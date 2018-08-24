Report: 76ers want GM who’ll collaborate with minority owner, others on decisions

The 76ers reportedly tried to hire Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and looked into pursuing Spurs general manager R.C. Buford.
Why didn’t Philadelphia lure either big-name executive to replace Bryan Colangelo?
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:
Yes, they want a name general manager. But they’re also looking for someone who doesn’t have the final say, so to speak. They want to do it all like a group decision.
There’s a guy in the ownership group. His name is David Heller.
He’s one of these guys from New York. When Sam Hinkie was the GM, from what you hear, is he was a guy who was basically running the meetings, and he had a heavy hand in the decision making. And at this particular time, he again has a heavy hand in the decision making.
And when you look at the fact that they have Joel Embiid, they have Ben Simmons, and they have all these other guys, they feel as if the model that they have works. So why tweak it? Also, it’s one of those things where they’re heavy analytics based. Brett Brown has a say. They trust Brett Brown. So, you feel like, right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
I don’t blame Heller for that. If I had enough money to buy an NBA team, I’d run its basketball operations. That’s a perk of the purchase. Why spend all that money not to do the most fun job?
But the 76ers’ confidence in their current setup seems misplaced. After all, they ousted the architect of this rising team, Hinkie. Even if he collaborated closely with Heller, Hinkie was still a huge part of the setup that got Philadelphia here.
So, the 76ers will have to embrace an at least somewhat altered front-office structure. As long as that includes dispersed power, they’ll have a hard time attracting an established general manager. Proven executives like Morey and Buford want to make the calls, not merely influence them.
Either structure can work. There are pros and cons to both. Philadelphia just ought to realize where it stands.