Milwaukee city attorney writes officers who tased Bucks’ Sterling Brown did nothing wrong

Bucks guard Sterling Brown has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department due to an incident last January where six police officers were called, Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation. It’s an incident that the city’s mayor apologized for, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the officers involved faced mild suspensions. You can see the video of the incident above. It’s an escalated situation with white officers and an African-American “suspect” that is all too familiar.
However, in a court document filed Friday, the Milwaukee City Attorney Grant Langley says the officers did nothing wrong and acted within their rights. From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The city attorney said the Bucks player deserved some of the blame for what happened.
“The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions,” according to the city’s written response to a civil rights lawsuit filed by Brown….
But in the legal document, the city said officers did not use excessive force, did not wrongly arrest Brown and did not violate his civil rights. The city’s response to the lawsuit asserts that the officers’ actions had nothing to do with the fact that Brown is African-American.
This is the city’s lawyer trying to save the city money in a lawsuit. We have an adversarial system of justice in the United States and Langley is the advocate for the city in this case.
However, it doesn’t play well publicly. In the Journal Sentinel article, Milwaukee’s mayor is clearly uncomfortable with statements in the city attorney’s filing.
The city likely wants to settle this and have the entire situation quietly go away. That, however, is not likely Brown’s goal, and he has the means to push this in a way many other plaintiffs would not.