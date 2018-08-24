Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: 76ers want GM who’ll collaborate with minority owner, others on decisions

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 76ers reportedly tried to hire Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and looked into pursuing Spurs general manager R.C. Buford.

Why didn’t Philadelphia lure either big-name executive to replace Bryan Colangelo?

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

Yes, they want a name general manager. But they’re also looking for someone who doesn’t have the final say, so to speak. They want to do it all like a group decision.

There’s a guy in the ownership group. His name is David Heller.

He’s one of these guys from New  York. When Sam Hinkie was the GM, from what you hear, is he was a guy who was basically running the meetings, and he had a heavy hand in the decision making. And at this particular time, he again has a heavy hand in the decision making.

And when you look at the fact that they have Joel Embiid, they have Ben Simmons, and they have all these other guys, they feel as if the model that they have works. So why tweak it? Also, it’s one of those things where they’re heavy analytics based. Brett Brown has a say. They trust Brett Brown. So, you feel like, right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

I don’t blame Heller for that. If I had enough money to buy an NBA team, I’d run its basketball operations. That’s a perk of the purchase. Why spend all that money not to do the most fun job?

But the 76ers’ confidence in their current setup seems misplaced. After all, they ousted the architect of this rising team, Hinkie. Even if he collaborated closely with Heller, Hinkie was still a huge part of the setup that got Philadelphia here.

So, the 76ers will have to embrace an at least somewhat altered front-office structure. As long as that includes dispersed power, they’ll have a hard time attracting an established general manager. Proven executives like Morey and Buford want to make the calls, not merely influence them.

Either structure can work. There are pros and cons to both. Philadelphia just ought to realize where it stands.

Diana Taurasi claps back (video)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

You come at the queen, you best not miss.

Diana Taurasi scored 27 points to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a 96-86 win over the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s single-elimination second round last night. She improved to 13-0 in winner-take-all games.

Even more fun, she stunted on the Sun afterward, basking in their wayward attempts to rattle her.

Before the game, Courtney Williams posted this picture of herself and Taurasi:

Gooo timeee!! Playoffs babyyyyy 😤💪🏽

A post shared by Courtney Williams (@courtneywilliams10) on

During the game, Jasmine Thomas and Taurasi passive-aggressively clapped at each other – but Taurasi got the last word.

ESPN:

Taurasi to Thomas:

Who’s clapping now? [expletive]

Taurasi in her post-game interview:

You can post Instagram pictures. You can clap in people’s faces. That’s not going to get you a win, though.

I’m here for this well-earned sassiness.

Corey Maggette leads Clippers-centric squad into Big3 title game

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

For four seasons, Corey Maggette and Quentin Richardson were teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers. Then, not long after Richardson left the team, Cuttino Mobley joined the Clippers and he and Maggette were teammates for three years.

All that familiarity has paid off in the Big3 this season as that core — along with Glen “Big Baby” Davis (he came to the Clippers after all the others had left) and Chris “Birdman” Anderson — have lifted Power to the championship game of the premier 3-on-3 league.

The Big3 Championship Game is tonight (Friday) between Power and 3’s Company — led by Dahntay Jones and Andre Emmett — at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You can catch it starting at 8 pm ET on FOX, with the 3rd place match-up between Tri-State and 3 Headed Monsters first, followed by the championship game.

All season long Power has been the team to beat, having lost just one game (and avenging that loss last week). Last season Maggette played in just one Big3 game due to injury, but healthy this season he was named the league’s MVP and Best Captain not just because of his stats — 16.9 points and3.1 assists per game, both fourth in the league — but also because of his leadership in bringing the team together.

Power is a real team, and it’s not just Maggette’s carrying them. Big Baby Davis has stepped up all season (including hitting the game-winning free throws after attacking the rim and drawing the foul, and Chris “Birdman” Anderson won Defensive Player of the Year behind his 1.4 blocks per game. They have a Hall of Famer as coach in Nancy Lieberman, who also won Big3 Coach of the Year.

Power can beat you inside and out — while Maggette and Mobley will still knock down threes, most of Power’s damage is done inside. Davis is still a load on the block and can hit fadeaways, and Maggette is still strong, knows how to drive the lane and score at the rim. Power can play power ball.

3’s Company has the hottest player in the league in Emmett, who had 25 of the team’s 50 points in the semi-finals and has scored at least 20 points a game in four straight. If 3’s Company is going to pull the upset, it will be because he continues his unstoppable streak.

With him, Jones and Drew Gooden are the primary scorers at this point and get the bulk of the run. The team is coached by Michael Cooper.

The Big3 — co-founded by Ice Cube — has reached more goals in its second season. Television ratings, particularly among the 18-49 crowd, have gone up, and the games are now broadcast life on Friday nights. The buildings have been sold out. And the league added star power such as Amar’e Stoudemire and Nate Robinson this year (both play for Tri-State and will get a warm welcome in New York Friday).

The Big-3 is counting on a crowning moment to end their second season, something that will keep the buzz going and help the league grow heading into next season. Maggette may be the guy to get them one.

JJ Redick on what derailed Clippers: ‘Donald Trump-level pettiness’

AP
By Dane CarbaughAug 24, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Los Angeles Clippers are over. Well, at least the version that we have become accustomed to over the past decade or so. Chris Paul is with the Houston Rockets. Blake Griffin is with the Detroit Pistons. DeAndre Jordan is a Dallas Maverick.

All that’s left is Doc Rivers and a question mark about whether or not this franchise can rebuild after what was arguably its most successful run.

JJ Redick was one of those core players for Los Angeles that is in a new location, signing a second one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. Redick is always one for a good quote, and will often shoot it straight when asked direct questions. During a recent podcast, Redick gave some insight about why he felt the Clippers locker room sort of fell apart at the end.

Via Pardon My Take:

I don’t think there was one moment. Doc used to always talk about how when one group was together for a long period of time, instead of getting closer together you end up pointing fingers at each other. It was weird because separately everybody was really cool with each other, off the court everybody sort of got along. And then, there was just so much pettiness, it was just pettiness. It’s weird to think what we had the potential to accomplish and what ultimately derailed that was pettiness. Like, Donald Trump-level pettiness.

Redick went on to say that he felt that the Clippers were bogged down by “passive aggressive bullshit” and didn’t exclude himself from being party to that environment. He also said he didn’t think the main characters of the LA drama necesarily hated each other.

Of course, the Clippers during that time were always supposed to be the team that was about to break through but never could make it either due to playoff failure, injuries, or both. No doubt the locker room issues compounded on top of that.

Toward the end of their run in Los Angeles together, it seemed that you could feel some of this bubble up when you watched Clippers games, and rumors kept servicing about reported riffs between this player or that player. It’s certainly interesting to see that confirmed at least in part by Redick some time later.

Here’s a rumored look at the new Nike LeBron 16s (PHOTOS)

AP
By Dane CarbaughAug 24, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James‘ billion-dollar contract with Nike means we’ll continue to see the top signature shoe line from The King for quite some time.

We have been waiting to see what this season’s edition of LeBron’s shoes will look like for some time. It was obvious that it would probably follow the design cues from the past couple of years, complete with a woven upper and a one-piece construction.

Now, it appears that LeBron himself has decided to help us with a sneak peek of the upcoming LeBron 16.

On his Instagram story, James posted photos after people noticed him wearing a black and red colorway of what was rumored to be his latest signature shoe.

Via Twitter:

LeBron’s signature line has always been a leader, right alongside the Kobe series. Several excellent editions of the shoes have been put out, with my favorite being the LeBron X.

I’m not personally a fan of the one-piece upper on this one, mostly because my feet are usually too damn wide to get through the opening at the top. But it certainly does look good, and aesthetically it seems like part of the family after the release of the Lebron 15.