 2014 title — in an incredibly fulfilling career.

Now, as increasingly expected, Ginobili is actually calling it quits.

Ginobili:

This ends an era in San Antonio. Tim Duncan already retired. Tony Parker left for the Hornets.

It’s not even just moving on from the trio that led the Spurs to the 2003, 2005 and 2007 titles. Only Patty Mills remains from even the 2014 championship team.

Ginobili will head to the Hall of Fame in a few years. He had a wonderful NBA career, making two All-NBA third teams, winning Sixth Man of the Year and earning those four rings. He also dazzled in international play with Argentina.

He was a creative offensive playmaker whose ball-handling, scoring and passing kept defenses off guard. Known as more of a flopper early in his career, Ginobili settled in as a fine team defender. His evolution from scrappy player to respected veteran was incredibly smooth.

The 41-year-old probably could have still helped San Antonio this year. If nothing else, his presence would have been welcomed in the locker room. But the Spurs seemed to be bracing for this, acquiring shooting guards DeMar DeRozan, Marco Belinelli and Lonnie Walker this offseason.

This isn’t losing Kawhi Leonard, a superstar in his prime. But factoring nostalgia, this will be a far tougher goodbye in San Antonio.