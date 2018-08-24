Lakers

LeBron James testifies in case involving use of player tattoos in video games

By Dane CarbaughAug 24, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Is the art tattooed on your own body your personal property to do with what you please? That is the question at hand in one federal case between the makers of the NBA 2K video game and a tattoo shop that has done work for none other than LeBron James.

In fact, LeBron himself recently testified that he felt as though his body art was his to do with as he pleased once it was inked onto his skin and paid for. But the tattoo shop, Solid Oak, says that they did not give permission for the art they had done on LeBron’s body to be licensed in the 2K video games.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“My understanding is that [my] tattoos are a part of my body and my likeness, and I have the right to have my tattoos visible when people or companies depict what I look like,” stated James. “I always thought that I had the right to license what I look like to other people for various merchandise, television appearances, and other types of creative works, like video games.”

Then turning to the matter at hand — a lawsuit brought by Solid Oak Sketches against Take-Two over the NBA 2K video franchise — James adds, “In the fifteen years since I’ve been playing professional basketball, this case is the first time that anyone has suggested to me that I can’t license my likeness without getting the permission of the tattooists who inked my tattoos. No tattooist has ever told me I needed their permission to be shown with my tattoos, even when it was clear I was a public basketball player.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the judge in the case has denied a move for dismissal, instead allowing time for more fact-finding on the issue at hand.

On its face this seems patently ridiculous given that money was exchanged for the item in question, therefore Solid Oak wood have no claim to any kind of ownership over tattoos on LeBron’s or anyone else’s body. But just as car manufacturers are trying to make it so you can’t legally work on your own car, it’s not immediately clear what will happen in this case.

No doubt with LeBron testifying on behalf of 2K there will be some significant backing on his side of this debate.

Vince Carter: 'I have a young guy's mentality with a 40-year-old body'

Getty
Associated PressAug 24, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) Vince Carter can’t say his 21st NBA season will be his last.

At least not yet.

Carter signed a one-year veteran minimum contract Friday with the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks, his eighth team, in what could be his final stop before starting a career in broadcasting.

It appears to be the right mix for Carter, the league’s oldest active player. He turns 42 in January and wants to be ready for a television job when his playing days end.

Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement.

“I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel,” he said with a grin. “It’s like, `You’re old and you’re playing against guys half your age. You shouldn’t be out here.’ But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I’m able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself.”

Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as “Vinsanity ,” still lives inside him. It’s just different now that he’s been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento.

“Yeah, I’m still the same person,” said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. “My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it’s limited. You just don’t get to see it as much, but it’s the same guy.”

He wanted to play for the Hawks because they offered a chance to earn extra minutes. Atlanta is likely to be among the league’s worst teams this season and will begin training camp Sept. 25 with Taurean Prince, John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon, Kent Bazemore and either Trae Young or Jeremy Lin as its starting five.

Carter says he and new coach Lloyd Pierce have been texting each other frequently since Carter agreed to a contract late last month. They already know what his role will be, to mentor Prince, Collins and Young – the three core players the Hawks are building around – and to lead by example.

He did much of the same last season with the Kings, averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 58 games for a team that finished 27-55.

The Hawks figure to win far fewer games, but Carter believes the long-term plan looks promising.

“The makeup and the makeover of what this organization is trying to do is positive,” Carter said. “It’s in the right direction. We live in a world where we want it right now, but the reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen that way. The potential is there to put the pieces together. My job is to come in and be like, `Yeah, I might not be here a couple of years but if I can help lay some foundation and some ideas to lead them in the right direction, that’s what I’m going to do.’ ”

Carter isn’t the oldest player to ever play for the Hawks. Kevin Willis, Carter’s teammate in Toronto from 1998-2001, spent his first nine-plus seasons in Atlanta before returning at 42. The Hawks went 13-69 and had the NBA’s worst record.

If something that bad happens again, Carter says he won’t complain. For years he’s passed up on chances to sign with a contender and chase that championship ring he never won.

And it’s not like he needs the money after earning over $160 million in his career .

“To just sit on the end of the bench, I just can’t do that,” he said. “That’s just not who I am. I guess I’ve been around long enough, and what’s engrained in me and what’s been instilled in me, that’s not my thing.”

Carter describes himself as a longtime veteran who has a coach’s mentality but doesn’t want to coach.

“I love to play, man,” he said. “I have a young guy’s mentality with a 40-year-old body.”

And a potential Hall of Fame candidate who has his eyes set on becoming the NBA’s next broadcaster with a household name. He’s already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games.

TNT could be his next step.

“I have a fear of when it’s over not being prepared for the next phase,” Carter said. “Now that I’m nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I’m ready for the next phase.”

David Stern ordered Joey Crawford to see psychiatrist after Tim Duncan ejection

By Dane CarbaughAug 24, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
Former NBA referee Joey Crawford has a reputation. Some believe him to be one of the better referees to ever have graced the Association. Others believe that Crawford vastly overstepped his purview while on duty as a referee.

No matter your opinion of Crawford, you no doubt remember the incident in 2007 between the veteran referee and then-San Antonio Spurs big man Tim Duncan. During a game in Dallas against the Mavericks, Duncan was seen laughing after a call he didn’t agree with. The Spurs star had previously picked up a technical foul on the floor, and minutes later Crawford ejected him after seeing Duncan laughing.

It was certainly a low point for Crawford, both publicly and personally. Jackie MacMullan has been publishing an excellent mental health series over at ESPN, and Crawford was one of the people interviewed for the referee segment. He admitted that the league made him seek out therapy after ejecting Duncan in 2007.

Via ESPN:

The Duncan incident was in 2007. Duncan was sitting on the bench laughing. And I threw him. That laugh bothered me. I thought it was incredibly disrespectful. But I knew the minute it happened I was gonna be in trouble.

[The suspension] was a big deal. It really shook me. That’s when I realized, ‘I gotta do something about this.’ I had to talk to a professional to help me deal with all the anger.

Stern suspended me for the rest of the season. I thought there was a good chance my career might be over. Stern orders me to go see a Park Avenue psychiatrist. He tells me to go twice — two hours each session. This guy is going to make a determination on whether I’m crazy or not. I go up, and I’m scared to death. I’ve already been fined $100,000. I’m in a suit, and I’ve got sweat all the way down to my belt. So, this psychiatrist didn’t know a basketball from a volleyball. After two hours, he says, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! I’m supposed to come another day for another couple of hours. Have you already decided I’m crazy?’ He said, ‘You’re not nuts.’ I said, ‘Well, what am I? What’s my problem?’ He said, ‘You’re overly passionate about your job.’ I thought, ‘OK, I can live with that diagnosis!’

I ended up going to see Dr. Joel Fish in Philadelphia. Everybody in Philly in the sports world went to see him when they were having problems. The guy saved my career. I started seeing him a couple of times a week.

The de-stigmatization effort in the NBA around mental health is an important one as it impacts how fans may view seeking out help for themselves while looking through the lens of their heroes on the floor.

Good for Crawford for making an adjustment, not only for his career but for his family as well.

Kobe comeback? Not happening. Says he will "never come back to the game"

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
It was the fever dream of a few delusional Lakers fans (fueled by Shaq) — the second star to play with LeBron James for the Lakers would be Kobe Bryant coming out of retirement.

It never made sense. Kobe physically couldn’t be the same player at the end of his career (everybody loved the 60 point farewell game, but it took him 50 shots to get there), plus Kobe had moved on and won carved out a post-career life for himself, even winning an Oscar. His wife came out and said he was not coming back (not to the Big3 either).

However, if none of that convinces you, maybe Kobe definitively shooting it down on the Rich Eisen Show will make it clear.

Just to be clear, he said he would “never come back to the game” and “I’m here to show people we (athletes) can do much more than that.”

Time to move on from the ridiculous Kobe rumors. There’s always Jimmy Butler to the Lakers rumors to feast on.

Hawks give Carmelo Anthony's No. 15 to Vince Carter

Brian Bahr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is a Hawks legend.

Atlanta is undefeated with him. He never missed a single shot as a Hawk. His No. 15 Hawks jersey is highly sought after.

But Atlanta is just giving his No. 15 to some journeyman

Hawks release:

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard/forward Vince Carter, it was announced today.

He will wear No. 15.

This is the most disrespectful thing since the Thunder gave Kevin Durant‘s No. 35 to P.J. Dozier.