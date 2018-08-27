Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Darius Bazley not playing in NBA’s minor league, after all

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Darius Bazley drew a lot of attention for de-committing from Syracuse to play in the NBA’s minor league. It would have been a unique path for a top recruit.

But Bazley struggled at a recent camp, to the point NBA scouts speculated he’d sit out the season rather than expose his weaknesses against professional players. And now that’s what he’ll do.

Of course, Bazley and his camp are putting their own spin on it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“Talking about it over with my group, we felt confidently that the G League wasn’t going to be needed and now I can use this time to work on my craft,” Bazley told The Athletic. “It’s mainly me talking to [agent] Rich [Paul], he knows so much, and whenever he speaks my ears perk up. When Miles [Bridges] was in Cleveland for his predraft workouts, whenever he got a chance to work out in front of NBA teams, I was working out in the gym, too. So that played a part in it, me playing well in those workouts for us to say there’s no upside in the G League. If you play well, it’s expected. If you don’t play well, you’re not NBA-ready. That’s what they’ll say. For me, working out and preparing is the best route.

“The G League is the only league where winning might not be everything. Development is the most important aspect, but guys are playing for the team and at the same time trying to play for themselves. That’s not the type of guy I am. For me in those settings to just get mine, I’ve never been brought up that way. I feel basketball is a team sport and everybody is supposed to eat. In the G League, that’s not the way it is. Everyone is trying to get an opportunity to go to the NBA.

Bazley would have had to sign a G League contract and enter the draft in October because he has not been part of the NBA draft. He was expected to be the No. 1 pick in the G League draft, meaning he could fall into uncertainty by being selected to play for an organization that was the worst team a year ago. With the start of two-way contracts as well as affiliate, local tryout and domestic draft-and-stash players, the G League draft has appeared to lose some of its value. Robert Covington (2014), Jeff Ayres (2015) and Anthony Brown (2016) were the top picks in consecutive years before a center named Eric Stuteville became the No. 1 selection in 2017. The G League affiliates of the Utah Jazz (Salt Lake City, No. 1) and Charlotte Hornets (Greensboro, Nos. 2 and 3) have the top picks this year.

For Bazley, there is no control over his draft destination due to the process currently in place, and it ultimately prevented him from following through on the G League plan. Around the G League, there are several strong developmental programs, including Austin (San Antonio), South Bay (Lakers), Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder), Raptors 905 (Toronto) and Sioux Falls (Miami). Given the rules in place now, however, Bazley lacked the same freedom as most of the league’s other players to choose his situation.

Many people got in front of themselves painting Bazley as a trailblazer. He and his camp didn’t understand the G League draft when he announced his plan? They didn’t consider his potential no-win position in that league? They didn’t know the G League is more about player development than winning? It’s really hard to paint them as particularly clever navigators of these waters.

Bazley is probably doing the best thing for him at this point. It’s uncommon, but it’s certainly not unique. Knicks second-rounder Mitchell Robinson did it last year. Hopefully for Bazley, it works as well for him.

Kings make neither friends nor progress

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The good news for the Kings this offseason: They could do nearly no wrong (with one big exception). The bad news for the Kings this offseason: They could do nearly no right (with one big exception).

Yet, even in that stuck position, they still found ways to agitate a lot of people this summer.

Sacramento has been cripplingly impatient during its 12-year playoff drought, repeatedly falling for get-good-quick schemes that fell flat and left the team even less prepared to build up later. Among the worst was a 2015 salary-dump trade with the 76ers that cost the Kings their unprotected 2019 first-rounder (and forced Sacramento to swap the No. 3 pick with Philadelphia’s No. 5 pick last year).

But that mismanagement was also liberating this summer. The Kings will almost certainly be lousy again next year, but they can aim to be as good as possible without negative consequences. Signing hamstringing veterans like they did last offseason would have been far more reasonable this year. So would prioritizing youth despite not receiving the bonus tanking benefit. It’s all whatever.

Sacramento didn’t have a quiet offseason, though – at least not to those crossing paths with the combustible franchise.

The most consequential move was draft Marvin Bagley III No. 2 over Luka Doncic, seemingly the preferred choice among Kings fans. I would have picked Doncic, and I definitely wouldn’t have picked Bagley. Sacramento’s understood rationale – Bagley wanting to be there – is especially discouraging.

Maybe Bagley will turn out better than Doncic. Even picks made for poor reasons sometimes turn out. But I’m not a believer, and I sure don’t envy Kings fans trying to talk themselves into Bagley after getting their hopes up for Doncic.

Sacramento also signed Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet that – fortunately for the Kings – Chicago matched. The deal will likely be a thorn in the Bulls’ side, but they probably weren’t eager to lose a key piece of their Jimmy Butler-trade return for nothing.

From there, Sacramento moved onto players who already agreed to terms with other teams, poaching Nemanja Bjelica from the 76ers and Yogi Ferrell from the Mavericks. Those defections reflect worse on the players, but this sure wasn’t a way for the Kings to endear themselves around the league.

Guaranteeing a 30-year-old Bjelica $13,325,000 over the next two years with a third season unguaranteed at $7.15 million seems about fair. It’s not certain he’ll hold positive trade value, but he might, and Sacramento didn’t necessarily have a better use for that money.

I like the Ferrell signing more. The Kings had plenty of room to get value while out-bidding the absurdly team-friendly contract he agreed to with Dallas. Sacramento will pay him $3 million next season and got an unguaranteed season tacked on.

Between all their incitement, the Kings provided comic relief by trading for Ben McLemore – whom they once drafted No. 7, never significantly developed, never traded then let leave in free agency without even a qualifying offer extended. It was actually part of a larger trade that worked well for Sacramento, netting a 2021 Grizzlies second-rounder for Garett Temple, an overpaid but still productive 32-year-old. Temple, McLemore and the other involved player – Deyonta Davis – are all are on expiring contracts. The second-rounder helps the Kings far more than Temple would’ve. McLemore returning to Sacramento is just a humorous side effect.

Even funnier: Vlade Divac declaring the Kings are a “super team, just young.” It’s hard to see a super team – present or future – in Bagley, De'Aaron FoxBogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Harry GilesSkal Labissiere and Justin Jackson.

But that won’t be judged yet, and Bagley was the only core player added this summer. It’s especially too soon to evaluate him fully. In these grades, I’m reluctant to assign much credit or blame for draft picks who’ve yet to play in the NBA.

They took an adventurous route, but in an offseason where the Kings had the No. 2 pick and little else to change their fortunes, the Kings used essentially only the No. 2 pick to change their fortunes. We don’t yet what that’ll mean, but this grade reflects at least a little bit of my Bagley skepticism.

Offseason grade: C-

Manu Ginobili retires

AP Photo
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Devastated by the Spurs’ loss in the 2013 NBA Finals, Manu Ginobili considered retiring. But he returned to play five more seasons — including winning the 2014 title — in an incredibly fulfilling career.

Now, as increasingly expected, Ginobili is actually calling it quits.

Ginobili:

This ends an era in San Antonio. Tim Duncan already retired. Tony Parker left for the Hornets.

It’s not even just moving on from the trio that led the Spurs to the 2003, 2005 and 2007 titles. Only Patty Mills remains from even the 2014 championship team.

Ginobili will head to the Hall of Fame in a few years. He had a wonderful NBA career, making two All-NBA third teams, winning Sixth Man of the Year and earning those four rings. He also dazzled in international play with Argentina.

He was a creative offensive playmaker whose ball-handling, scoring and passing kept defenses off guard. Known as more of a flopper early in his career, Ginobili settled in as a fine team defender. His evolution from scrappy player to respected veteran was incredibly smooth.

The 41-year-old probably could have still helped San Antonio this year. If nothing else, his presence would have been welcomed in the locker room. But the Spurs seemed to be bracing for this, acquiring shooting guards DeMar DeRozan, Marco Belinelli and Lonnie Walker this offseason.

This isn’t losing Kawhi Leonard, a superstar in his prime. But factoring nostalgia, this will be a far tougher goodbye in San Antonio.

76ers owner Josh Harris: Brett Brown could remain GM this season

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
In their search to replace Bryan Colangelo, the 76ers are reportedly looking for someone who’s both an established general manager and willing to collaborate significantly with others in the organization.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia has yet to find someone with the experience to command full control who’s also eager not to exercise that power.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN that the franchise’s general manager search is identifying new targets to meet and interview, but didn’t rule out leaving the interim structure in place for the coming season.

Since the dismissal of Bryan Colangelo in June, coach Brett Brown has served as the franchise’s interim GM surrounded with front office executives Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Elton Brand. The Sixers are promoting those three executives on Monday into expanded roles and new titles, league sources said.

Cohen (assistant general manager), and Eversley (senior VP of player personnel) are the primary day-to-day operators of the front office — with Brand (VP of basketball operations) working in the Sixers’ front office and running the G League affiliate in Delaware.

Philadelphia will also promote Alex Rucker (senior VP of analytics and strategy) and move assistant coach Kevin Young onto the front of the bench to replace Jim O’Brien, who will now serve as a senior advisor to Brown.

Brown has made clear he doesn’t want to do this job long-term. Generally, coaching and running the front office is too much work for one person to do well.

It’ll help how many other people are involved in front-office decisions, but if this structure remains in place, it’ll be worth watching whether Brown’s coaching suffers or whether the 76ers make personnel mistakes due to him being preoccupied with coaching.

At this point, Philadelphia needn’t rush to hire a new general manager. Key offseason decisions are already made. But there still ought to be a priority in replacing Colangelo.

Giving Brown the job beyond an interim basis just because he was near, but not quite touched by, scandal is hardly inspiring.

Thunder’s Andre Roberson hoping to be at full strength by Christmas

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Why did Paul George re-sign with the Thunder after they disappointingly lost in the first round? Reportedly, in part, because he believed Andre Roberson — who suffered a season-ending patellar-tendon injury in January — was a huge loss. That made sense, considering Oklahoma City was really hitting its stride before Roberson went down. The elite perimeter defender fit so well on that team.

But for Roberson to make the difference, he must actually get back to full strength. When will that happen?

Roberson, via FOX 29:

I’m not really putting a particular timeline on it, but I want to come back to myself somewhere in, like, December. It would be great if it happened before Christmas. That’d be great. But, like I said, not putting a timeline on it. Just taking it a day at a time.

With Russell Westbrook, the Thunder are prioritizing the present. They’ll have a hard time winning a championship, but I really like them as a team paying to win as much as possible — however far that takes them.

So, seeding will be very important. The Thunder would be a huge underdog to the Warriors in a playoff series. I’d also pick the Rockets and Jazz over Oklahoma City. The longer they avoid those teams, the better shape the Thunder will be in.

So, no, they absolutely shouldn’t rush back Roberson. But how soon he returns to his Defensive Player of the Year-candidate form could make a huge difference in the playoffs.