Outpouring of respect, love from players for Manu Ginobili upon his retirement

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Other NBA players respected Manu Ginobili like few others. Even Kobe Bryant has said Ginobili was one of his favorite players ever to go against, because Ginobili wanted to win as much as anyone, and he played the game with flair and a high IQ. It was impossible not to love Ginobili’s game.

Monday, Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA. Next stop, Hall of Fame.

When the announcement came, so did an outpouring of respect and love for Ginobili.

Tom Thibodeau not worried about Jimmy Butler leaving: “The winning will take care of that”

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Heading into last season, Minnesota looked like a team on the rise — Karl-Anthony Towns was developing into one of the game’s best centers, Jimmy Butler was added to the mix, and the team was poised for a big leap forward. Which the Timberwolves took, winning 16 more games (47) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004, and Towns and Butler were All-Stars.

It feels very different heading into the 2018-19 season. Reports have Butler frustrated with Towns and Andrew Wiggins (well, everyone in Minnesota is frustrated with Wiggins), there are rumors of serious chemistry issues in the Minnesota locker room, reports of frustration with coach Tom Thibodeau’s hard-driving style, and Butler could leave as a free agent next summer to head to the Lakers with LeBron James, or to New York, or a host of other options. Numerous sources say teams are preparing both to make trade offers to Minnesota for Butler at the deadline and to try to win over Butler next summer in free agency. With all that going on — and the West stacked with good teams — can Minnesota take another step forward?

Tom Thibodeau says he isn’t worried. From Jerry Zgoda Star Tribune:

“The winning will take care of (Butler leaving),” he said….

Thibodeau said “I respectfully disagree” when a fan questioned the unity and culture of a team that won 47 games last season — its first winning season since the Kevin Garnett era — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004…

“I’ve been around a long time; I don’t buy into any of that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “You have to distinguish what’s real and what’s not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy’s mouth. It’s always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly…

“The biggest thing is chemistry on the floor and winning. How efficient they are tells you there’s strong chemistry on the floor.”

Butler is too smart to publicly anger a fan base in the city he is playing in next season by saying these things publicly. Again, other teams talk to agents and players, believe there is something to this, and are prepared to try to step in and steal an elite player if they can.

That said, Butler leaving is no lock. Minnesota can offer more money and one more guaranteed year than any other team, and if Butler looks at what happened to past guys Tom Thibodeau leaned heavily on — Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, etc. — he may want that security. Maybe enough winning can cure any locker room issues, especially if the Timberwolves can stay healthy and get off to a fast start.

Minnesota is a team to watch. Even in the West, it’s hard to imagine them missing the playoffs, but if things start slow and start to go sideways, it could get ugly. And lead to some roster and staff shake-ups.

Check out Spurs tribute video, highlights from Manu Ginobili’s career

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
While it was not a surprise, Manu Ginobili announcing his retirement from the NBA still felt like the end of an era. It is the final connection to the Big Three in San Antonio — Tim Duncan has retired and Tony Parker is in Charlotte — but this was more than that. Ginobili was one of the most creative, entertaining players in the league, a guy who just competed and worked harder than his opponents. Other players respected Ginobili, and fans of other teams loved to watch him.

While Dan Feldman is right, the coolest thing he ever did on a court was knock down a bat out of mid-air, there are other quality highlights. You can see career highlights above, and here is another tribute from the Spurs.

The man was a passing wizard.

And he made the Eurostep a sports term we now all know.

Spurs reportedly sign Quincy Pondexter to partially-guaranteed one-year deal

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
Quincy Pondexter had been a sharp-shooting wing who was a solid part of NBA rotations for years, but chronic knee issues — and multiple knee surgeries to repair them — plus a rare skin infection known as MRSA have limited him to 23 games total in the past three seasons (the Bulls waived him last February and he did not latch on with another team). Pondexter hasn’t played more than 45 games in a season since the 2014-15 season.

The San Antonio Spurs have a spot for a wing player off the bench — now that Manu Ginobili has retired — and they are willing to give Pondexter a shot to show he his healthy and earn the slot. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

This is a partially guaranteed deal at the veteran minimum, and it’s really an opportunity for Pondexter to prove he still can regularly contribute to a playoff team. It’s not hard to picture Gregg Popovich putting Pondexter in good catch-and-shoot opportunities with Patty Mills and the second unit, and the man could always shoot the rock. There’s potential there if he is truly healthy.

Pondexter is getting a chance prove it, and that’s all he can ask.

Steve Kerr: Warriors won’t change style of play for DeMarcus Cousins

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
The Warriors push the pace. They keep moving offensively, both the ball and themselves. They frequently switch defensively.

DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t always hustle up court. He often holds the ball as he surveys the floor. He’s not very comfortable defending on the perimeter. And that was even before he tore his Achilles.

So, something must give… and it won’t be Golden State.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle:

We’re not going to change our style of play. We’ll definitely add a few plays for DeMarcus (Cousins) down on the block. But for the most part, we’re not going to change who we are.

I doubt that surprises Cousins, and I doubt it bothers him. He picked the Warriors in free agency, after all. I figure he knew their expectations. Their style is established and demonstrably effective.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll smoothly fit in. Wanting to play one way is one thing. Breaking years of habits is another.

On the other hand, I also wouldn’t be surprised if, despite’s Kerr’s statement, Golden State slows down just a little as its roster age. Cousins’ impending adjustment might not be as stark as it’d appear based on the Warriors’ previous play.

At best, Cousins will pick up good habits that help him thrive in the modern NBA and make him coveted in 2019 free agency. Along the way, he helps Golden State win big.

At worst… the Warriors will be so talented, they’ll probably still succeed, anyway. A perfect mesh between teammates would be great, but talent helps overcome fit flaws.