Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ready to bring his style to the NBA

When you talk about standouts from the Las Vegas Summer League, do not leave the Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off the list — he averaged 19 points and four assists per game, and showed he knows how to use that 6’6″ hight and 6’11” wingspan. He posted up smaller guards, made jumpers, and showed off his own sense of style on the court.

Just like he did off-the-court draft night with the most eye-catching suit of the evening.

In a Q&A with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Gilgeous-Alexander talked a lot about his style and his inspirations.

He also talked about learning to use his height and length in the NBA.

Because I’m so tall for a point guard, I obviously understand how to use the size. But the next thing is still playing low. Guards at this level are obviously faster and stronger and will get underneath me to make it difficult. So playing low and playing at their level will help me.

His length makes him an intriguing defender as he gets stronger (something he knows he needs to do, like most rookies).

Right now I can guard a 2. Most 2s. Some 2s are really strong. 3s? Eh. Really in the NBA it’s a lot of switching, so I feel like I can guard them. 4s is where it gets a little tough because guys are stronger and taller. I feel like 1 through 3 I can definitely guard right now pretty well. But I still need to put on weight.

How Doc Rivers will slide Gilgeous-Alexander into the guard rotation will be something to watch. Patrick Beverley is back healthy and likely will start at the point, Lou Williams is certainly a guy who wants the ball in his hands, and Milos Teodosic is still in the mix as well. That’s a lot of quality guards to handle a limited number of minutes.

But Gilgeous-Alexander could be the future at the point for the Clippers, they traded up to get him, and he’s got to get his touches and learn.