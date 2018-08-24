Getty Images

Kobe comeback? Not happening. Says he will “never come back to the game”

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
5 Comments

It was the fever dream of a few delusional Lakers fans (fueled by Shaq) — the second star to play with LeBron James for the Lakers would be Kobe Bryant coming out of retirement.

It never made sense. Kobe physically couldn’t be the same player at the end of his career (everybody loved the 60 point farewell game, but it took him 50 shots to get there), plus Kobe had moved on and won carved out a post-career life for himself, even winning an Oscar. His wife came out and said he was not coming back (not to the Big3 either).

However, if none of that convinces you, maybe Kobe definitively shooting it down on the Rich Eisen Show will make it clear.

Just to be clear, he said he would “never come back to the game” and “I’m here to show people we (athletes) can do much more than that.”

Time to move on from the ridiculous Kobe rumors. There’s always Jimmy Butler to the Lakers rumors to feast on.

David Stern ordered Joey Crawford to see psychiatrist after Tim Duncan ejection

By Dane CarbaughAug 24, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former NBA referee Joey Crawford has a reputation. Some believe him to be one of the better referees to ever have graced the Association. Others believe that Crawford vastly overstepped his purview while on duty as a referee.

No matter your opinion of Crawford, you no doubt remember the incident in 2007 between the veteran referee and then-San Antonio Spurs big man Tim Duncan. During a game in Dallas against the Mavericks, Duncan was seen laughing after a call he didn’t agree with. The Spurs star had previously picked up a technical foul on the floor, and minutes later Crawford rejected him after seeing Duncan laughing.

It was certainly a low point for Crawford, both publicly and personally. Jackie MacMullan has been publishing an excellent mental health series over at ESPN, and Crawford was one of the people interviewed for the referee segment. He admitted that the league made him seek out therapy after ejecting Duncan in 2007.

Via ESPN:

The Duncan incident was in 2007. Duncan was sitting on the bench laughing. And I threw him. That laugh bothered me. I thought it was incredibly disrespectful. But I knew the minute it happened I was gonna be in trouble.

[The suspension] was a big deal. It really shook me. That’s when I realized, ‘I gotta do something about this.’ I had to talk to a professional to help me deal with all the anger.

Stern suspended me for the rest of the season. I thought there was a good chance my career might be over. Stern orders me to go see a Park Avenue psychiatrist. He tells me to go twice — two hours each session. This guy is going to make a determination on whether I’m crazy or not. I go up, and I’m scared to death. I’ve already been fined $100,000. I’m in a suit, and I’ve got sweat all the way down to my belt. So, this psychiatrist didn’t know a basketball from a volleyball. After two hours, he says, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! I’m supposed to come another day for another couple of hours. Have you already decided I’m crazy?’ He said, ‘You’re not nuts.’ I said, ‘Well, what am I? What’s my problem?’ He said, ‘You’re overly passionate about your job.’ I thought, ‘OK, I can live with that diagnosis!’

I ended up going to see Dr. Joel Fish in Philadelphia. Everybody in Philly in the sports world went to see him when they were having problems. The guy saved my career. I started seeing him a couple of times a week.

The de-stigmatization effort in the NBA around mental health is an important one as it impacts how fans may view seeking out help for themselves while looking through the lens of their heroes on the floor.

Good for Crawford for making an adjustment, not only for his career but for his family as well.

Hawks give Carmelo Anthony’s No. 15 to Vince Carter

Brian Bahr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
2 Comments

Carmelo Anthony is a Hawks legend.

Atlanta is undefeated with him. He never missed a single shot as a Hawk. His No. 15 Hawks jersey is highly sought after.

But Atlanta is just giving his No. 15 to some journeyman

Hawks release:

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard/forward Vince Carter, it was announced today.

He will wear No. 15.

This is the most disrespectful thing since the Thunder gave Kevin Durant‘s No. 35 to P.J. Dozier.

Ben Simmons getting buckets, dropping dimes at UCLA run

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
3 Comments

The UCLA run — put on by Rico Hines — is the hottest thing going in the basketball world right now. As it is every summer. Everyone comes out.

I mean EVERYONE. Like rumor-starting everyone.

That includes the Sixers Ben Simmons, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who can still get to the rim and still throw the smart pass like few others. Hat tip Home Team Hoops and Rico Hines.

He looks ready.

If the Sixers are going to truly challenge Boston this season (and, maybe, Toronto) they need Simmons to take a step forward with his game — specifically, become more of a threat with his jumper, he knocked down a couple in that video — plus have Markelle Fultz step up, Joel Embiid find a new level, and the role players to do their jobs efficiently.

Simmons looks sharp, but we’ll see how he looks against non-pickup defenses in a couple of months.

PBT Extra: Mapping out the biggest moves of the NBA offseason

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA summer has settled. While a few minor tweaks are still to come — where will Jamal Crawford land? How much will Rodney Hood re-sign for with the Cavaliers? — the big moves came early and often.

Time to put up the map and break down the 10 biggest moves of the summer, from DeAndre Jordan finally heading to Dallas to LeBron James taking his talents to Los Angeles, with eight other stops in between.