Stan Van Gundy on the decline of Dwight Howard: “It’s crazy; it really is”

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Dwight Howard, NBA vagabond center, will suit up for the Washington Wizards this season. That’s five teams in six seasons for Howard since leaving Orlando, and it’s such a thing that even HBO’s John Oliver is taking digs at him.

It’s been a dramatic fall, because Orlando Howard — before the back surgery — was the best center in the game and an annual MVP candidate, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eight times made an All-NBA team. He was the prototype big man, but as he slowed and the game evolved Howard didn’t want to change.

His old coach in Orlando, Stan Van Gundy, talked about it with Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.

“It’s crazy; it really is,” Van Gundy said during his weekly appearance on my Open Mike radio show on FM 96.9 and AM 740. “… And it’s not been a lot of fun to watch because this is a guy who was the best center in the game for a long time. He’s still very good, but it doesn’t seem that he’s been highly appreciated….

“The problem is — and not just for Dwight — it’s been a tough adjustment for them [big men.] What everybody wants right now in a center is a guy who runs, defends, defends pick-and-rolls, protects the rim, rebounds and, on offense, is a pick-and-roll guy and a lob threat. Well, that’s Dwight Howard. There’s probably nobody who’s ever been better than him [at those skills.]

“The problem is these guys all want more. They want it go back to the days where you would throw them the ball in the low post and then they get to play their game. I understand that. You’re a great player and you want to be able to show what you can do, but the game has changed. It’s been a tough adjustment for centers. I don’t think the game has passed them by because those guys are still really effective. They just have had trouble adjusting to and enjoying the role people want them to play.”

Van Gundy gets to the heart of the matter — the NBA changed, Howard had the skill set to evolve with it (not the outside shot, but as a defensive force and a great pick-and-roll big), but Howard still wanted to play like Shaq and Kareem. With zone defenses the game has changed: If a team has a dominant post player, that player can be fronted and backed before he even touches the ball, making it hard to get him the rock where he can do damage. Post-ups still work in spots, but what’s key is faster recognition of the double and the ability to kick-it-out for an open three.

For most of his career, Howard has been a better, more efficient pick-and-roll player than he is on post-ups. But he couldn’t get his head wrapped around the evolution of the game and what was needed of him. So he has stumbled, and off the court his efforts at leadership have fallen flat.

He was better last season in Charlotte, and maybe Washington is another step in that direction, but we all need to see it before we believe it.

Celtics’ Terry Rozier on returning to back-up role: “I’m not worried about it”

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Terry Rozier‘s season took a dramatic turn when Kyrie Irving needed to go under the knife — suddenly he was thrust into a starting role, rather than coming off the bench. He impressed in his new role, averaging 15.6, points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists as a starter during the season, then in the playoffs it went up again to 16.4 points per game and 5.7 assists, with a PER of 17.3. Rozier stepping up was a big reason Boston made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

When the season tips off in October, Kyrie Irving will be back as the starter and Rozier will be coming off the bench again. He said he’s good with that, according to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

Rozier is entering the final year of his contract and he will get a healthy raise next summer from the $3 million he will make this season. Knowing he is playing for a contract, Rozier is going to say the right things — as he did here — and work to put up numbers this season. Last season he proved his value and rewarding the faith Danny Ainge had in him.

Boston faces a tough decision with Rozier going forward. There will be teams interested in him and the Celtics could trade him this season and sell high. However, they may want to keep him around if they aren’t 100 percent sure they can retain Irving in free agency next summer (there are rumors of him going to New York with Jimmy Butler, plus a host of other ones). With the team contending this season, Boston may want to keep Rozier in house, then hope they can keep the band together next summer.

Kobe Bryant on his hardcore fans not loving LeBron as a Laker: “they’ll fall in line”

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
There is a segment of the massive Laker fan base that are more Kobe Bryant fans than Lakers fans. They rooted for the Lakers because he was on the team, pushed back against any negative narrative (such as saying he missed a lot of clutch shots, which he did), and generally thought Kobe walked on water.

Those fans have been slow to get on the “LeBron James is a Laker” bandwagon and welcome him to the family, in part because they see LeBron and his legacy as one of the things Kobe is judged against. It leads to some idiots vandalizing LeBron murals.

Kobe is on board with LeBron the Laker and says his fans will come around, as he said on the Rich Eisen show.

“Listen, if you are a fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that is above anything else. I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high. That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they’ll fall in line.”

LeBron made a bet with his legacy in coming to the Lakers: Win a title here and it goes up a notch, but fail to and — fair or not — it gets a little blemish. The Lakers are one of the storied franchises of the league and the stars that have come to the team via free agency or trade — from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaq to Pau Gasol — have won rings. That is the bar for the Lakers. It’s going to take a couple of years to get the Lakers there, but that is the standard.

That doesn’t mean Kobe is better than him.

Nick Young reportedly arrested after traffic stop Friday night

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
This is not how you impress teams when you are a free agent.

Nick Young was reportedly arrested Friday night in Hollywood following a traffic stop, as reported by TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the former Golden State Warriors star was pulled over just before midnight for a routine traffic violation when something went wrong.

We’re told the 33-year-old refused to cooperate with the officers on scene, and so he was arrested for obstruction of justice….

He was taken to a nearby station where he was booked. We’re told Young’s vehicle was impounded.

We don’t have a lot of details here on exactly how this went down, so it’s difficult to draw and real conclusions.

Young won a ring last season with the Golden State Warriors, where he played 17 minutes a game, shot 41 percent from deep, and made some plays. The Warriors, frustrated with young not playing within the offense and not playing much defense at all, were looking to move on.

Young may not have a home when training camp starts, but he is the kind of player who gets picked up as a mid-season replacement by some team.

Team Power, 3’s Company scuffle during Big3 Final (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughAug 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Friday night was the final in The Big3 playoffs. It pitted Team Power versus 3’s Company, with the former eventually coming out on top, 51-43.

But before things could wrap up in the Big 3 season, things got a little testy between each side. Early in the first half, Corey Maggette and Dahntay Jones exchanged words after Maggette hit a jumper over Jones. Apparently upset with Jones tapping his leg on a fadeaway, Maggette went after the former Cleveland Cavalier, giving him an earful.

That’s when things exploded, and the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle. Things eventually settled, and Team Power came out on top.

Here’s what it looked like when Team Power won:

Maggette led the way, scoring 27 points while adding six rebounds and two assists.