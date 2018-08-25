Kobe Bryant on his hardcore fans not loving LeBron as a Laker: “they’ll fall in line”

There is a segment of the massive Laker fan base that are more Kobe Bryant fans than Lakers fans. They rooted for the Lakers because he was on the team, pushed back against any negative narrative (such as saying he missed a lot of clutch shots, which he did), and generally thought Kobe walked on water.
Those fans have been slow to get on the “LeBron James is a Laker” bandwagon and welcome him to the family, in part because they see LeBron and his legacy as one of the things Kobe is judged against. It leads to some idiots vandalizing LeBron murals.
Kobe is on board with LeBron the Laker and says his fans will come around, as he said on the Rich Eisen show.
“Listen, if you are a fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that is above anything else. I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high. That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they’ll fall in line.”
LeBron made a bet with his legacy in coming to the Lakers: Win a title here and it goes up a notch, but fail to and — fair or not — it gets a little blemish. The Lakers are one of the storied franchises of the league and the stars that have come to the team via free agency or trade — from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaq to Pau Gasol — have won rings. That is the bar for the Lakers. It’s going to take a couple of years to get the Lakers there, but that is the standard.
That doesn’t mean Kobe is better than him.
This is not how you impress teams when you are a free agent.
Nick Young was reportedly arrested Friday night in Hollywood following a traffic stop, as reported by TMZ Sports.
Law enforcement sources tell us … the former Golden State Warriors star was pulled over just before midnight for a routine traffic violation when something went wrong.
We’re told the 33-year-old refused to cooperate with the officers on scene, and so he was arrested for obstruction of justice….
He was taken to a nearby station where he was booked. We’re told Young’s vehicle was impounded.
We don’t have a lot of details here on exactly how this went down, so it’s difficult to draw and real conclusions.
Young won a ring last season with the Golden State Warriors, where he played 17 minutes a game, shot 41 percent from deep, and made some plays. The Warriors, frustrated with young not playing within the offense and not playing much defense at all, were looking to move on.
Young may not have a home when training camp starts, but he is the kind of player who gets picked up as a mid-season replacement by some team.
Friday night was the final in The Big3 playoffs. It pitted Team Power versus 3’s Company, with the former eventually coming out on top, 51-43.
But before things could wrap up in the Big 3 season, things got a little testy between each side. Early in the first half, Corey Maggette and Dahntay Jones exchanged words after Maggette hit a jumper over Jones. Apparently upset with Jones tapping his leg on a fadeaway, Maggette went after the former Cleveland Cavalier, giving him an earful.
That’s when things exploded, and the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle. Things eventually settled, and Team Power came out on top.
Here’s what it looked like when Team Power won:
Maggette led the way, scoring 27 points while adding six rebounds and two assists.
Big3 MVP Corey Maggette stepped up when it mattered — he scored more than half his team’s points, 27 of the 50, and that was enough to lead his team, Power, to the Big3 title in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
Power had been the team to beat all season — with Cuttino Mobley, Chris “Birdman” Andersen, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis — and it showed in the title game as they raced out to a commanding 49-34 lead. However, 3’s Company’s Andre Emmett poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the night and he led a late charge to make the score 49-43, but then a Mobley jumper ended it.
Early in the game, the physical play almost spilled over to a fight when Dahntay Jones clipped Maggette on a shot release and Maggette got in his face about it. Benches cleared, there was plenty of pushing, but nothing too serious happened.
It was a groundbreaking win for Power head coach Nancy Lieberman. It was also redemptive for Maggette, who went down with a torn Achilles in Brooklyn during the BIG3’s very first week last year but bounced back big this season.
With LeBron James now with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics are slated to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season. They will have to battle the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for top billing in the East, but guys like Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward will help propel Boston forward as they try to seek an NBA Finals bid in 2019.
Tatum was a breakout star for the Celtics last season after Gordon Hayward went down early in the year with a dislocated ankle and broken tibia. It was exactly what Boston was hoping for, and moving forward they now have a bevy of talent on the wing and at guard.
The only problem?
With Hayward back, coach Brad Stevens will need to find playing time for all of the top tier talent he has on the Celtics roster. That means Tatum could end up coming off the bench this year, something that he says he is willing to do.
Via Boston.com:
“Everybody has a job to do,” he said. “Our job is to be the best versions of ourselves and come together for a bigger goal, which is winning a championship. Brad’s job is to manage playing time and manage all sorts of stuff. That’s why he’s the coach. We got a bunch of selfless guys on the team that just want to win. We’ll figure it out.”
Tatum said it does not matter to him whether he starts or comes off the bench.
“I understand how deep our team is,” he said. “I just care about winning and doing what I can while I’m on the floor.”
The most successful NBA teams are able to put aside ego and fill roles the way they need to in order to achieve their ultimate goal. Manu Ginobili was undoubtedly better than some of the players who started over him with San Antonio Spurs, but he often embraced his bench role. If Tatum can do that, even for just part of a season, it could give the Celtics an unmatched rotational strength in the East.
For now, Tatum is saying all the right things and it looks like Boston is going to be a complete hassle to deal with in 2018-19.