Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ready to bring his style to the NBA

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
When you talk about standouts from the Las Vegas Summer League, do not leave the Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off the list — he averaged 19 points and four assists per game, and showed he knows how to use that 6’6″ hight and 6’11” wingspan. He posted up smaller guards, made jumpers, and showed off his own sense of style on the court.

Just like he did off-the-court draft night with the most eye-catching suit of the evening.

In a Q&A with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Gilgeous-Alexander talked a lot about his style and his inspirations.

He also talked about learning to use his height and length in the NBA.

Because I’m so tall for a point guard, I obviously understand how to use the size. But the next thing is still playing low. Guards at this level are obviously faster and stronger and will get underneath me to make it difficult. So playing low and playing at their level will help me.

His length makes him an intriguing defender as he gets stronger (something he knows he needs to do, like most rookies).

Right now I can guard a 2. Most 2s. Some 2s are really strong. 3s? Eh. Really in the NBA it’s a lot of switching, so I feel like I can guard them. 4s is where it gets a little tough because guys are stronger and taller. I feel like 1 through 3 I can definitely guard right now pretty well. But I still need to put on weight.

How Doc Rivers will slide Gilgeous-Alexander into the guard rotation will be something to watch. Patrick Beverley is back healthy and likely will start at the point, Lou Williams is certainly a guy who wants the ball in his hands, and Milos Teodosic is still in the mix as well. That’s a lot of quality guards to handle a limited number of minutes.

But Gilgeous-Alexander could be the future at the point for the Clippers, they traded up to get him, and he’s got to get his touches and learn.

Isaiah Thomas says Nuggets are making the playoffs this year

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last year the Denver Nuggets won 46 games and finished one game out of the playoffs, and that was with Paul Millsap missing most of the season due to injury.

This summer, the Nuggets locked up star center Nikola Jokic and added some bench depth in Isaiah Thomas. Thomas said all of that is going to get Denver to the playoffs this season.

I think he’s right.

Adding a (hopefully) healthy Thomas to the mix, getting Millsap back for a full season, a year of maturity for Jamal Murray at the point, moving Will Barton into the starting lineup, and watch out for Trey Lyles to have a good year off the bench, all will help boost Denver.

However, Millsap is the key — he had the best defensive rating on the team and when he was on the court the Nuggets were 2.4 points per 100 possessions better. That’s the end of the court that matters, the Nuggets were 26th in the NBA in defense last season and that held back their elite offense. When Millsap was on the court the Nuggets were middle of the pack defensively — not great, but not terrible like when he sat. If Denver’s defense can just be average, with their elite offense they could push 50 wins this season.

The problem is, the Nuggets play in the unforgiving West, where one can make a case for 12 teams to win at least 46 games and make the playoffs. The margins for error are almost nonexistent. Injuries, a slow start or a mid-season slump, and how teams will handle the nightly pressure of playing good teams in the conference all will factor into who makes the playoffs and who just misses out. Denver could win 50 games, or it could struggle and implode. I expect the wins, but nothing is out of the question.

Will NBA’s proposed offensive rebound rule change impact many plays? No.

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
We can all picture the end-of-game situation: A team is up one point with a minute to go, looking to extend the lead, the drag the shot clock down as far as possible then take a contested shot that they miss but their center grabs the offensive rebound. The rebounder kicks it out top, and the team kills another 24 seconds, pounding the ball and running down the clock. It can happen a few times in a row.

The NBA wants to do away with that. In one of the proposed rule changes expected to be adopted for next season, the shot clock will only be reset to 14 after an offensive rebound.

If you think it’s a significant change, did you notice it during Summer League? The WNBA season? Last season in the G-League? The NBA tested this rule out and, with a little adjustment, it worked out well. Why? Because it barely impacts any plays.

Daniel Massop at Nylon Calculus did the math, and this new rule will impact less than one possession per NBA game.

Indeed, the numbers hold with the prevailing logic that possessions after offensive rebounds tend to be incredibly quick. Over 30 percent of offensive rebounds result in putbacks (the 0 Duration value on the graph) and 75 percent of offensive rebounds result in a possession that is five seconds or less. Only 6 percent of all offensive rebounds resulted in possessions that are 14 seconds or greater last year. Given that the league average for offensive rebounds was the lowest ever this past season at 9.7 per game, this rule would apply to roughly half a rebound per team per game last year.

It just follows the logic. Think about an offensive rebound and most of the time the guy getting it goes straight back up for a shot, or the rebounder quickly kicks out for a three or other shot. It’s not common to see the offense reset.

This rule does serve a purpose — the end-of-game situation described up top. Watching a guy pound the ball for 20 seconds is not entertaining, not good basketball. This forces teams to make a play sooner, to add a possession, to keep it interesting. In that sense, this is a good rule change.

Just don’t expect it to matter much.

Kings’ Ben McLemore clarifies comments on NFL players taking knee during anthem

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
It’s one of the silly distractions that somehow passes for political discussion in America right now — NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. It has become one “us or them” issues that are used as a wedge and political debate, turning something nuanced and worthy of discussion into a — literally, often — black or white issue.

The Sacramento Kings’ Ben McLemore waded right into it.

Approached by TMZ outside a club and asked about the issue, the shooting guard dove in.

“You should always represent our nation. That’s how I feel. I think you always should.”

Does the message the players want to send get lost in the debate?

“In (the NFL’s case) it’s getting lost, but in our sport, in the NBA, I think it’s not.”

That got picked up by a number of aggregation sites, and the spin (as it was at TMZ) is that McLemore slammed NFL players. He put out a statement to correct that perception.

Good job by McLemore getting out in front of this and clarifying his thoughts. None of us form our best arguments confronted while in a car outside a bar. McLemore stepped up with detailed, respectful thoughts — this is more the kind of debate we need to have around the issue of racial injustice in this nation. The debate about kneeling during the anthem is just used to divide and distract from the bigger question. Plus, protest is part of this nation, part of the rights veterans fought for, and why Colin Kaepernick spoke with veterans about how to do this protest before he started it.

Players taking a knee for the anthem has not been an issue in the NBA (and the league would like to keep it that way). It’s not an issue for a few reasons. One, the NBA’s core demographic is different from the NFL’s — it’s younger, it’s more diverse, and it’s more urban. If an NBA player protested during the anthem it would not get near the same vitriol and pushback from the fanbase. It’s a key reason President Donald Trump taking Twitter shots at the NBA or is players doesn’t have the same impact.

Second, the power dynamic between NBA owners and players is different from the NFL’s, in that the elite players have it and own it. NBA owners would not push back against LeBron James, union president Chris Paul, or any other star players on a social justice issue because those teams would feel a talent backlash quickly. Due to basic supply and demand, elite NBA players have a lot of power and they are learning how to wield it.

Third, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league as a who have encouraged players to speak out on social issues, it does not try to stifle them. The league wants guys to speak out, to engage. That is not the sense from the more conservative management style of the NFL.

 

 

Happy Birthday James Harden! To celebrate, here’s a MVP-season highlight mix

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
James Harden turns 29 today.

His beard, I believe, turns 27.

Happy birthday to Harden. To celebrate, here is a mixtape of his best plays from last season, his MVP season. Enjoy. Watching this is a lot more interesting than a vanilla preseason NFL game.