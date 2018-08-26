Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas says Nuggets are making the playoffs this year

Aug 26, 2018
Last year the Denver Nuggets won 46 games and finished one game out of the playoffs, and that was with Paul Millsap missing most of the season due to injury.

This summer, the Nuggets locked up star center Nikola Jokic and added some bench depth in Isaiah Thomas. Thomas said all of that is going to get Denver to the playoffs this season.

I think he’s right.

Adding a (hopefully) healthy Thomas to the mix, getting Millsap back for a full season, a year of maturity for Jamal Murray at the point, moving Will Barton into the starting lineup, and watch out for Trey Lyles to have a good year off the bench, all will help boost Denver.

However, Millsap is the key — he had the best defensive rating on the team and when he was on the court the Nuggets were 2.4 points per 100 possessions better. That’s the end of the court that matters, the Nuggets were 26th in the NBA in defense last season and that held back their elite offense. When Millsap was on the court the Nuggets were middle of the pack defensively — not great, but not terrible like when he sat. If Denver’s defense can just be average, with their elite offense they could push 50 wins this season.

The problem is, the Nuggets play in the unforgiving West, where one can make a case for 12 teams to win at least 46 games and make the playoffs. The margins for error are almost nonexistent. Injuries, a slow start or a mid-season slump, and how teams will handle the nightly pressure of playing good teams in the conference all will factor into who makes the playoffs and who just misses out. Denver could win 50 games, or it could struggle and implode. I expect the wins, but nothing is out of the question.

Will NBA’s proposed offensive rebound rule change impact many plays? No.

Aug 26, 2018
We can all picture the end-of-game situation: A team is up one point with a minute to go, looking to extend the lead, the drag the shot clock down as far as possible then take a contested shot that they miss but their center grabs the offensive rebound. The rebounder kicks it out top, and the team kills another 24 seconds, pounding the ball and running down the clock. It can happen a few times in a row.

The NBA wants to do away with that. In one of the proposed rule changes expected to be adopted for next season, the shot clock will only be reset to 14 after an offensive rebound.

If you think it’s a significant change, did you notice it during Summer League? The WNBA season? Last season in the G-League? The NBA tested this rule out and, with a little adjustment, it worked out well. Why? Because it barely impacts any plays.

Daniel Massop at Nylon Calculus did the math, and this new rule will impact less than one possession per NBA game.

Indeed, the numbers hold with the prevailing logic that possessions after offensive rebounds tend to be incredibly quick. Over 30 percent of offensive rebounds result in putbacks (the 0 Duration value on the graph) and 75 percent of offensive rebounds result in a possession that is five seconds or less. Only 6 percent of all offensive rebounds resulted in possessions that are 14 seconds or greater last year. Given that the league average for offensive rebounds was the lowest ever this past season at 9.7 per game, this rule would apply to roughly half a rebound per team per game last year.

It just follows the logic. Think about an offensive rebound and most of the time the guy getting it goes straight back up for a shot, or the rebounder quickly kicks out for a three or other shot. It’s not common to see the offense reset.

This rule does serve a purpose — the end-of-game situation described up top. Watching a guy pound the ball for 20 seconds is not entertaining, not good basketball. This forces teams to make a play sooner, to add a possession, to keep it interesting. In that sense, this is a good rule change.

Just don’t expect it to matter much.

Kings’ Ben McLemore clarifies comments on NFL players taking knee during anthem

Aug 26, 2018
It’s one of the silly distractions that somehow passes for political discussion in America right now — NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. It has become one “us or them” issues that are used as a wedge and political debate, turning something nuanced and worthy of discussion into a — literally, often — black or white issue.

The Sacramento Kings’ Ben McLemore waded right into it.

Approached by TMZ outside a club and asked about the issue, the shooting guard dove in.

“You should always represent our nation. That’s how I feel. I think you always should.”

Does the message the players want to send get lost in the debate?

“In (the NFL’s case) it’s getting lost, but in our sport, in the NBA, I think it’s not.”

That got picked up by a number of aggregation sites, and the spin (as it was at TMZ) is that McLemore slammed NFL players. He put out a statement to correct that perception.

Good job by McLemore getting out in front of this and clarifying his thoughts. None of us form our best arguments confronted while in a car outside a bar. McLemore stepped up with detailed, respectful thoughts — this is more the kind of debate we need to have around the issue of racial injustice in this nation. The debate about kneeling during the anthem is just used to divide and distract from the bigger question. Plus, protest is part of this nation, part of the rights veterans fought for, and why Colin Kaepernick spoke with veterans about how to do this protest before he started it.

Players taking a knee for the anthem has not been an issue in the NBA (and the league would like to keep it that way). It’s not an issue for a few reasons. One, the NBA’s core demographic is different from the NFL’s — it’s younger, it’s more diverse, and it’s more urban. If an NBA player protested during the anthem it would not get near the same vitriol and pushback from the fanbase. It’s a key reason President Donald Trump taking Twitter shots at the NBA or is players doesn’t have the same impact.

Second, the power dynamic between NBA owners and players is different from the NFL’s, in that the elite players have it and own it. NBA owners would not push back against LeBron James, union president Chris Paul, or any other star players on a social justice issue because those teams would feel a talent backlash quickly. Due to basic supply and demand, elite NBA players have a lot of power and they are learning how to wield it.

Third, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league as a who have encouraged players to speak out on social issues, it does not try to stifle them. The league wants guys to speak out, to engage. That is not the sense from the more conservative management style of the NFL.

 

 

Happy Birthday James Harden! To celebrate, here’s a MVP-season highlight mix

Aug 26, 2018
James Harden turns 29 today.

His beard, I believe, turns 27.

Happy birthday to Harden. To celebrate, here is a mixtape of his best plays from last season, his MVP season. Enjoy. Watching this is a lot more interesting than a vanilla preseason NFL game.

For Stephen Curry, Women’s Equality Day is now very personal. And not enough.

Aug 26, 2018
Today (Sunday) is national Women’s Equality Day.

Celebrated on the day women were finally given the right to vote in the United States (August 26, 1920, less than 100 years ago) it is a day to think about how far we’ve come, but more importantly to motivate us to act on the vast disparities that still exist such as the gender pay gap (which is even larger for minorities), the lack of mandatory paid parental leave in this country, how women make up about 51 percent of the population but just 20 percent of Congress, or how the number of women leading Fortune 500 companies has fallen in the last year.

For Stephen Curry, this is personal, because of his daughters Riley and Ryan, and he wrote about it at the Player’s Tribune.

I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly.

And of course: paid equally.

And I think it’s important that we all come together to figure out how we can make that possible, as soon as possible. Not just as “fathers of daughters,” or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women’s Equality Day. Every day — that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country. Because every day is when the pay gap is affecting women. And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.

It’s worth reading the entire article, where Curry talks about how he recently ran his first basketball camp for girls and how the experienced — the more focused commitment, the questions they asked both of him and female CEOs he had come — moved him. And changed him.

Someone will point out that Curry should have been more about women’s rights before he had daughters, and maybe so. But, life experiences change and define who we are, and help us see life in new ways. I cared about women’s rights before I had three daughters, but my life experience now has me more aware, focused, and willing to working on the issue. I cared about equal rights for gays and the entire LGBTQ community, but I became more aware, more focused, more willing to help that effort when a member of my family came out. That experience helped sharpen things for me.

It’s like that for all of us. Life shapes us.

As Curry’s experiences as a father have shaped him and will continue to do so. His awareness and willingness to use his platform to promote women’s equality is a good step. It’s something this nation needs.