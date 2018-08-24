AP Photo/Morry Gash

Mike Budenholzer bolsters Bucks

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The Bucks had a superstar. They had another borderline All-Star. They had a solid supporting cast.

And now they have a workable vision.

Milwaukee made the biggest coaching upgrade of the year, going from Jason Kidd/interim Joe Prunty to Mike Budenholzer. Add a couple complementary signings, and the Bucks are coming together.

The Celtics, Raptors and 76ers are in the Eastern Conference’ post-LeBron James first class. Milwaukee fits into the next tier with the Pacers, but an ascension to the top tier appears more likely than a drop lower.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is elite. Khris Middleton is underrated. The rest of the rotation is solid throughout.

The goal must be ending a 17-year playoff-series-victory drought, the NBA’s longest going.

Budenholzer should help. The Bucks got him with the Raptors in hot pursuit, a coup for small-market Milwaukee. (An aside: Would Budenholzer have picked Toronto if he knew Kawhi Leonard would be there?) Budenholzer is not the NBA’s best coach, but he needn’t be.

Whatever innovation Kidd’s switching defense brought, opponents had mostly solved it. His offensive philosophy was dated. And he’d worn out relationships with his players.

Budenholzer had a strong record of player development with the Hawks. His defenses have been sound. And his offense is modern.

To that end, the Bucks signed stretch bigs Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez.

Ilyasova was surprisingly expensive. Milwaukee guaranteed him $7 million each of the next two seasons, and he has an early guarantee date (two days after the 2020 draft) for his $7 million salary the following year. But he just knows how to play. Ilyasova is a good shooter and heady defender who takes advantage of his keen understanding of positioning with a willingness to take charges.

Lopez was a bargain on a one-year, $3,382,000 contract. He might start at center. At minimum, he’s more dependable than Thon Maker. Lopez has quickly become one of the NBA’s better 3-point-shooting centers, and he’s a solid interior defender.

Budenholzer knows how to effectively spread the floor using bigs like Ilyasova and Lopez. And Milwaukee already had good backcourt shooters in Tony Snell and Malcolm Brogdon. It’s downright scary how much space Antetokounmpo will have, whether it’s attacking one-on-one or in pick-and-rolls with Eric Bledsoe.

Landing Ilyasova and Lopez came at a cost, though. The Bucks let Jabari Parker walk, a historically quick exit for the former No. 2 pick.

The failure to get nothing for him can’t be pinned solely on this offseason. Matching the Bulls’ $20 million salary for him wouldn’t have necessarily been wise. Considering Milwaukee’s obvious unwillingness to pay the luxury tax, it was untenable.

But how did the Bucks not see this coming? Why didn’t they move Parker before the trade deadline? And why did they allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the latter stages of his free agency?

Parker’s two-year deal with Chicago wouldn’t have been possible as an offer sheet, which is required for restricted free agents. The contract contains a team option, and offer sheets must be for at least two years not counting options. If Milwaukee kept Parker restricted – even without an intention to match – the Bulls would have been forced to sign him to a different contract, one not as favorable to them or Parker. Chicago probably would have just made the second year unguaranteed – a small, but noteworthy, difference. But the Bulls never had to make that choice, because the Bucks let Parker become unrestricted.

Chicago isn’t close to challenging the Bucks. But Antetokounmpo is just 23. The Bulls could definitely become competitive during Antetokounmpo’s prime, and Milwaukee – out of kindness to Parker or fealty to his agent, Mark Bartelstein – made it easier for them to build.

The Bucks also drafted Donte DiVincenzo with the No. 17 and signed Pat Connaughton for slightly more than the minimum. I don’t expect either to contribute much this year.

Antetokounmpo gives Milwaukee a wide-open window. Middleton and Bledsoe are headed toward unrestricted free agency next summer, and the 2019 offseason will go a long way in shaping this team long-term.

But the Bucks have a serious chance this year to have their best season in a long time, and that matters.

They were always due to take a step forward next season. Their moves this summer just push them along a little more.

Offseason grade: B-

Jayson Tatum to Celtics president Danny Ainge, who traded down rather draft him No. 1: ‘You owe me some money’

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
Celtics president Danny Ainge said he would’ve drafted Jayson Tatum No. 1 overall last year. Instead, Boston traded the top pick to the 76ers, who used it on Markelle Fultz.

Great for the Celtics, who still got Tatum – arguably, with Donovan Mitchell, the draft’s best player – and netted an extra first-round pick.

Not great for Fultz, who slipped to Boston at No. 3 and will therefore earn $7,326,697 less on his four-year rookie-scale contract than if he’d gone No. 1.

Tatum, as transcribed by Fred Katz of MassLive:

“I joke with Danny all the time, he should’ve just took me No. 1,” Tatum said while guesting on The Bill Simmons Podcast at The Ringer. “I could’ve kept a few dollars of my paycheck. Tell (Ainge), ‘You owe me some money.'”

This is a good time to remember how unfair the draft is for players in it. The entire system was negotiated between owners who want to keep their costs down and veterans already in the league who want to protect their share of money. The best draft prospects are pushed toward the worst-performing teams and then stuck on artificially set low-paying contracts.

And don’t get me started on teams buying second-round picks for millions of dollars then paying the selected player far less. The overall money spent shows the player’s value, but he gets only a small share of it.

But as long as players keep celebrating getting drafted, nothing will change.

Rumor: Kevin Durant signed short deal with Warriors so he’d have ability to re-sign for five years next summer

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin Durant is leaving $5,654,150 on the table next season.

Why? Answering that question could go a long way in deciphering his future with the Warriors.

Durant getting his full max salary next season would’ve required locking in for at least two more years. As is, he signed another 1+1 deal that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

But a 2+1 contract would have guaranteed Durant a $38,506,482 salary in 2019-20 – about equal to his projected max for that season when he reenters free agency. So, there isn’t clear financial upside for Durant’s decision.

Again: Why didn’t he just take the substantially higher salary this season? He didn’t sound interested in giving ownership another discount, but he has also only vaguely explained his decision.

Mark Medina of The Mercury News on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

No doubt, from what I was told when he made this decision, the main driving force – as you alluded to – was the financial flexibility because he can get that five-year, 219 million-dollar deal.

Based on the latest cap projections, Durant will be eligible for a a five-year, $221 million contract with Golden State next summer.

But if he signed a 2+1 deal this summer, his projected max in 2020 would be a five-year, $235 million contract. And he would have earned an extra $5,654,150 this season.

Here’s the path Durant is on and what he could’ve done, this year’s actual contract and potential contract in black with exact amounts, the following contract in red with projected amounts (option years in a 1+1 or 2+1 ignored, as they would have just been for insurance and likely declined):

image

Was Durant concerned he could get a five-year max in 2019, but 2020? That’d be odd for a superstar like him.

Does he prioritize becoming a free agent in 2023 vs. 2024 (assuming he’d get a player option in a five-year deal)? It’s hard to see much difference that far out, but even there were, he could have always signed a four-year deal after his 2+1 in the alternate scenario.

I believe Durant and/or the Warriors are describing his current contract as just a way to set up a long-term deal with Golden State. That gives a perception of stability that has otherwise been lacking.

But that explanation just doesn’t make financial sense.

Don’t lose sight of the simplest theory: Durant sacrificed money next season because he placed greater value on the ability to choose his team next summer rather than being locked in with the Warriors.

Read Jackie MacMullan’s five-part series on mental health in the NBA

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
We’ve written about various aspects of Jackie MacMullan’s five-part series on mental health in the NBA. But I can’t recommend enough you read each piece in its entirety. This is excellent and important journalism.

Here are links to all five articles at ESPN:

Report: 76ers want GM who’ll collaborate with minority owner, others on decisions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The 76ers reportedly tried to hire Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and looked into pursuing Spurs general manager R.C. Buford.

Why didn’t Philadelphia lure either big-name executive to replace disgraced Bryan Colangelo/interim Brett Brown?

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer on the “Yahoo Sports NBA: Chris Mannix” podcast:

Yes, they want a name general manager. But they’re also looking for someone who doesn’t have the final say, so to speak. They want to do it all like a group decision.

There’s a guy in the ownership group. His name is David Heller.

He’s one of these guys from New  York. When Sam Hinkie was the GM, from what you hear, is he was a guy who was basically running the meetings, and he had a heavy hand in the decision making. And at this particular time, he again has a heavy hand in the decision making.

And when you look at the fact that they have Joel Embiid, they have Ben Simmons, and they have all these other guys, they feel as if the model that they have works. So why tweak it? Also, it’s one of those things where they’re heavy analytics based. Brett Brown has a say. They trust Brett Brown. So, you feel like, right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

I don’t blame Heller for that. If I had enough money to buy an NBA team, I’d run its basketball operations. That’s a perk of the purchase. Why spend all that money not to do the most fun job?

But the 76ers’ confidence in their current setup seems misplaced. After all, they ousted the architect of this rising team, Hinkie. Even if he collaborated closely with Heller, Hinkie was still a huge part of the setup that got Philadelphia here.

So, the 76ers will have to embrace an at least somewhat altered front-office structure. As long as that includes dispersed power, they’ll have a hard time attracting an established general manager. Proven executives like Morey and Buford want to make the calls, not merely influence them.

Either structure can work. There are pros and cons to both. Philadelphia just ought to realize where it stands.