Happy Birthday James Harden! To celebrate, here’s a MVP-season highlight mix

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
James Harden turns 29 today.

His beard, I believe, turns 27.

Happy birthday to Harden. To celebrate, here is a mixtape of his best plays from last season, his MVP season. Enjoy. Watching this is a lot more interesting than a vanilla preseason NFL game.

For Stephen Curry, Women’s Equality Day is now very personal. And not enough.

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Today (Sunday) is national Women’s Equality Day.

Celebrated on the day women were finally given the right to vote in the United States (August 26, 1920, less than 100 years ago) it is a day to think about how far we’ve come, but more importantly to motivate us to act on the vast disparities that still exist such as the gender pay gap (which is even larger for minorities), the lack of mandatory paid parental leave in this country, how women make up about 51 percent of the population but just 20 percent of Congress, or how the number of women leading Fortune 500 companies has fallen in the last year.

For Stephen Curry, this is personal, because of his daughters Riley and Ryan, and he wrote about it at the Player’s Tribune.

I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly.

And of course: paid equally.

And I think it’s important that we all come together to figure out how we can make that possible, as soon as possible. Not just as “fathers of daughters,” or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women’s Equality Day. Every day — that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country. Because every day is when the pay gap is affecting women. And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.

It’s worth reading the entire article, where Curry talks about how he recently ran his first basketball camp for girls and how the experienced — the more focused commitment, the questions they asked both of him and female CEOs he had come — moved him. And changed him.

Someone will point out that Curry should have been more about women’s rights before he had daughters, and maybe so. But, life experiences change and define who we are, and help us see life in new ways. I cared about women’s rights before I had three daughters, but my life experience now has me more aware, focused, and willing to working on the issue. I cared about equal rights for gays and the entire LGBTQ community, but I became more aware, more focused, more willing to help that effort when a member of my family came out. That experience helped sharpen things for me.

It’s like that for all of us. Life shapes us.

As Curry’s experiences as a father have shaped him and will continue to do so. His awareness and willingness to use his platform to promote women’s equality is a good step. It’s something this nation needs.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum grew up a Kobe Bryant fan, “I used to hate Boston”

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
This summer, Jayson Tatum got to work out with Kobe Bryant and pick the future Hall of Famer’s brain about what made him so good, what drove him, plus what Tatum could do to improve his game (such as work off both pivot feet).

It was a dream for Tatum, who grew up idolizing the Lakers’ Kobe. It also led to an odd revelation for the Boston star during The Ringer’s The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I used to hate Boston… my favorite player was Kobe. Even before then, like when I was like 4 or 5, I’d just always tell—my mom would ask me what I wanted to be when I got older. And I would just be like, ‘I wanna be Kobe.’ She’d be like, ‘You wanna be in the NBA?’ ‘No, like, I wanna be Kobe.’ He was just my favorite player. I had his posters, all his jerseys. That was my guy.”

Of course, Tatum says he loves Boston now. Which is good, he’s going to be there a long time and could help bring a title back to the city, the Celtics are contenders right now and should be for years to come.

Brown also talked to Simmons about what he took away from his time with Kobe this summer.

“You know, I got to meet with him. And we talked about a lot of things, basketball-related, non-basketball-related. I tried to get into his mind and see how he went about things. Just trying to get better each year, what he wanted to improve year after year so he didn’t backtrack or be complacent. His will to just be the best and just striving to get better every year. That’s one thing I found interesting.”

As far as role models go for work ethic and desire to improve, Kobe’s about as good as they come. He was driven, single-mindedly at times. Tatum can learn from that, and if he makes the kind of step forward in his second season — which is going to have a different feel with Gordon Hayward back — it puts the Celtics that much closer to another banner.

Milwaukee city attorney writes officers who tased Bucks’ Sterling Brown did nothing wrong

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Bucks guard Sterling Brown has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department due to an incident last January where six police officers were called, Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation. It’s an incident that the city’s mayor apologized for, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the officers involved faced mild suspensions. You can see the video of the incident above. It’s an escalated situation with white officers and an African-American “suspect” that is all too familiar.

However, in a court document filed Friday, the Milwaukee City Attorney Grant Langley says the officers did nothing wrong and acted within their rights. From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The city attorney said the Bucks player deserved some of the blame for what happened.

“The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions,” according to the city’s written response to a civil rights lawsuit filed by Brown….

But in the legal document, the city said officers did not use excessive force, did not wrongly arrest Brown and did not violate his civil rights. The city’s response to the lawsuit asserts that the officers’ actions had nothing to do with the fact that Brown is African-American.

This is the city’s lawyer trying to save the city money in a lawsuit. We have an adversarial system of justice in the United States and Langley is the advocate for the city in this case.

However, it doesn’t play well publicly. In the Journal Sentinel article, Milwaukee’s mayor is clearly uncomfortable with statements in the city attorney’s filing.

The city likely wants to settle this and have the entire situation quietly go away. That, however, is not likely Brown’s goal, and he has the means to push this in a way many other plaintiffs would not.

 

Jakob Poeltl goes to Spurs promising to do what he does best

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Last season, Jakob Poeltl took 73.4 percent of his shots right at the rim inside the restricted area (and, coincidentally, shot 73.4 percent on those attempts), and 95 percent of his shots attempts came within 10 feet of the rim. He’s not part of the new wave of big men looking to space the floor out to the arc.

Nor is he looking to become that guy.

Traded to the Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard deal, Poeltl told Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News he thinks his touch around the rim and how he gets those shots — primarily off cuts or being the roll man after setting a pick — is something that will translate well to the Spurs.

“I think I’m most comfortable being around the basket in pick and roll situations and relocation situations; really working off my teammates,” said Poeltl. “I’m working a lot on my shooting trying to stretch it out a little more. It’s not my main focus at this time, but like I said, I have a pretty good touch around the rim. That’s where I do the most damage.”

Poeltl played well in his 18.6 minutes off the bench a game last season in Toronto, where he was efficient on offense and blocked 1.2 shots per game. Gregg Popovich are expected to lean on him more (in excess of 20 minutes a night) and no team is better at putting a player in position to play to their strengths than the Spurs. It’s a big part of their success with role players.

I like that he wants to play to what he does best, not force himself into a mold that is not a fit.

If he plays well in his new role, Poeltl would be both good for the Spurs and a sneaky good late-round fantasy pickup in a deep league (or, for daily, on the right night). Entering his third season, Poeltl is going to get new and more opportunities than he has seen in the past. If he wants to get paid with that next contract, he has to start earning that money this season.