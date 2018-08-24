PBT Extra: Mapping out the biggest moves of the NBA offseason

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
The NBA summer has settled. While a few minor tweaks are still to come — where will Jamal Crawford land? How much will Rodney Hood re-sign for with the Cavaliers? — the big moves came early and often.

Time to put up the map and break down the 10 biggest moves of the summer, from DeAndre Jordan finally heading to Dallas to LeBron James taking his talents to Los Angeles, with eight other stops in between.

Ben Simmons getting buckets, dropping dimes at UCLA run

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
The UCLA run — put on by Rico Hines — is the hottest thing going in the basketball world right now. As it is every summer. Everyone comes out.

I mean EVERYONE. Like rumor-starting everyone.

That includes the Sixers Ben Simmons, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who can still get to the rim and still throw the smart pass like few others. Hat tip Home Team Hoops and Rico Hines.

He looks ready.

If the Sixers are going to truly challenge Boston this season (and, maybe, Toronto) they need Simmons to take a step forward with his game — specifically, become more of a threat with his jumper, he knocked down a couple in that video — plus have Markelle Fultz step up, Joel Embiid find a new level, and the role players to do their jobs efficiently.

Simmons looks sharp, but we’ll see how he looks against non-pickup defenses in a couple of months.

Report: Jimmy Butler open to playing with LeBron James on Lakers

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler reportedly wants to play with his friend Kyrie Irving next year.

But that doesn’t mean Butler has taken a professional side in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving rift.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

Per a source close to Butler, he’s open to the idea of moving on from the Timberwolves to play alongside James in Los Angeles.

Why wouldn’t Butler be open to it? LeBron is a great player who vaults his teams into championship contention. Los Angeles is a desirable place to be.

But I believe Butler also wants to play with Irving, and Irving and LeBron probably aren’t teaming up again. I also believe Butler probably wants to make as much money as possible, which would mean re-signing in Minnesota (or elsewhere if the Timberwolves trade him).

Butler can’t get it all. Like all free agents, he must balance his priorities.

Where will playing with LeBron on the Lakers rank? That’s a much bigger question than whether Butler is merely open to it.

Jayson Tatum to Celtics president Danny Ainge, who traded down rather draft him No. 1: ‘You owe me some money’

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
Celtics president Danny Ainge said he would’ve drafted Jayson Tatum No. 1 overall last year. Instead, Boston traded the top pick to the 76ers, who used it on Markelle Fultz.

Great for the Celtics, who still got Tatum – arguably, with Donovan Mitchell, the draft’s best player – and netted an extra first-round pick.

Not great for Tatum, who slipped to Boston at No. 3 and will therefore earn $7,326,697 less on his four-year rookie-scale contract than if he’d gone No. 1.

Tatum, as transcribed by Fred Katz of MassLive:

“I joke with Danny all the time, he should’ve just took me No. 1,” Tatum said while guesting on The Bill Simmons Podcast at The Ringer. “I could’ve kept a few dollars of my paycheck. Tell (Ainge), ‘You owe me some money.'”

This is a good time to remember how unfair the draft is for players in it. The entire system was negotiated between owners who want to keep their costs down and veterans already in the league who want to protect their share of money. The best draft prospects are pushed toward the worst-performing teams and then stuck on artificially set low-paying contracts.

And don’t get me started on teams buying second-round picks for millions of dollars then paying the selected player far less. The overall money spent shows the player’s value, but he gets only a small share of it.

But as long as players keep celebrating getting drafted, nothing will change.

Rumor: Kevin Durant signed short deal with Warriors so he’d have ability to re-sign for five years next summer

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Kevin Durant is leaving $5,654,150 on the table next season.

Why? Answering that question could go a long way in deciphering his future with the Warriors.

Durant getting his full max salary next season would’ve required locking in for at least two more years. As is, he signed another 1+1 deal that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

But a 2+1 contract would have guaranteed Durant a $38,506,482 salary in 2019-20 – about equal to his projected max for that season when he reenters free agency. So, there isn’t clear financial upside for Durant’s decision.

Again: Why didn’t he just take the substantially higher salary this season? He didn’t sound interested in giving ownership another discount, but he has also only vaguely explained his decision.

Mark Medina of The Mercury News on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

No doubt, from what I was told when he made this decision, the main driving force – as you alluded to – was the financial flexibility because he can get that five-year, 219 million-dollar deal.

Based on the latest cap projections, Durant will be eligible for a a five-year, $221 million contract with Golden State next summer.

But if he signed a 2+1 deal this summer, his projected max in 2020 would be a five-year, $235 million contract. And he would have earned an extra $5,654,150 this season.

Here’s the path Durant is on and what he could’ve done, this year’s actual contract and potential contract in black with exact amounts, the following contract in red with projected amounts (option years in a 1+1 or 2+1 ignored, as they would have just been for insurance and likely declined):

image

Was Durant concerned he could get a five-year max in 2019, but 2020? That’d be odd for a superstar like him.

Does he prioritize becoming a free agent in 2023 vs. 2024 (assuming he’d get a player option in a five-year deal)? It’s hard to see much difference that far out, but even there were, he could have always signed a four-year deal after his 2+1 in the alternate scenario.

I believe Durant and/or the Warriors are describing his current contract as just a way to set up a long-term deal with Golden State. That gives a perception of stability that has otherwise been lacking.

But that explanation just doesn’t make financial sense.

Don’t lose sight of the simplest theory: Durant sacrificed money next season because he placed greater value on the ability to choose his team next summer rather than being locked in with the Warriors.